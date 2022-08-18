Read full article on original website
Northeast 9th Street to be open for public travel Tuesday
The City of Madison is planning to have Northeast 9th Street open to public travel on Tuesday morning, just in time for the first day of classes for Madison Central Schools. Ryan Hegg, the city’s Director of Engineering and Community Development, said that the city appreciates the public’s patience and understanding while the prime contractor on the project, Halme, Incorporated, and their subcontractors work on unfinished portions of this water system improvement project.
Three people injured in Lake County crash Sunday afternoon
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash east of Madison on Sunday afternoon. The state Highway Patrol reported that just after 2:30 Sunday afternoon, 84-year-old Mary Weisbecker of Madison was driving a 2016 Ford Expedition on 463rd Avenue and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 34. Weisbacker failed to yield the right-of-way and started to make a left-hand turn onto Highway 34, colliding with a westbound 2019 Honda Pilot. The two vehicles collided in the intersection and both came to rest in the eastbound lanes of Highway 34.
Salem woman dies in one-vehicle crash in Hanson County
A Salem woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash northeast of Farmer. A 2004 Dodge pickup was westbound on 252nd Street near 428th Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle on loose gravel. The vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.
Fox Promo and Madison Physical Therapy hold groundbreaking at new location
Pictured L-to-R: City Administrator Jameson Berreth, Ann Hyland-Heartland Energy, DeLon Mork-DQ, Dan Wardner-Amert Construction, Troy and Kristin Fox, Michael Kane-1st Bank & Trust, Terry Schultz-Mustang Seeds/LAIC, Mayor Roy Lindsay, Brooke Rollag - LAIC, Randy Schaefer-State Farm. A new facility being built in the Lakeview Industrial Park in Madison will help...
Gloria Beaner
Gloria Mae Beaner, 80, died unexpectedly August 17, 2022 at the family farm. Funeral mass will begin at 11 am on Tuesday, August 23 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Burial will take place at 2:30 pm at St. Joseph Wellington Cemetery, rural Humboldt, SD. Visitation will be held on Monday at the family farm, 45366 Highway 42, Parker, SD beginning at 3 pm with prayers to take place at 7 pm.
Madison Girls Tennis Remains Undefeated After Madison Invite
The Madison Girls Tennis team hosted the Fourth Annual Madison Invite this past weekend, which is designed to give the players a good match to start the season. There were ten total teams, with singles matches on Friday and doubles on Saturday. However, only the first round of singles was finished on Friday, with the other two rounds of singles on Saturday morning.
Mudcats Lead with Five All-Tournament Players
The Dell Rapids Mudcats not only repeated as Class B Amateur State champions, but they also highlighted the Class B All-Tournament team with five players, including Tournament MVP Dalton Lehnen. The five players from the Cornbelt Leagues Dell Rapids Mudcats to be named to the All-Tournament team were Lehnen, Kris...
