Merrill, WI

WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries August 22, 2022

James Orville Young, Wausau, WI, died unexpectedly on August 12, 2022 at the age of 73. Jim was born on May 14, 1949 in Wausau, WI to Norris and Evelyn (Herrick) Young. He grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1967. Jim married Nancy (Treu) on...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Athens Fair brings in thousands of people for the 4-day event

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - The 117th annual Athens Fair has been offering the community an agricultural experience for over a century. “Lots of music, lots of judging, lots of animals,” said Gary Beastrom, the secretary for the Athens Fair. Family-friendly events like a fair parade, live music, and a...
ATHENS, WI
WSAW

1 arrested for causing weekend Spectrum outage in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 55-year-old man is charged with intentionally causing a weekend internet outage. The Spectrum outage impacted the west side of Wausau and surrounding communities Saturday morning. George Wood remains in custody on a $5,000 signature bond. Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Wausau Police were notified...
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

Multiple Reports of Property Damage in Lincoln County

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A string of property damage complaints have been reported in Lincoln County. Sheriff’s Officers say they received over a dozen reports including damage to mailboxes and street signs. Many of the damaged items appear to have been intentionally hit by a car. Damage was...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Need for crossing guards in Wisconsin Rapids as school year gets closer

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - As families begin to prepare for the school year, the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is trying to add more crossing guards to their team. The police department said a crossing guard shortage could mean taking officers off the streets and having them step in. To help fill the void and keep officers on patrol, the department took to social media for help.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
cwbradio.com

Milk Truck Overturns at Roundabout on Highway 10 East South of Marshfield

A milk truck overturned at the roundabout on Highway 10 East, just south of Marshfield. According to the Wood County Sheriff's Department, a truck with a milk trailer tipped at the roundabout around 8:46am this morning. With the heavy liquid, the truck tipped going around the roundabout. There were no major injuries in the incident.
MARSHFIELD, WI
News Break
Politics
WSAW

Wausau Police credit community in finding suspected vandal

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - George E. Wood, the man accused of cutting a Spectrum internet cable in Wausau on Saturday, made his first court appearance today. Wausau police say it was a community effort that helped track the suspect down. Around noon on Saturday, the Wausau police received a call...
WAUSAU, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin

On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
WSAW

Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan to help working families with the state’s budget surplus, where $600 million will be invested into fixing significant state issues. The governor visited Wausau City Hall this morning to hold a roundtable meeting with city leaders and receive feedback...
WISCONSIN STATE
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/21/22 Fatal Crash In The Town Of Marshfield

A 34-year-old man from the St. Peter area of Fond du Lac County was killed when the truck he was driving went off Fond du Lac County Highway W early Sunday morning and crashed. Sheriff’s officials say he was heading north and failed to negotiate a curve at County Highway WH. His truck went into the ditch and became airborne. It traveled across County Highway WH and landed on the north side of that road where it rolled over several time ejecting the St. Peter man. He was the only occupant of the truck and died at the scene. Contributing factors in the crash included alcohol, speed, and lack of seatbelt use. The accident in the Town of Marshfield was reported just before 2:30 am.
MARSHFIELD, WI

