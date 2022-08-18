ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
RadarOnline

CNN Bombshell: Wolf Blitzer ‘Considering’ Retirement As New Boss Chris Licht Takes Major Swing At On-Air Lineup

UPDATE: 5:01 PM ET - A rep for Wolf denied he plans to leave his job. They told RadarOnline.com, "CNN has expressed their desire for Wolf to be at the network for the foreseeable future. He is an iconic broadcast news journalist and has NO plans to retire. NONE!"Wolf Blitzer has been on CNN’s air since 1990 — and in The Situation Room for more than 17 years — but the most trusted name at the network is currently weighing up whether to finally call it quits. Amid all the drama engulfing the cable giant under new owners Warner...
