Watch: Miley Cyrus Landed Hannah Montana Over THESE Child Stars. Aly & AJ will always be Cow Belles, but they almost were the belles of Malibu. Amanda Joy "AJ" Michalka, one-half of the musical duo who rose to prominence on the Disney Channel, revealed that she and her sister Aly Michalka almost had starring roles on Hannah Montana. The news comes just days after Hannah Montana casting director Lisa London shared that two actresses, Gossip Girl regular Taylor Momsen and Victorious star Daniella Monet, nearly got the titular role over the show's eventual lead Miley Cyrus.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO