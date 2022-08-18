Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
Ousted Republican reflects on Trump, democracy and America: ‘The place has lost its mind’
Rusty Bowers stood up to the former president’s demand that he overturn Arizona’s election result. He paid the price but has no regrets
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liz Cheney Dares Kevin McCarthy And Jim Jordan To Subpoena Her
“I will welcome the opportunity to come and explain to them exactly what we found and the threat that Donald Trump poses,” the Wyoming Republican said.
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Trump will have a hard time building a legal-defense team as his legal troubles continue to build, Alan Dershowitz, who's represented Trump, said.
“Self-inflicted wound”: Trump's release of “damning” National Archives letter blows up in his face
Former President Donald Trump reportedly released a new document very late Monday night that legal experts believe is incredibly damning. Conservative journalist John Solomon, who is one of Donald Trump's official representatives for the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), released a May 10 letter on his JustTheNews.com website. Solomon...
CNN Bombshell: Wolf Blitzer ‘Considering’ Retirement As New Boss Chris Licht Takes Major Swing At On-Air Lineup
UPDATE: 5:01 PM ET - A rep for Wolf denied he plans to leave his job. They told RadarOnline.com, "CNN has expressed their desire for Wolf to be at the network for the foreseeable future. He is an iconic broadcast news journalist and has NO plans to retire. NONE!"Wolf Blitzer has been on CNN’s air since 1990 — and in The Situation Room for more than 17 years — but the most trusted name at the network is currently weighing up whether to finally call it quits. Amid all the drama engulfing the cable giant under new owners Warner...
RELATED PEOPLE
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine braces for Russian attacks as it marks independence day – live news
Ukraine marks its independence from Soviet rule and six months of war with Russia; Volodymyr Zelenskiy warns of ‘hideous Russian provocations and brutal strikes’
Comments / 0