Here's your chance to own a great business in Flushing, Michigan. If you are looking for a business deal with all the trimmings, this one is it. Purkey's Nursery in Flushing, MI is on sale now and comes with everything you need to take over the business. The sellers of this nursery, which sits on 30 acres of land, will even train the new owners.

FLUSHING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO