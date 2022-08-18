Read full article on original website
New documents tie a prominent Cleveland restauranteur to House Bill 6: Capitol Letter
Close ties: New documents reveal a close relationship between Cleveland restaurateur Tony George and FirstEnergy in the House Bill 6 bribery scheme, with George acting as an intermediary between top FirstEnergy officials and now-indicted former House Speaker Larry Householder, Jeremy Pelzer writes. George, who has extensive financial connections with FirstEnergy, was so close to Householder and FirstEnergy executives that they together attended Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in 2017, according to Tracy Aston, FirstEnergy’s assistant controller, in a deposition transcript made public Friday in a state filing by the office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel.
Ohio mayors will kick off new national effort to promote Biden administration initiatives
WASHINGTON, D. C. - The mayors of Cleveland, Akron, Columbus, Cincinnati and Youngstown will join local leaders from across Ohio at the White House on Sept. 7 to kick off a new White House initiative intended to showcase how President Joe Biden’s policies benefit communities around the nation. The...
Cleveland businessman Tony George was go-between for FirstEnergy, ex-House Speaker Larry Householder over nuclear bailout
COLUMBUS, Ohio— New documents reveal a close relationship between Cleveland restaurateur Tony George and FirstEnergy in the House Bill 6 bribery scheme, with George acting as an intermediary between top FirstEnergy officials and now-indicted former House Speaker Larry Householder. George, who has extensive financial connections with FirstEnergy, was so...
Cleveland Heights City Council wastes no time bringing new clerk on board
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After calling a special meeting Monday (Aug. 22), City Council wasted little time in hiring its new clerk around 10 a.m., then swearing her in by lunchtime. Already a Cleveland Heights resident, Addie Balester will take a ceremonial oath of office that her family can attend...
Deer remain in the headlights during Medina City Council discussions
MEDINA, Ohio -- City Council and the administration continue to fine-tune possible legislation to allow bow hunting of deer in Medina to help cull the local herd. At council’s Finance Committee meeting Monday (Aug. 22), council members and city officials engaged in an in-depth discussion about the city’s deer population and culling vs. more humane methods of thinning that population.
Repugnant attempt to use Ohio law to force teaching ‘both’ sides of the Holocaust
I am appalled by the March comments to News 5 WEWS-TV in Cleveland on Holocaust education from a co-sponsor of House Bill 327 on “divisive concepts” education in Ohio. State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur, an Ashtabula Republican, said of Holocaust teaching, “Maybe you’re listening to it from the perspective of a Jewish person that has gone through the tragedies that took place. And maybe you listen to it from the perspective of a German soldier:”
Environmental consultant says site for new Cuyahoga County jail ‘is not a scary property’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County’s preferred site for a new jail will require some remediation and permanent prevention controls to ensure safe conditions for its future occupants, which the project’s environmental consultant says is not unusual for Cleveland-area redevelopment and nothing to worry about, but some opponents say history would disagree.
Pharmacies opioid fines: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Last Wednesday, Cleveland-based U.S. District judge Dan Polster prescribed 3 major pharmacy chains pay $650 million in fines to Lake and Trumbull counties after a jury found CVS, Walgreens and Walmart liable for their roles in the opioid epidemic. During a trial held in Cleveland, the counties...
Where is every facility emitting toxic chemicals into the environment in Greater Cleveland?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In 2020, Greater Cleveland was a major contributor to a breaking milestone. Ohio was deemed the second most concerning state regarding toxic chemical releases, according to the TRI Toxics Tracker managed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This was primarily due to Lorain County having the highest...
Making ‘The Cut’ -- Cleveland Heights acquires beauty school for Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its purchase of The Cut Beauty School last week, the city now owns two vacant properties that go into the mix for the $52 million Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook development. City Council authorized the $765,000 purchase of the old beauty school at 13234-38 Cedar Road Aug. 15 --...
McKinley Place neighbors collect school supplies for Lakewood Community Services: A Place in the Sun
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- They’ve done it again. Residents of McKinley Place in Lakewood had their annual collection for Lakewood Community Services (LCS) and brought in a large amount of school supplies. This is the sixth year the neighbors have hosted the collection. In previous years, LCS requested toiletries, coffee...
First public meeting held on $47 million mixed-use development for Shaker’s Van Aken District
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- While many of the concerns voiced Monday (Aug. 22) by neighbors of a proposed $47 million mixed-use development in the Van Aken District dealt with traffic and parking, City Council also remained focused on the financial coordinates for the project. Most of the public comments came...
Kiddie Academy opens franchise in Broadview Heights
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A Maryland-based provider of educational childcare, with 300 locations in 34 states and the District of Columbia, has opened a franchise in Broadview Heights. Kiddie Academy began operating June 1 at 99 Ken Mar Industrial Parkway, just west of Giant Eagle and the Interstate 77-Ohio 82...
Headaches continue as Ridge Road project inches along: Sun Postings
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- There is a bumper crop of orange cones and road-closed signs in the Brooklyn/Cleveland/Parma area this summer, as work continues on Ridge Road in Brooklyn near the Parma and Cleveland borders. Traffic snarls on Ridge north of Brookpark Road near Interstate 480 and Ridge Park Square are...
Who makes the best sub sandwich in Greater Cleveland? (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The votes continue to pour in as we work to determine Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich. August is National Sandwich Month and to celebrate cleveland.com’s Best of Cleveland team is searching for the best sub sandwich on the North Coast.
Federal judge rules Cleveland State’s video search of student’s home during exam unconstitutional
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A federal judge said Cleveland State University’s video search of a student’s bedroom before an exam violated the student’s privacy rights and amounted to an unconstitutional search. U.S. District Judge J. Philip Calabrese ruled Monday in favor of CSU student Aaron Ogletree, who challenged...
That firepit in your backyard? It might be illegal: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have a backyard firepit. Most families I know have backyard firepits, for kids to roast marshmallows on and adults to drink around, especially as summer wanes and cool nights turn dark. I never realized firepits could be against the law in some cities.
Parma’s Ukrainian Village Festival and Parade returns for likely emotional celebration
PARMA, Ohio -- Normally the pride-filled centerpiece of the Ukrainian Village Festival, this year’s parade takes on greater significance due to recent events involving the Russian invasion. “We’ve gotten a lot of support from communities outside of the Ukrainian community supporting and fundraising for the war and supplies,” Ukrainian...
New security measures at Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools to include ID badges, updated electronic systems
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools will require pupils to start wearing or carrying identification badges when classes start in September. The district also is updating its electronic security systems. One system will allow school workers to control who enters the buildings and another will perform immediate background checks on adult visitors.
Construction on the Ohio Turnpike continues with lane conversions, removal of gates at toll plazas for E-ZPass customers
BEREA, Ohio – The Ohio Turnpike is working to remove gates at toll plaza interchanges to allow E-ZPass customers to travel through toll lanes without stopping. Twenty interchanges will be converted in the process, and the work will reduce the number of toll plazas from 31 to 24, Turnpike officials said.
