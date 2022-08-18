Read full article on original website
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Public School teachers have workshops Monday and Tuesday with classes beginning Wednesday this week. Returning to school in the fall is an exciting time for rekindling relationships and resuming class work. Safety; with school beginning many traffic patterns including cars, buses, bikes...
Margaret Piatz
Margaret Piatz, age 55, of Sanborn, ND, died Saturday, August 20th at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family under Hospice of Red River Valley Care. A private family service will be held on Tuesday, August 23rd at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Sanborn, ND.
VCPS COVID-19 Protocol For Students & Staff
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – School starts on Wednesday, August 24th. Josh Johnson, Superintendent of Valley City Public Schools said parents had a few questions regarding the COVID-19 protocol. He said any student or staff member that has developed symptoms for COVID-19 should not return to school until they...
One hurt in motorcycle crash in Becker County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 46-year-old Minnesota man is recovering from his injuries following a motorcycle crash in Becker County. a Minnesota State Patrol report says John Warren, of Bluffton, was riding his motorcycle on highway 113 near Dr. Wallace Road in Forest Township. That is about 25...
Hi-Liners X-Country Cruise at 1st Meet of Season: X-Country Results
GIRLS 3K – 57 Runners.
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
Fargo Sobriety Checkpoint Update
FARGO, N.D. (NDHP) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sobriety checkpoint from 9:00 pm until midnight on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the I-94 University Drive (exit 351) westbound off ramp. 417 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint. Forty-seven vehicles were screened...
VCPS Access For All Program Helps Students & Staff
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Access for All program was implemented by the Valley City Public School District’s Education Foundation as a behavioral health program for students and staff members back in 2016. Superintendent Josh Johnson said this service is valuable tool for all. Johnson said in...
Update: Police and SWAT arrest man following standoff in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE)-- Fargo Police are identifying the man involved in a south Fargo standoff Tuesday morning. Authorities arrested 19-year-old Anthony E. Kaykay in the 2200 blk of 6th Ave. S., following the execution of a high-risk search warrant in collaboration with the Red River Valley SWAT Team.
MacKenzie River Pizza closes due to staffing issue
The sign on the restaurant's door encourages people to watch their Facebook page for updates.
Man found unresponsive in hotel hot tub
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews were called to a local hotel in the 4400 block of 19th Avenue S., early Monday morning, after a man was found unresponsive in a hot tub. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the 59-year-old man died. Authorities say it is believed the...
Bismarck man pleads guilty to raping five-year-old
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded guilty to raping a young child he babysat. Prosecutors say Paxton Heywood, now 23, raped a five-year-old multiple times in 2013 when he was 15. According to the affidavit, the victim told her sister of the crimes and her mother contacted authorities.
Several arrests after one night of increased police presence downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - During the evening of Saturday, August 20, Fargo Police partnered with the Cass County Sheriff’s and Highway Patrol to have an increased presence in downtown Fargo. This was done both to conduct usual law enforcement activities and also to continue working with downtown businesses and partners to help keep the downtown neighborhood a thriving weekend destination.
Another Restaurant In Bismarck Closes Due To Lack Of Employees
Remember back when it was actually hard to find a job? Back in my day, summer jobs were extremely tough to come by. Between the high school and college kids, it was pretty slim pickings to find employment anywhere. I have a son who just graduated high school, and he...
FedEx Semi Crashes Off I-94 East of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi driver lost control of his vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane of I-94 near mile marker 296 on Thursday, August 18th shortly after 4pm. The rig slid off the roadway, jack-knifed and came to rest in the south ditch. No details have...
A New Store Is Opening In North Bismarck
There's a new business in town you may have missed.
VCSU Volleyball Falls to MSU-Northern in Season Opener
VCSU (Valley City, ND) – The Valley City State University volleyball team fell to Montana State University-Northern in four close sets Thursday by final scores of 25-23, 25-22, 23-25 and 25-20. The Vikings were led by senior outside hitter Bailey Nelson who recorded 17 kills and three service aces. Sophomore Sadie Hansen added 25 set assists and 17 digs for VCSU while freshman Delani Clarke added 18 assists and 18 digs in her college debut.
Fargo Police ID Stabbing Suspect, Victim Remains In Critical Condition
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police identify the man arrested in a stabbing last night near Exxon along 13th Avenue South as 41-year-old Christopher Kane. Police say Kane has no permanent address. He was taken into custody for attempted murder and preventing arrest. Officers responded to the scene just...
Body found on N. Broadway, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating after they found a body Sunday morning in the 50 block of N. Broadway. Around 8:40 a.m., authorities were called to the area for a medical assist. When they arrived, they found the man on the east side of a structure.
Fargo Police investigating woman’s death as possible overdose
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is dead and Fargo Police is investigating what lead up to it. Police were called to the 2600 block of Pacific Dr. S. Wednesday evening shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive female. Shortly after arriving on scene, first responders declared the woman had passed away.
