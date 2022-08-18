ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Pete’s First Night celebration canceled for 2022

For the first time in three decades, St. Petersburg will not have a First Night celebration this New Year’s Eve. A lull in sponsorships, coupled with the effects on the ongoing pandemic made the event, which has an executive director, a volunteer board and an all-volunteer staff, not viable for 2022.
LAB play explores the origins of ‘Frankenstein’

Events leading to the publication of Mary Shelley’s gothic novel Frankenstein form the narrative of Creating Monsters, an original play by LAB Theater Project founder and artistic director Owen Robertson. The drama opens Thursday and will run through Sept. 11. Frankenstein (with its original subtitle Or, the Modern Prometheus)...
