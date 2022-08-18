Read full article on original website
Blondie’s Food & Spirits of Flint Tests First Robot Server in the Area
It looks like Blondie's Food & Spirits of Flint might be hiring a new server. However, this would be their first server that isn't human. They have a new robotic team member that they're currently testing from Bear Robotics. Yes, they have an actual robot that serves drinks to their customers.
She Brought Smiles to Generations of Flint Children: Mother Goose Passes Away
Flint has lost a part of iconic history. Mother Goose, who was a fixture in the Flint area for decades, has passed away. During the 80s and 90s, she brought smiles to kids of all ages with her storytelling and touched thousands. Lovingly portrayed by Joanne Ladd, Mother Goose brought...
Woman Claims She Was Fat Shamed + Humiliated at Cedar Point Due to Size
An Ohio woman says she was humiliated after being turned away from a roller coaster at Cedar Point due to her size. Did This Amazon Driver Just Steal a Puppy From a Michigan Home?. As Always - It's Her Word Against Theirs. Raegan - who goes by the handle rae.moody...
GB’s Pub &Grub Outdoor Volleyball Leagues – What You Need To Know
Registration is underway for outdoor volleyball leagues at Genesee County's newest hotspot - GB's Pub & Grub. Everything at GB'S Pub & Grub on Fenton Road has been renovated and that does include the sand volleyball courts. You can sign up your coed team of four at GB's today for just $200. Game days are Monday through Thursday nights at 6:30 PM.
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
Two Men Fishing Making Interesting Discovery of Landmine in Waters of Lapeer Park
It wasn't exactly the big catch they expected, but two men in Lapeer did reel in the "big one" for sure. While recently magnet fishing at Rotary Park in Lapeer, two men made a pretty interesting discovery when they came upon a landmine. According to the County Press, the two...
Own a 30 Acre Nursery and Home for Under $900K in Flushing, MI
Here's your chance to own a great business in Flushing, Michigan. If you are looking for a business deal with all the trimmings, this one is it. Purkey's Nursery in Flushing, MI is on sale now and comes with everything you need to take over the business. The sellers of this nursery, which sits on 30 acres of land, will even train the new owners.
Did You Know That The Giant Uniroyal Tire in Detroit Used To Be A Ferris Wheel?
Have you ever found yourself driving down I-94 in Detroit between Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, only to spot a giant tire on the side of the road?. Okay, no, it's not the missing extra wheel of a semi-truck that has already passed... it's the Uniroyal Giant Tire, and it's got a pretty unique and fun history.
How To Listen To Lapeer Lightning Football 2022
The Lapeer Lightning 2022 football season kicks off this week. If you cannot be at a game, no worries. WQUS-FM will air the entire season, beginning with the first game on Friday, August 27th at 7:00 PM. This game will be played at the University of Michigan Ann Arbor. What a way to start the season.
Rochester Home is One of the Largest on the Market with 20K+ SQFT
This home in Rochester Michigan is absolutely huge. This may be the most picture-perfect example of a mansion that any person would love to own. For just under $10 million this home in Rochester boasts a massive 20,064 square foot structure that has everything you would expect. From the outside...
Did This Amazon Driver Really Just Steal a Michigan Homeowner’s Expensive Puppy?
An Amazon worker is being accused of driving off with a Michigan man's expensive puppy. And he's got a video that seems to back up his story. Amazon is supposed to drop off packages at your home. In some cases, it's lots and lots of packages on a semi-regular basis. Guilty as charged, Your Honor. But a man in Center LIne says this Amazon employee did just the opposite. Center Line is a suburb of Northern Detroit, just a few miles south of Sterling Heights.
This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall
If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
Down it Goes! Grand Blanc’s Landscape Changing with Building Demolition
For those who grew up in the area, seeing the final demolition process start on the old Laurie's and Timothy's Children's Wear in downtown Grand Blanc is kind of tough. We told you back in May that the popular children's clothing store that has been serving generations was moving from the location in downtown Grand Blanc for 58 years. The business wasn't closing its doors, but just moving to a new location.
More Guests Announced for October’s Motor City Comic Con in Novi
Motor City Comic Con continues to announce new guests for October. Motor City Comic Con returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan in November. As that particular weekend gets closer and closer, more celebrity guests are being announced. Motor City Comic Con will take place Friday, October 14th...
Grand Blanc High Launches New School Day Program Focused On Uniting Staff & Students
The staff at Grand Blanc High School has a plan to bring students and staff together with an open dialog to make high school a better experience for everyone. Named "Bobcat Time", the new in-class program launching this fall is aimed at boosting understanding, respect, and unity among students and staff. Each session of "Bobcat Time" will cover a specific topic and open it up to discussion in hopes of bringing understanding and education at the same time while allowing every student to feel part of the GBHS.
Dog in Warren Shot Multiple Times by Pellets in Body and Head
A dog in Warren, Michigan was recently shot multiple times across her entire body including her head. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the dog was found intentionally shot multiple times all over her body by a passer-by. It's really hard to wrap your head around how someone could drive by...
Short-Lived Flint Eyewear Company is Closing Up Shop for Good
The last thing Flint needs right now is another company going out of business. Unfortunately, that's exactly what's happening with a company, that only a few years ago was making headlines. Genusee founder & CEO, Ali Rose Van Overbeke made the announcement recently on social media. I write this update...
Viral Video of Woman’s Arrest – Flint Police Say It’s Nothing to Get Excited About
A video of a woman's arrest in Flint has attracted the attention of a lot of people on social media but Flint police officers say their actions were warranted. The arrest - which appears to have occurred on Saginaw Street in Downtown Flint - happened last month. Officers were initially called to the area after someone reported that a woman had assaulted someone inside a nearby bar.
Detroit Youth Choir Cover Guns N’ Roses to Honor Victims of Gun Violence
The Detroit Youth Choir have released an emotional cover of Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction anthem "Sweet Child O' Mine" to honor victims of gun violence. The song choice was inspired by 11-year-old Layla Salazar who was one of the 19 victims who lost their lives during the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Ulvade, Texas earlier this year. She and her father, Vinnie Salazar, listened to the Guns N' Roses track together every morning when he drove her to school.
