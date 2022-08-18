ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help finding purse thief

The TPSO Organized Retail Theft Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the white male shown below that was captured on video surveillance on August 16, 2022 at the Best Stop on Whiskey Ln in Natalbany, LA. The store owner states that his mother was working...
NATALBANY, LA
L'Observateur

St. John Parish man sentenced to 11 years following Dollar General armed robbery

Edgard, LA – August 15, 2022 – Judge Nghana Lewis sentenced Antone Henderson, age 24 of Reserve, to eleven (11) years at hard labor, with the Department of Corrections on one count of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery. The charge arose from a June 5, 2018, armed robbery, which occurred at the Dollar General located at 3499 West Airline Highway in Reserve, Louisiana.
RESERVE, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Police blotter: Two shootings and a stabbing reported Uptown on Sunday

Two men were shot and a blind man was stabbed in Uptown neighborhoods on Sunday (Aug. 22), the New Orleans Police Department reported. A 21-year-old man was injured Sunday evening in the 2600 block of Philip Street, between Robertson and Magnolia streets. The gunman drove up in car and opened fire, striking the victim. The gunman fled, and the man was taken to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Service.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Baton Rouge man arrested attempted murder, aggravated arson in Hammond

TANGIPAHOA PARISH (Aug. 21, 2022)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested a Baton Rouge man for allegedly setting fire to an ex-girlfriend’s home while her daughters were asleep inside. Danielle Johnson, 38, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on two counts of Attempted 2nd Degree...
HAMMOND, LA
WWL

Metairie man re-convicted of triple murder

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man who was convicted of triple murder in 2018, but had to be tried again because the verdict was nonunanimous, was re-convicted by a Jefferson Parish jury on Friday. Corey Woods, 37, of Metairie, allegedly killed three family friends while riding in their car...
METAIRIE, LA
L'Observateur

St James arrest reports 8/15 to 8/21

14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY (MISD) LAFARGUE, MARVIN JR 26 8252 HARGIS ST, CONVENT, LA 70723. 14:92 – CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF JUVENILES (FELONY) 14:108.1 – AGGRAVATED FLIGHT FROM AN OFFICER (FELONY) 47:536 – SWITCHED PLATES (MISD) 47:501 – OWNER TO SECURE REGISTRATION (MISD)
PAULINA, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in Broadmoor, New Orleans police say

A man was shot dead in Broadmoor on Monday afternoon, New Orleans police say. Police responded to the homicide in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street at around 12:30 p.m. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No other information was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

