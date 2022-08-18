ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the Moment Wells Adams Broke Down in Tears as Sarah Hyland Walked Down the Aisle

Watch: Wells Adams Talks Favorite Part of Wedding With Sarah Hyland. On Aug. 20, Sarah Hyland tied the knot with Wells Adams in a romantic ceremony at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, Calif. For her walk down the aisle, the actress wore an ivory silk faille ballgown by Vera Wang—which featured a sweetheart neckline, hand-pleated bodice, French tulle sleeves and high slit—paired with a cathedral-length Italian tulle veil adorned with a hand-appliquéd macramé lace border.
Hollywood Is Playfully Roasted in the First Look for Hulu’s Reboot

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Reboots are so trendy they're now the inspiration for a new Hulu comedy. That's right, on Aug. 23, the streamer released the official trailer for the new series by Modern Family creator Steven Levitan, titled Reboot. The series follows the cast of a beloved ‘00s sitcom—played by Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville and Calum Worthy—as they come together to revive their once forgotten hit.
How Aly & AJ Almost Nabbed Starring Roles on Hannah Montana

Watch: Miley Cyrus Landed Hannah Montana Over THESE Child Stars. Aly & AJ will always be Cow Belles, but they almost were the belles of Malibu. Amanda Joy "AJ" Michalka, one-half of the musical duo who rose to prominence on the Disney Channel, revealed that she and her sister Aly Michalka almost had starring roles on Hannah Montana. The news comes just days after Hannah Montana casting director Lisa London shared that two actresses, Gossip Girl regular Taylor Momsen and Victorious star Daniella Monet, nearly got the titular role over the show's eventual lead Miley Cyrus.
Paul Rudd Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Watch: Only Murders in the Building Stars Talk Show's Growing Success. The beloved actor made a surprise appearance in the season two finale of Only Murders in the Building, playing Broadway star Ben Glenroy. His character was one of the actors in Oliver's (Martin Short) new play and was supposed to star alongside Charles (Steve Martin). However, on opening night, Ben spoke one line before dying on stage.
Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel Is All For House of the Dragon's Female Empowerment

Watch: Thomas Doherty & Nathalie Emmanuel Talk The Invitation. Nathalie Emmanuel is all about girl power. The Game of Thrones alum stars in the upcoming movie The Invitation, a dramatic film that follows Evie (Nathalie) across the pond to England for a wedding, where she meets her long lost family. It's there that she meets the alluring and attractive Walter (Gossip Girl's Thomas Doherty), who woos her with gifts and charm.
Ferris Bueller's Day Off Sequel Is Happening—With a Twist

Watch: Ferris Bueller's Day Off Sequel Is Happening. Get ready for a joy ride you'll never forget. E! News can confirm Paramount Pictures is developing a sequel to the hit 1986 movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off—but don't expect any more shenanigans from Ferris (Matthew Broderick) or Cameron (Alan Ruck).
We’ll Let You Be the Judge of Aubrey Plaza’s Impression of Jennifer Coolidge

Watch: Aubrey Plaza Says White Lotus Season 2 Will Be "Very Different" They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery—but maybe there's an exception to every rule?. Aubrey Plaza and Jennifer Coolidge co-star in the highly-anticipated second season of The White Lotus, premiering in October on HBO, so E! News' The Rundown asked Aubrey to pay homage to the Emmy-nominated actress with an impression.
Netflix’s Bling Ring Docuseries: Get a First Look and Find Out When It Premieres

Watch: The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories. The real story of the Bling Ring is expected to be crazier than any movie. The salacious true account of the group of celebrity-obsessed youths who burglarized some of the most famous people on the planet from 2008 to 2009 will be documented in Netflix's The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, premiering Sept. 21, E! News can exclusively reveal.
The Glee Project Contestants Detail Stressful Experience on Reality Show

Watch: "Glee" Tragedies and the Cast's Unbreakable Bond. The Glee Project wasn't as glee-ful as you might've thought. Former contestants on the Oxygen reality series detailed their experiences in a new interview, sharing that the Glee Project, which saw people compete for a role on Ryan Murphy's hit show Glee, wasn't the Hollywood introduction that they had hoped for. Chief among their complaints were the living conditions, especially during the debut season.
Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Reveals His Surprising Summer Job

Watch: Noah Schnapp Reveals Where He Stands With Doja Cat. When he's not fighting Vecna, Noah Schnapp is protecting those in his city against another danger: drowning. The Stranger Things star revealed that he has a part time job that keeps his hands full during the summer, where he takes on lifeguarding duties at his local pool.
House of the Dragon Stars Reveal What It's Really Like Riding Those Dragons

Watch: House of the Dragon: Season 1 FINALE Cast Reactions!. House of the Dragon already has us wanting to fly through these episodes. That's mainly thanks to the scene-stealing dragons at the heart of the Game of Thrones prequel series. However, as the House of the Dragon stars told E! News' While You Were Streaming, the mythical monsters weren't as magical as they appeared on-screen during the Aug. 21 premiere on HBO.
Ted Lasso Editors Tease the Arrival of "New Blood" in Season 3

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. AFC Richmond is welcoming some new Greyhounds in Ted Lasso season three. Melissa McCoy and A.J. Catoline, the editors of the Apple TV+ series, confirmed the season three will see everyone going through some major changes—including the team. "We have new blood on the team," Melissa told The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast Aug. 22, "and that invigorates what's happening in the locker room."
Everything I Know About Love’s Emma Appleton Is Ready for the Rom-Com Revolution

Behind every romantic-comedy protagonist is their trusty sidekick. The rom-com formula has long relied on this archetypal character to guide its leading lady along the road to true love. They often provide funny anecdotes, inspirational advice, and a shoulder to cry on, but for the most part, they don't exist outside of this supportive role—even when their relationship with the main character is by far the strongest of the entire film.
