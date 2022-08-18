Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help finding purse thief
The TPSO Organized Retail Theft Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the white male shown below that was captured on video surveillance on August 16, 2022 at the Best Stop on Whiskey Ln in Natalbany, LA. The store owner states that his mother was working...
Violent gas station robbery caught on camera, NOPD searching for suspects
NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for two suspects in a violent gas station robbery caught on camera. According to police, the two suspects pictured below entered the gas station at the corner of St Claude Avenue and Lizardi Street around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 20. The video shows...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help identifying subjects involved in gas station robbery
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying three subjects in connection with a felony theft from the Sportsman’s Paradise gas station in Robert. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on August 12, 2022 three black males entered the store at around 5:18 PM, one...
brproud.com
BRPD arrests Louisiana man after searches unearth crack cocaine, marijuana and weapons
MARRERO, La. (BRPROUD) – What started out as surveillance of a parking lot on College Dr. ended with the arrest of Tyronne Green, 41, of Marrero. Detectives kept a close eye on the Jubilee Express after receiving reports of narcotics activity taking place in the parking lot. During the...
NOLA.com
Mother and daughter accused of aggravated assault after girl threatens school bus with gun
A mother and her 12-year-old daughter were arrested Friday after the girl, an elementary school student in New Orleans, held a handgun and banged it against a school bus after she had been beaten by other students on the vehicle, according to police report and videos of the incident circulating on social media.
L'Observateur
St. John Parish man sentenced to 11 years following Dollar General armed robbery
Edgard, LA – August 15, 2022 – Judge Nghana Lewis sentenced Antone Henderson, age 24 of Reserve, to eleven (11) years at hard labor, with the Department of Corrections on one count of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery. The charge arose from a June 5, 2018, armed robbery, which occurred at the Dollar General located at 3499 West Airline Highway in Reserve, Louisiana.
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: Two shootings and a stabbing reported Uptown on Sunday
Two men were shot and a blind man was stabbed in Uptown neighborhoods on Sunday (Aug. 22), the New Orleans Police Department reported. A 21-year-old man was injured Sunday evening in the 2600 block of Philip Street, between Robertson and Magnolia streets. The gunman drove up in car and opened fire, striking the victim. The gunman fled, and the man was taken to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Service.
NOLA.com
Man killed in Central City double shooting identified by New Orleans coroner
A 58-year-old man who was killed in a double shooting in Central City over the weekend has been identified by the New Orleans coroner. Larry Rudolph died Saturday, the coroner said. The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the 2400 block of St. Andrews Street (map), according to preliminary...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Call for help following Lake Terrace shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery-turned shooting that left one person injured in the Lake Terrace neighborhood.
L'Observateur
Baton Rouge man arrested attempted murder, aggravated arson in Hammond
TANGIPAHOA PARISH (Aug. 21, 2022)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested a Baton Rouge man for allegedly setting fire to an ex-girlfriend’s home while her daughters were asleep inside. Danielle Johnson, 38, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on two counts of Attempted 2nd Degree...
Man dead in Uptown New Orleans homicide
Police say the man was found dead on General Taylor Street in Broadmoor, but they did not say how he died. This is the latest in a string of violent crimes the NOPD has worked since Friday night.
NOLA.com
In Metairie triple murder retrial, defendant, again, found guilty of executing friends
A Metairie defendant whose 2018 triple-murder conviction was overturned due to an unconstitutional split-jury verdict returned to court, last week, where a Jefferson Parish jury unanimously found him guilty following a new trial. Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes Friday before voting 12-0 to convict Corey Woods, 37, of three...
Metairie man re-convicted of triple murder
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man who was convicted of triple murder in 2018, but had to be tried again because the verdict was nonunanimous, was re-convicted by a Jefferson Parish jury on Friday. Corey Woods, 37, of Metairie, allegedly killed three family friends while riding in their car...
L'Observateur
St James arrest reports 8/15 to 8/21
14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY (MISD) LAFARGUE, MARVIN JR 26 8252 HARGIS ST, CONVENT, LA 70723. 14:92 – CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF JUVENILES (FELONY) 14:108.1 – AGGRAVATED FLIGHT FROM AN OFFICER (FELONY) 47:536 – SWITCHED PLATES (MISD) 47:501 – OWNER TO SECURE REGISTRATION (MISD)
fox8live.com
NOPD investigates fatal motorcycle hit and run in N.O. east neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened on Saturday, Aug. 20, before 9 p.m. in the 6800 block of Tara Lane. The NOPD said a man riding his motorcycle was hit by a driver who didn’t stop. “I...
Victim hospitalized after armed robbery turned violent on Paris Ave.
Investigations revealed, the man was wounded during a robbery. EMS took him to the hospital but his condition has not been released.
NOLA.com
Court documents detail latest on Little Woods homicide from last week
A 76-year-old man was arguing with a group of teenagers when he went into his house, grabbed a gun and started shooting at them, killing a 17-year-old boy in the process, investigators said in records filed in Criminal District Court. The documents offer the most complete account yet of the...
NOPD search for answers in deadly hit-and-run of motorcyclist Saturday night
According to the NOPD, officers were called to the 6800 block of Tara Lane just before 9:00.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in Broadmoor, New Orleans police say
A man was shot dead in Broadmoor on Monday afternoon, New Orleans police say. Police responded to the homicide in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street at around 12:30 p.m. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No other information was...
Hollygrove shooting leaves man hospitalized Sunday morning
The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to find the possible suspect and motive.
