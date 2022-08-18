Read full article on original website
JOB ALERT: Closure Systems International in Kilgore needs a Controller
Closure Systems International (CSI) – Preparation of RFAs (analyze opportunity, collect data, and recommend action) – EVA analysis of projects and coordination with corporate requirements – Recommend strategic and tactical strategies for maximizing the potential EVA. – Responsible for the annual budgeting process – must insure that Corporate targets...
Longview rollover to cause delays in area
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police and fire are on responding to the area of a one-car rollover wreck, according to Longview Police. The crash occurred on S Eastman Road and Estes Parkway, and police ask that caution be used as people travel through the area.
Mineola ISD mourns passing of former student
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD said they are mourning the loss of a former student who had graduated from Mineola High School Class of 2022. “We are saddened by the tragic news of the passing of one of our former students, Ginger Durham,” Superintendent Cody Mize said. “Please keep her family and friends in […]
Nearly 1,700 without power in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Recent storms left 1,693 without power in the East Texas area on Tuesday as of 8 a.m. A tornado is reported to have touched down briefly in Winona, with storm damage reported around in East Texas, especially in Van Zandt and Smith counties. Cass County – 94 Gregg County – 99 […]
Indoor Texas marijuana operation shut down, numerous drugs seized
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Crockett Police Department successfully shut down an indoor marijuana growing operation and seized several controlled substances after responding to a possible medical emergency. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to the area of Plum Drive at Pineview in reference to a possible medical emergency in the street, according to officials. Officers said […]
Officials ask drivers to avoid Highway 31 East after single-vehicle crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – There was a single-vehicle crash in Smith County on Highway 31 East on Monday, said Josh Joplin, the Smith County Precinct 4 Constable. A white pick-up truck was involved in the wreck, and the front of the vehicle was damaged. The crash happened in the 24200 block of the highway, […]
Gov. Abbott signs disaster declaration for 9 East Texas counties
DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration for 23 Texas counties after damaging winds and heavy rainfall across Texas. Nine of them, in East Texas. “Through this entire storm so far there has only been one reported death,” Abbott said. “That unfortunate death occurred in Mesquite.” Abbott said as a result […]
Smith County to hold public hearings for feedback on proposed budget and tax rate
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Smith County residents have the opportunity to have their voice heard at the Smith County Commissioners Court’s public hearings on the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget and tax rate. The proposed budget was filed Monday, Aug. 15. It includes...
Man Shares Video of Flooded First Monday Trade Days Area in Canton, TX
A Tyler Man shared a video on his Facebook page this morning that captured a flooded First Monday Trade Days area in Canton, Texas. Well, many East Texans have been hoping, willing, praying, and even considering doing rain dances over the past few weeks as people all over our areas have been desperate for rain.
Man wanted for capital murder arrested in East Texas
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted for capital murder was arrested in East Texas on Friday, Aug. 19, said the Marshall Police Department. The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force detained Edron Blake Blacknell, 22, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell is from Cedar Hill, and he […]
Alba-Golden ISD mourning loss of student
ALBA, Texas (KETK) – Alba-Golden ISD is mourning the loss of one of their students. The district announced on Facebook the passing of one of their students, high school junior Asa Davis. They have shared the news of Davis’ passing with secondary students this morning and have grief counselors on campus available to students today. […]
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Severe weather causes extensive damage in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Monday many East Texans woke up to flooding, heavy rains and even some tornado activity. A tornado was reported to have touched down in Winona by the High School and as of 12:30 p.m. almost 8,000 residents are without power. Damage: Van Zandt County Courthouse Flooding: Canton Trades Days and […]
2 arrested in East Texas for ‘felony-level’ property theft
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people were arrested in East Texas on Monday after they allegedly stole a utility trailer, along with several other items. Brandon Whitehorn and Shelby Rosas were arrested Monday by Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Gregg County Jail for “felony-level” theft of property. The two were reportedly […]
Winona Wildcats invited to use Tyler High’s indoor athletic complex after tornado
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Monday’s unexpected four-minute EF1 tornado in Winona caused some damage at the school, leaving them with no place to practice. The Wildcats were invited by Tyler ISD to use Tyler High’s Indoor Athletic Complex. “It was immediate! The tornado was on us quicker than we could adjust,” said Winona ISD Athletic […]
2 teens killed, 1 injured in Alba crash on US 69
ALBA, Texas (KETK) – Two teenagers were killed in a two-car wreck Thursday night on US 69 in the Alba area. A total of three teens lost their lives in crashes in East Texas this week. Officials with DPS said a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling north on US 69 when it crossed […]
Two teenagers involved in fatal head-on crash in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — One teenager is dead after a head-on crash at FM 346 and CR 122 before 5 p.m. in Smith County on Wednesday. A second teenage girl is reported to be in stable condition, according to officials. Two vehicles were involved in the wreck at FM 346 and CR 122 before […]
Frankston PD release identify fugitive wanted in Anderson, Smith County
UPDATE: Frankston Police Department has released the name of the wanted fugitive. Donald Lee Meadows, Jr. is wanted on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and evading arrest, FPD said. Authorities said Meadows is also wanted in Smith County. FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) — The Frankston Police Department is searching for a “wanted fugitive,” Wednesday […]
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of 2018 murder in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man who was on trial after being accused of capital murder was found not guilty by a jury on Thursday in Cherokee County, according to the Cherokee County District Clerk’s Office. Cody Roberts was previously charged with capital murder in connection to the death of 18-year-old Trevor Lawson, who […]
Over 9 grams of meth seized in Smith County, 1 arrested
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Over 9 grams of meth were seized in Smith County Thursday night, and one person is now in custody, according to officials. A Smith County Constable Precinct 4 deputy stopped to check a suspicious vehicle on Chapman Road when officials said the driver was found passed out in the front […]
2 arrested, accused of burglarizing East Texas elementary school
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after being accused of burglarizing an elementary school in East Texas. The incident happened on Aug. 7 at the Old Carver Elementary School in Karnack. Michael Austin Crawford, 21, and Kaylin Nicole Banks, 21, both of Mooringsport, Louisiana were arrested, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
