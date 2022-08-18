ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

CBS San Francisco

Update: Surveillance video shows Oakland shooting that left Asian woman dead

OAKLAND -- Surveillance video obtained by KPIX 5 shows the brazen daylight attempted robbery of an older Asian woman Sunday afternoon that ended with the victim being fatally shot.Oakland police officers found the woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of East 11th St. and Fifth Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.On Monday, KPIX confirmed the victim's identity as 56-year-old Lili Xu, a dentist who works at the Pacific Renaissance Center on 9th Street in Oakland.Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects...
OAKLAND, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
rwcpulse.com

Karen Stitt's friends, family remember a vibrant soul who was brutally murdered

Editor's note: Descriptions of crime in this article may be disturbing to some readers. Karen Stitt was just 15 years old when the Palo Alto High School student was brutally raped and murdered in 1982. Her body was found with 59 stab wounds, yards from the Sunnyvale bus stop where she was awaiting a ride home after visiting with her boyfriend, according to police.
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Video captures deadly shooting of 60-year-old Asian woman in Oakland

WARNING: The video above contains graphic content. Please view with discretion. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Surveillance video acquired by KRON4 captured the deadly shooting of an Oakland woman in the city’s Little Saigon neighborhood on Sunday. The shooting took place just after 2:00 p.m. near 5th Avenue and East 11th Street. The video shows a […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect in cold case killing of Karen Stitt extradited to Bay Area

DNA links suspect on Maui to teen's brutal slaying in Bay Area in 1982. Sunnyvale detectives believe they've cracked the 40-year-old unsolved murder of Karen Stitt, a 15-year-old who was sexually assaulted and stabbed dozens of times. Gary Gene Ramirez, 75, was arrested in Maui after authorities say that DNA tests tied him to the attack.
SUNNYVALE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Stabbing takes man's life in San Francisco

San Francisco police are investigating the apparent fatal stabbing of a man Monday morning in the Bayview neighborhood. A 48-year-old man, whose name was not released, was found with an "apparent stab wound who was pronounced deceased" by San Francisco cops in the area of Wallace Avenue and Jennings Street, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dentist killed in attempted robbery in Oakland's Little Saigon

OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman was shot and killed after parking in Oakland's Little Saigon in what police described as an attempted robbery. Dr. Lili Xu, 60, a dentist in Oakland's Chinatown, was attacked at about 2 p.m. Sunday near the corner of 5th Avenue and East 11th Street. Surveillance...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

FBI launches investigation into Antioch Police Department

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Eight officers at the Antioch Police Department are the focus of a federal investigation, according to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe. Thorpe said at a press conference on Monday that a total of eight officers, all patrol officers, are currently the focus of an FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Two murders in Richmond Monday afternoon: police

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed and one other was injured in two shootings in Richmond on Monday afternoon, the Richmond Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The murders took place within an hour and a half of each other. Police responded to 5th Street and Macdonald Avenue — near the 4th Street Park […]
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman shot to death in Oakland's Little Saigon during attempted robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman was shot and killed Sunday near Laney College in Oakland during an attempted robbery. A community leader identified the victim as Chinatown dentist Dr. Lili Xu, 60. Xu also had a dental office in Castro Valley. Her death prompted an outcry from the city council...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

48-year-old man stabbed in SF’s Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 48-year-old man was fatally stabbed Monday morning in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, police said. The stabbing was reported about 7:32 a.m. in the area of Wallace Avenue and Jennings Street. The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made in the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video: Thieves ram truck into Oakland cannabis dispensary

OAKLAND, Calif. - A cannabis dispensary in Oakland reported that thieves broke into their shop, smashing into their front door with a truck. The owner of Ivy Hill Cannabis Dispensary says it happened early Saturday morning, and she shared some surveillance video with KTVU. While the thieves didn't steal much,...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man 'somehow blew himself up' in car in Fremont

An explosion in a car in Fremont left a man with life-threatening injuries on Monday evening, authorities said. Members of a bomb squad inspected the car after something allegedly detonated inside of it and found oxygen and propane gas cylinders, the Alameda County sheriff's spokesperson said to KTVU. "Does not...
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police believe Menlo Park drive-by shooting was a targeted attack

MENLO PARK, Calif. - Menlo Park police detectives believe a drive-by shooting that happened Sunday was not random, but rather a targeted attack. The city’s police chief characterized the crime as rare for the city. "Very alarming for us. Very unusual in general in Menlo Park. It is very...
MENLO PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Man killed in Sunday Hayward shooting

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in Hayward on Sunday night, the Hayward Police Department said in a press release. Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of Oliver Drive just after 9:50 p.m. After responding to the scene, officers found a vehicle that had collided into several parked […]
HAYWARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in Oakland, South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held across Oakland and San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. The most recent was reported Sunday about 10 p.m., as drivers were trying to leave the Oakland airport and got caught up in the backup of a sideshow. Witnesses said the illegal event lasted for nearly an hour, blocking traffic.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in attack on 65-year-old woman in SF Richmond District arrested

SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect in the random assault of a woman in San Francisco's Richmond District was arrested Monday and police say the man had been released from custody after a prior felony arrest.The attack happened a few minutes before noon on August 10 at Geary Boulevard and 26th Avenue and was partially captured by surveillance video from a corner cafe. The 65-year-old woman told responding officers she was walking on Geary when an unknown male suspect walked in front of her and punched her multiple times. The surveillance video showed customers inside the cafe running out to give her...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

