ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ketk.com

JOB ALERT: Closure Systems International in Kilgore needs a Controller

Closure Systems International (CSI) – Preparation of RFAs (analyze opportunity, collect data, and recommend action) – EVA analysis of projects and coordination with corporate requirements – Recommend strategic and tactical strategies for maximizing the potential EVA. – Responsible for the annual budgeting process – must insure that Corporate targets...
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview rollover to cause delays in area

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police and fire are on responding to the area of a one-car rollover wreck, according to Longview Police. The crash occurred on S Eastman Road and Estes Parkway, and police ask that caution be used as people travel through the area.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mineola ISD mourns passing of former student

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD said they are mourning the loss of a former student who had graduated from Mineola High School Class of 2022. “We are saddened by the tragic news of the passing of one of our former students, Ginger Durham,” Superintendent Cody Mize said. “Please keep her family and friends in […]
MINEOLA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Nearly 1,700 without power in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Recent storms left 1,693 without power in the East Texas area on Tuesday as of 8 a.m. A tornado is reported to have touched down briefly in Winona, with storm damage reported around in East Texas, especially in Van Zandt and Smith counties. Cass County – 94 Gregg County – 99 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Pharmacy#Jobs#Texas Oncology Longview#Osha#Msds
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Indoor Texas marijuana operation shut down, numerous drugs seized

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Crockett Police Department successfully shut down an indoor marijuana growing operation and seized several controlled substances after responding to a possible medical emergency. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to the area of Plum Drive at Pineview in reference to a possible medical emergency in the street, according to officials. Officers said […]
CROCKETT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gov. Abbott signs disaster declaration for 9 East Texas counties

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration for 23 Texas counties after damaging winds and heavy rainfall across Texas. Nine of them, in East Texas. “Through this entire storm so far there has only been one reported death,” Abbott said. “That unfortunate death occurred in Mesquite.” Abbott said as a result […]
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Man Shares Video of Flooded First Monday Trade Days Area in Canton, TX

A Tyler Man shared a video on his Facebook page this morning that captured a flooded First Monday Trade Days area in Canton, Texas. Well, many East Texans have been hoping, willing, praying, and even considering doing rain dances over the past few weeks as people all over our areas have been desperate for rain.
KETK / FOX51 News

Man wanted for capital murder arrested in East Texas

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted for capital murder was arrested in East Texas on Friday, Aug. 19, said the Marshall Police Department. The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force detained Edron Blake Blacknell, 22, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell is from Cedar Hill, and he […]
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Alba-Golden ISD mourning loss of student

ALBA, Texas (KETK) – Alba-Golden ISD is mourning the loss of one of their students. The district announced on Facebook the passing of one of their students, high school junior Asa Davis. They have shared the news of Davis’ passing with secondary students this morning and have grief counselors on campus available to students today. […]
ALBA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Severe weather causes extensive damage in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Monday many East Texans woke up to flooding, heavy rains and even some tornado activity. A tornado was reported to have touched down in Winona by the High School and as of 12:30 p.m. almost 8,000 residents are without power. Damage: Van Zandt County Courthouse Flooding: Canton Trades Days and […]
KETK / FOX51 News

2 teens killed, 1 injured in Alba crash on US 69

ALBA, Texas (KETK) – Two teenagers were killed in a two-car wreck Thursday night on US 69 in the Alba area. A total of three teens lost their lives in crashes in East Texas this week. Officials with DPS said a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling north on US 69 when it crossed […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Two teenagers involved in fatal head-on crash in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — One teenager is dead after a head-on crash at FM 346 and CR 122 before 5 p.m. in Smith County on Wednesday. A second teenage girl is reported to be in stable condition, according to officials. Two vehicles were involved in the wreck at FM 346 and CR 122 before […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Frankston PD release identify fugitive wanted in Anderson, Smith County

UPDATE: Frankston Police Department has released the name of the wanted fugitive. Donald Lee Meadows, Jr. is wanted on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and evading arrest, FPD said. Authorities said Meadows is also wanted in Smith County. FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) — The Frankston Police Department is searching for a “wanted fugitive,” Wednesday […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy