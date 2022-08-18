Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash east of Madison on Sunday afternoon. The state Highway Patrol reported that just after 2:30 Sunday afternoon, 84-year-old Mary Weisbecker of Madison was driving a 2016 Ford Expedition on 463rd Avenue and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 34. Weisbacker failed to yield the right-of-way and started to make a left-hand turn onto Highway 34, colliding with a westbound 2019 Honda Pilot. The two vehicles collided in the intersection and both came to rest in the eastbound lanes of Highway 34.

