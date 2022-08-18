ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

New documents tie a prominent Cleveland restauranteur to House Bill 6: Capitol Letter

Close ties: New documents reveal a close relationship between Cleveland restaurateur Tony George and FirstEnergy in the House Bill 6 bribery scheme, with George acting as an intermediary between top FirstEnergy officials and now-indicted former House Speaker Larry Householder, Jeremy Pelzer writes. George, who has extensive financial connections with FirstEnergy, was so close to Householder and FirstEnergy executives that they together attended Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in 2017, according to Tracy Aston, FirstEnergy’s assistant controller, in a deposition transcript made public Friday in a state filing by the office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland businessman Tony George was go-between for FirstEnergy, ex-House Speaker Larry Householder over nuclear bailout

COLUMBUS, Ohio— New documents reveal a close relationship between Cleveland restaurateur Tony George and FirstEnergy in the House Bill 6 bribery scheme, with George acting as an intermediary between top FirstEnergy officials and now-indicted former House Speaker Larry Householder. George, who has extensive financial connections with FirstEnergy, was so...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epa#Berea#Politics#Local Recall Election#Election Local#City Council
Cleveland.com

Deer remain in the headlights during Medina City Council discussions

MEDINA, Ohio -- City Council and the administration continue to fine-tune possible legislation to allow bow hunting of deer in Medina to help cull the local herd. At council’s Finance Committee meeting Monday (Aug. 22), council members and city officials engaged in an in-depth discussion about the city’s deer population and culling vs. more humane methods of thinning that population.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Repugnant attempt to use Ohio law to force teaching ‘both’ sides of the Holocaust

I am appalled by the March comments to News 5 WEWS-TV in Cleveland on Holocaust education from a co-sponsor of House Bill 327 on “divisive concepts” education in Ohio. State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur, an Ashtabula Republican, said of Holocaust teaching, “Maybe you’re listening to it from the perspective of a Jewish person that has gone through the tragedies that took place. And maybe you listen to it from the perspective of a German soldier:”
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Environmental consultant says site for new Cuyahoga County jail ‘is not a scary property’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County’s preferred site for a new jail will require some remediation and permanent prevention controls to ensure safe conditions for its future occupants, which the project’s environmental consultant says is not unusual for Cleveland-area redevelopment and nothing to worry about, but some opponents say history would disagree.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Pharmacies opioid fines: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Last Wednesday, Cleveland-based U.S. District judge Dan Polster prescribed 3 major pharmacy chains pay $650 million in fines to Lake and Trumbull counties after a jury found CVS, Walgreens and Walmart liable for their roles in the opioid epidemic. During a trial held in Cleveland, the counties...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Kiddie Academy opens franchise in Broadview Heights

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A Maryland-based provider of educational childcare, with 300 locations in 34 states and the District of Columbia, has opened a franchise in Broadview Heights. Kiddie Academy began operating June 1 at 99 Ken Mar Industrial Parkway, just west of Giant Eagle and the Interstate 77-Ohio 82...
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

That firepit in your backyard? It might be illegal: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have a backyard firepit. Most families I know have backyard firepits, for kids to roast marshmallows on and adults to drink around, especially as summer wanes and cool nights turn dark. I never realized firepits could be against the law in some cities.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

New security measures at Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools to include ID badges, updated electronic systems

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools will require pupils to start wearing or carrying identification badges when classes start in September. The district also is updating its electronic security systems. One system will allow school workers to control who enters the buildings and another will perform immediate background checks on adult visitors.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy