Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Warren, Rhode Island

Don’t overlook Warren, Rhode Island, a quaint and quirky seaside village, the next time you’re hungry and looking for a day trip. Located south of I-195, the tiny, historic town is just outside Providence and a handful of miles north of Newport. It’s just over an hour drive from Boston, or around two hours via a combination of train and bus. Settled in 1680, it was the original home of Brown University and is chock-a-block with immaculately preserved homes from the 1700s.
WARREN, RI
rimonthly.com

The Former Jamestown Ferry is Now a Restaurant in Maine

On June 28, 1969, the Newport Bridge officially opened between Jamestown and Aquidneck Island, changing the driving habits of Rhode Islanders forever. Prior to the bridge’s opening, residents of Jamestown had to take a ferry to get to Newport, or else go the long way around through Providence using the already-constructed Jamestown Bridge. At the time of the new bridge’s construction, two steam-powered ferries — the Jamestown IV and the Newport II — still offered ferry service to the other side.
JAMESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Bristol man to serve five years in prison for Massachusetts robberies

SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — A Bristol man has been sentenced to serve five years in prison for two Massachusetts robberies. Niles Webster, 39, pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the robberies in Seekonk and Swansea, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. On February 4, 2020, Swansea...
SWANSEA, MA
FUN 107

Rhode Island’s Plastic Straw Law Was News to Me

A typical Saturday for your humble correspondent involves a solitary ride through the countryside of the SouthCoast region, including Rhode Island, searching for used books to stack on top of the other used books in my collection that I plan to read someday. I'll let you in on one of...
TIVERTON, RI
WUPE

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Rhode Island on Tuesday. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that all travel lanes on Interstate 195 west in East Providence are blocked because of flooding just after 3 p.m near exit 2. The Department of Transportation...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Restaurant loses licenses for 2 weeks after brawl on Block Island Ferry

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. – A tourist destination on Block Island had its liquor and entertainment licenses temporarily suspended following a large fight earlier this month.Ballard's Beach Resort has lost its licenses for two weeks, accused of allowing an event to become unruly.A fight broke out earlier this month at the venue.That night, there was a brawl on one of the ferries bringing people back to the mainland. Seven people were arrested.Ballard's owner said a few people ruined the event for everyone.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence couple who met in nursing home get married

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence couple got married on Saturday after falling in love in a nursing home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kathleen Carlon and Robert Charette tied the knot at Elmhurst Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. The couple met at a different nursing home, but their romance began...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

East Providence residents feel the brunt of Tuesday flooding

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Tuesday storms left numerous streets in East Providence flooded. East Providence police said in a post they have received “many reports” of vehicles stuck on numerous flooded streets. The police chief said that his department received more than 100 calls for service...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Bristol Ferry Lighthouse listed on the market

BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — The historic Bristol Ferry Lighthouse is now listed on the market for the first time since 2000. The lighthouse is now privately owned after it was sold by the government in 1928, according to the Boston Globe . The house is on Old Ferry Road...
BRISTOL, RI
WCVB

Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms

REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
REHOBOTH, MA
idesignarch.com

Impressive Seafront Home at the Tip of a Peninsula

This shingle-style home in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on Buzzards Bay sits on ten acres of land on the tip of Mishaum Point. The estate is surrounded by water on three sides with breathtaking views in all directions. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, a lighthouse-like tower anchors the west side of...
DARTMOUTH, MA
NECN

Flooding in Rhode Island Closes Part of I-195 in East Providence

Flooding was reported in the Providence area on Tuesday and part of a highway had to be shut down. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said I-195 westbound in East Providence was closed near Exit 2. WJAR reports that the shutdown lasted about two hours. The flooding was under the Taunton Avenue overpass before the Washington Bridge.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

