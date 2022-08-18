Read full article on original website
Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach
Algae blooms can happen on Iowa lakes when the water is warm and calm. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The water at a Spirit Lake beach recently had the highest concentrations of bacteria detected so far this year at any state beach in Iowa and also an unhealthy amount of blue-green algae toxins, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Iowa crop conditions stabilize with widespread rains
Some of the heaviest rainfall was in severely drought-stricken areas of northwest Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowa had above-normal statewide rainfall last week for the first time in more than a month, which helped stabilize the conditions of corn and soybean plants, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report.
IOWA STATE FAIR SETS NEW RECORDS
THE IOWA STATE FAIR SET AN ALL-TIME RECORD FOR THE HIGHEST ONE-DAY ATTENDANCE SATURDAY WITH 128,298 ATTENDEES ON AUGUST 20TH. THAT ALSO PUT THE TOTAL ATTENDANCE OVER THE MILLION MARK FOR THIS YEAR. THE PREVIOUS ONE DAY RECORD WAS 127,277 PEOPLE ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 17, OF 1991. ALSO ON SATURDAY...
PATRIOTIC QUILTS TO BE DISPLAYED IN LE MARS
PLYMOUTH COUNTY’S HISTORICAL MUSEUM WILL HOST A QUILT DISPLAY TO REMEMBER THE 9/11 ATTACKS NEXT MONTH. NEARLY 50 QUILTS OF VALOR MAY BE VIEWED AT THE HISTORICAL MUSEUM FROM SEPTEMBER 1ST THROUGH OCTOBER 9TH. THE QUILTS, WHICH WERE GIVEN TO PLYMOUTH COUNTY VETERANS, WILL ALL BE DISPLAYED IN ONE...
A Proven Solution for Real Property Tax Relief
“Many Iowans like myself would like some relief from high property taxes. We are all struggling with extremely high prices for food, gas, electricity, etc. How are we supposed to live and keep our homes?” asked a concerned taxpayer. Taxpayers across Iowa are demanding relief from high property taxes. Taxpayers deserve a solution and Iowa can learn from other states that have delivered property tax relief.
SEN. PETERSEN: More public dollars for private schools is bad for local students
Iowa Republican lawmakers and Governor Reynolds have taken millions of tax dollars from public schools and given them to private schools– and they’re not done. They have big plans to continue defunding our local schools. Roughly 95 out of 100 Iowa students attend local public schools. Only about...
