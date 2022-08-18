ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 6

Doug Winders
5d ago

because of our not so great leader dictators war on oil the Price of shipping something to anyone it cost double or triple than it used to.

Reply(1)
2
Related
People

Thanks to Double Discounts, This Lightweight Stick Vacuum Is Just $89 at Amazon Right Now

If you're tired of hauling out a clunky upright vacuum for everyday floorcare, opt for a lightweight stick vacuum without an annoying cord that trails. Start with Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale and has an on-site coupon at Amazon. With the double discounts, it's marked down to just $89 — an incredible deal considering stick vacuum can cost you hundreds of dollars. Suitable for hard floors and carpets, the vacuum has two cleaning modes (standard and strong) to remove dust, dirt, pet hair, and debris.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Instant Pot is Having a Labor Day Sale at Amazon: Save Up to 25% On Space-Saving Countertop Appliances

Amazon is offering huge discounts on cult-favorite kitchen retailer Instant Pot. The original Instant Pot is one of the most versatile (and space-saving) kitchen appliances, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, slow cook and pressure cook, to name a few of its multiple functions. The Instant Pot can do it all, which takes the stress out of cooking (especially after a long day at work).
ELECTRONICS
Food & Wine

Cut Your Air Fryer Clean-Up Time In Half With This Dishwasher-Safe Insert

Crispy buffalo cauliflower, flavorful chicken thighs, and crunchy french fries are achievable with less mess when you've got an air fryer in your kitchen. Not only does this popular appliance offer an easy alternative to deep frying and slash cooking time in half, but it also eliminates the need to fidget with a hot oven or an open flame. The one downside is that cleaning your air fryer basket can require a bit of elbow grease. This silicone air fryer insert from Amazon can help you cut down on cleaning time, and you can get it for as little as $7 apiece.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Fryer#Small Appliance#Coffee Makers#Insignia#Fried Food#French
Us Weekly

Save $71 on This Air Fryer That Can Seriously Do It All

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ever buy a new product and wonder how humanity ever lived without it? We feel that way about computers, curling irons and fleece-lined leggings, to name just a few. One of the products that's had the biggest impact […]
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
SheKnows

Shoppers Say They ‘Don’t See Wrinkles’ Anymore Thanks to This Retinol Body Cream That’s On Sale Now

Is it just us, or does it seem like we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest skincare finds to keep us looking young? If you’re also searching for a new product to keep your skin looking youthful, you need to add a retinol-based moisturizer to your lineup. Too often, we only focus on taking care of our face and show the rest of our skin some TLC when an issue arises. That’s why Amazon shoppers found this retinol body cream that makes firming skin and treating lines and wrinkles on your body a breeze. And, it’s on sale...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
shefinds

This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'

It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Taste Of Home

The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know

Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
SHOPPING
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy