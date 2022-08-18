ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Fisherman fined $9K for catching striped bass in prohibited waters

By Steven Matregrano
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Dwr7_0hLxdysL00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fisherman was hit with a $9,000 fine for catching striped bass in prohibited waters, according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

The DEM said William McLaughlin III was caught dumping striped bass from his boat in an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) off Block Island back in June 2020.

Biggest fish caught this year in Massachusetts

Officers with the DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement spotted McLaughlin’s boat in the EEZ, according to the DEM, and watched as he tried to steer clear of them after dumping the fish.

The officers eventually caught up to McLaughlin’s boat, which they boarded. The DEM said McLaughlin had two large striped bass on board.

The DEM defines an EEZ as a designated safe zone for fish. The goal of the EEZ is to maintain sustainable fishery for generations to come by prohibiting fishing in waters where fish are known to repopulate.

Administrative Law Judge Christine Coughlin, who assessed the penalty against McLaughlin, described his actions of dumping the fish and attempting to flee from law enforcement as “aggravating factors.”

Smile! Fisherman reels in prize catch with pearly whites

“While unlawful possession of one or two fish may not seem to be of consequence to [McLaughlin], when considered in a purely individual context, when it is considered amidst the backdrop of an already struggling fishery and a seemingly rampant disregard for its conservation by ‘prolific’ unlawful fishing activity, such behavior, even individually, is especially grave,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

Related
rimonthly.com

The Former Jamestown Ferry is Now a Restaurant in Maine

On June 28, 1969, the Newport Bridge officially opened between Jamestown and Aquidneck Island, changing the driving habits of Rhode Islanders forever. Prior to the bridge’s opening, residents of Jamestown had to take a ferry to get to Newport, or else go the long way around through Providence using the already-constructed Jamestown Bridge. At the time of the new bridge’s construction, two steam-powered ferries — the Jamestown IV and the Newport II — still offered ferry service to the other side.
JAMESTOWN, RI
FUN 107

Rhode Island’s Plastic Straw Law Was News to Me

A typical Saturday for your humble correspondent involves a solitary ride through the countryside of the SouthCoast region, including Rhode Island, searching for used books to stack on top of the other used books in my collection that I plan to read someday. I'll let you in on one of...
TIVERTON, RI
ABC6.com

Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Rhode Island on Tuesday. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that all travel lanes on Interstate 195 west in East Providence are blocked because of flooding just after 3 p.m near exit 2. The Department of Transportation...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#Fisherman#Striped Bass#Massachusetts#Dem#Lsb Mclaughlin
CBS Boston

Restaurant loses licenses for 2 weeks after brawl on Block Island Ferry

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. – A tourist destination on Block Island had its liquor and entertainment licenses temporarily suspended following a large fight earlier this month.Ballard's Beach Resort has lost its licenses for two weeks, accused of allowing an event to become unruly.A fight broke out earlier this month at the venue.That night, there was a brawl on one of the ferries bringing people back to the mainland. Seven people were arrested.Ballard's owner said a few people ruined the event for everyone.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Attleboro (MA)

In the Providence metropolitan area, Attleboro is a growing city, home to 50,000 people on the MA-RI state line. For decades Attleboro was known as the Jewelry Capital of the World, thanks to a metalwork industry led by the L.G. Balfour Company, which was founded here in 1913. Throughout that...
ATTLEBORO, MA
capecod.com

Updated at 4:45 PM with video: Sagamore Bridge at a crawl as heavy rains cause flooding on the Upper Cape

Bo082222 Flooding by Sagamore Bridge from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo. BOURNE – Large puddles were reported on Route 6 eastbound by the Market Basket on the Cape side of the Sagamore Bridge as seen in video captured by a MassDOT traffic camera. There was a report of at least one stalled vehicle and traffic was at a near standby. The Bourne Bridge may be a better bet for a while. MassDOT crews were working to relieve the flooding. By 2:30 PM, radar showed the heaviest of the rain was moving into Cape Cod Bay: Update: 4:45 PM Traffic was still at a standstill coming onto the Cape over the Sagamore Bridge as MassDOT continued to clear debris left by the flooding. The Bourne Bridge continues to be the better bet.
BOURNE, MA
WCVB

Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms

REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
REHOBOTH, MA
NECN

Flooding in Rhode Island Closes Part of I-195 in East Providence

Flooding was reported in the Providence area on Tuesday and part of a highway had to be shut down. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said I-195 westbound in East Providence was closed near Exit 2. WJAR reports that the shutdown lasted about two hours. The flooding was under the Taunton Avenue overpass before the Washington Bridge.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
idesignarch.com

Impressive Seafront Home at the Tip of a Peninsula

This shingle-style home in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on Buzzards Bay sits on ten acres of land on the tip of Mishaum Point. The estate is surrounded by water on three sides with breathtaking views in all directions. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, a lighthouse-like tower anchors the west side of...
DARTMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Bristol man to serve five years in prison for Massachusetts robberies

SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — A Bristol man has been sentenced to serve five years in prison for two Massachusetts robberies. Niles Webster, 39, pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the robberies in Seekonk and Swansea, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. On February 4, 2020, Swansea...
SWANSEA, MA
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Officials Demand Action on Rehoboth Sludge

The Seekonk Board of Selectmen intends to contact the state’s Department of Environmental Protection in an effort to remove the sludge dumped in wetlands in Rehoboth. Approximately 300 truckloads of sewage sludge were dumped by a company called EarthSource last March. The DEP has agreed to take oversight of the testing and removal from the Rehoboth Conservation Commission.
SEEKONK, MA
WUPE

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy