kfgo.com
Grand Forks council okays resolution for Fufeng project design
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – The Grand Forks City Council has given initial approval to a resolution designed to help pay for a series of needed improvements for the proposed Fufeng Corn milling project. The money would be used for wastewater, sanitary sewer, lift stations, stormwater collection and water...
KNOX News Radio
GF County takes first step towards dome repairs
The Grand Forks County Commission has approved a contract with a Minneapolis-based firm to do an assessment of the leaky courthouse dome. The architecture firm of Miller Dunwiddie will spend the next 2-3 months coming up with an action plan for repairs. Earlier this year several holes were discovered in...
KFYR-TV
Amid teacher shortage, ND schools look to other countries for educators
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - School starts this week, but some schools aren’t fully staffed yet. That’s one reason why districts around the state are hiring teachers from other countries to teach students. Several districts, including Williston, Fargo, Grand Forks, and New Town are hiring international teachers from the...
KNOX News Radio
Business News: ND unemployment..Birds in GF & recalls
The housing market’s comedown from its high-flying days early this year is deepening, with home sales in July falling for the sixth straight month. Sharply higher mortgage rates, surging inflation and prices that remain near all-time highs are making homes less affordable. The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that sales fell 20.2% from July last year, reaching the slowest pace since May 2020.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks airport closed to commercial flights
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks International Airport is closed to commercial flights until September 2. On Facebook, the airport shared pictures of crews working into the night on the runway intersection. They say the crews working are 24-hour shifts in order to get the work done as quickly as possible.
KNOX News Radio
Commercial traffic grounded at GFK
A runway construction project will prevent Delta and Allegiant from landing at the Grand Forks Airport until next month. The GFK closed the airport to commercial traffic following the departure of the last Delta flight at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday. Construction crews immediately began work on the $9.6 million dollar...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 22, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Travis Allen Lee, 33, of Crookston, for Failure to Appear. Christyan Matthew Logan, 21, of Bagley, for Probation Violation. Thomas Eric Neihart, 43, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession. Kari Marie Kahlstorf, 32, of Plummer, for Domestic Assault.
trfradio.com
TRF Man Cited Following Incident at a Bank
A Thief River Falls area man has been cited following an incident at a bank. Police were called to 201 3rd Street East Monday morning with a bank employee saying a customer was “causing quite a disturbance.”. Dale Arden Sletten, 72, has been cited for Disorderly Conduct.
kvrr.com
Grand Forks Man Arrested For Attacking Woman At EGF Movie Theater
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A Grand Forks man is arrested after a woman claims he attacked her in a bathroom at River Cinema in East Grand Forks. Police took 37-year-old Jason Noyes into custody at his home Sunday. The victim says she came out of a stall in...
wdayradionow.com
Squirrel to blame for Fargo power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- If you lost power around 8 p.m. Saturday from I-94 and 52nd avenue south and from I-29 west to 42nd street, we now know the cause. Cass County Electric says a squirrel was perched on a breaker at their substation nearby, causing over 1300 customers to have their lights go out.
kroxam.com
TIM MOE WINS 2022 OX CART DAYS PIZZA EATING CONTEST
Crookston Ox Cart Days held its annual Happy Joes Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor pizza eating contest on Saturday, August 20, in the Downtown Square in Crookston, where four contestants had 15 minutes to eat as much of a large Canadian Bacon pizza as they could with the contestants from Miss Crookston keeping track of how many slices they had left to eat.
kvrr.com
Sobriety Checkpoint In Fargo Saturday Night Results in 4 DUI Arrests
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A sobriety checkpoint at the I-94 University Drive exit in Fargo on Saturday night resulted in four DUI arrests and eight drug citations. North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted the checkpoint from 9 p.m. until midnight. More than 400 vehicles...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Semi, car catch fire in Grand Forks
(Grand Forks, ND) -- No injuries are being reported after a semi and a passenger vehicle caught fire in Grand Forks. Crews responded to the scene of the blaze Saturday afternoon on the south side parking area of U.S. Foods. Crews put the fire out quickly and prevented it from spreading to tractor trailers nearby.
kroxam.com
OX CART DAYS FINISHES SATURDAY WITH ITS TORCHLIGHT PARADE THAT’S ENJOYED BY THOUSANDS
The Ox Cart Days Torchlight parade was held Saturday evening and was enjoyed by thousands of people along the parade route West 7th, Central Ave, and Barrette Street. Along with marching in the parade, many of the parade’s participants gave out candy to children watching along the route. The...
KNOX News Radio
UND names football captains
With North Dakota opening the 2022 season in 11 days, the Fighting Hawks announced team captains for the 2022 football season. As voted by their peers, Garett Maag, Donny Ventrelli, Devon Krzanowski, C.J. Siegel and Ted Mullin were named captains on Tuesday. Maag was a team captain during both the...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks Fire responds to vehicle and semi tractor fire
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire at 32nd Ave S and S 48th St shortly before 12:30 today. When crews arrived on scene, they found a semi tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the south side parking area of U.S. Foods at 4601 32nd Ave S.
valleynewslive.com
GF man arrested for attempting to assault woman in bathroom
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man was arrested Sunday after police say he attempted to assault a woman in a bathroom at an East Grand Forks business. EGF PD says, shortly before 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of 2nd Street...
kroxam.com
EAST GRAND FORKS POLICE ARREST MAN FORCING HIMSELF ON WOMEN IN RIVER CINEMA BATHROOMS
On August 20, 2022, police officers from the East Grand Forks Police Department responded to the River Cinema, 211 Demers Avenue, East Grand Forks, Polk County, Minnesota, at 10:47 a.m. The report was a sexual assault in the women’s bathroom of the movie theater. Corporal Alex Schilke (Cpl. Schilke) responded to the theater and spoke with Jane Doe, a known adult female. Jane Doe told Cpl. Schilke the following: she was in the women’s bathroom of the mall; when she came out of the stall, there was a man in the women’s bathroom; the man’s pants were down, and he said he had a knife; the man said he had a knife and he grabbed her wrist; she was able to fight the man off and exit the bathroom; the man was wearing all black; and, he dropped a black backpack on the sidewalk as he fled. Cpl. Schhilke then went toward the Blue Moose bar and restaurant and spoke with citizens who said they saw the suspect on a bicycle pedaling toward the river and possibly Grand Forks, North Dakota. The bicycle was identified as a turquoise “cruiser” style bike. He was a white male wearing all black. Sgt. Robertson arrived at the scene and transported Jane Doe to EGFPD to give a complete statement.
mayvillestate.edu
Mayville State student athlete to appear on Good Morning America
Joshua Tetteh, a Mayville State University freshman from Orlando, Fla. will appear on the ABC Good Morning America program Thursday morning, Aug. 25, 2022. Tettah is a defensive back on the Comets football team and a graduate of Evans High School. At the end of Joshua’s junior year in high...
Crookston Daily Times
Macy Fee Crowned Miss Crookston 2022
After a year of her reign, Miss Crookston 2021 Hayden Winjum handed her crown to Macy Fee, the winner of Miss Crookston 2022. Fee, sponsored by KROX, also captured the crown in the talent, on-stage presence and interview portion of the competition. As the winner, she received a $1,000 scholarship, an additional $1,000 UMC scholarship and entrance fee into the Miss Minnesota Pageant. By winning three other categories, Fee won another $300.
