Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wausau area obituaries August 22, 2022
James Orville Young, Wausau, WI, died unexpectedly on August 12, 2022 at the age of 73. Jim was born on May 14, 1949 in Wausau, WI to Norris and Evelyn (Herrick) Young. He grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1967. Jim married Nancy (Treu) on...
WSAW
‘Seats and Feets’ sets goal of collecting 1,000 pairs of sock and underwear
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Covenant Community Presbyterian Church and Thrivent are teaming up to collect socks and underwear for those in need. “Seats and Feets” has set a goal to collect 1000 pairs of socks and underwear for all ages, including socks for newborns and toddlers. Items should be brand new.
WSAW
Worzalla employees donate 600 pounds of school supplies to Portage County schools
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The financial burden of back-to-school shopping has been eased for many families in Portage County thanks to the generosity of employees at Worzalla. For the last four years, employees have collected school supplies for Project Fresh Start. Project Fresh Start is a United Way of...
WSAW
Athens Fair brings in thousands of people for the 4-day event
ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - The 117th annual Athens Fair has been offering the community an agricultural experience for over a century. “Lots of music, lots of judging, lots of animals,” said Gary Beastrom, the secretary for the Athens Fair. Family-friendly events like a fair parade, live music, and a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAW
FireHouse to perform free concert Wednesday benefitting Peyton’s Promise
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People are expected to fill the 400 Block in Wausau for the FireHouse concert on Wednesday. The concert is free to attend but monetary or food donations will benefit Peyton’s Promise. The concert is at 5 p.m. FireHouse’s hits include “When I Look into Your...
WSAW
1 arrested for causing weekend Spectrum outage in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 55-year-old man is charged with intentionally causing a weekend internet outage. The Spectrum outage impacted the west side of Wausau and surrounding communities Saturday morning. George Wood remains in custody on a $5,000 signature bond. Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Wausau Police were notified...
947jackfm.com
Multiple Reports of Property Damage in Lincoln County
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A string of property damage complaints have been reported in Lincoln County. Sheriff’s Officers say they received over a dozen reports including damage to mailboxes and street signs. Many of the damaged items appear to have been intentionally hit by a car. Damage was...
UPDATE: Body discovered in Rib Mountain field, investigation underway
Police are investigating after a body was discovered Monday in Rib Mountain, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department news release. Sheriff’s officials say the discovery was made just before noon in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodchuck Lane in the town of Rib Mountain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAW
Need for crossing guards in Wisconsin Rapids as school year gets closer
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - As families begin to prepare for the school year, the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is trying to add more crossing guards to their team. The police department said a crossing guard shortage could mean taking officers off the streets and having them step in. To help fill the void and keep officers on patrol, the department took to social media for help.
Wausau senior living facility to close, residents to relocate
A Wausau senior living facility with 13 residents will close its doors after the owner sold the property to a group that is using the facility for a new purpose, company officials tell Wausau Pilot & Review. Artisan Senior Living, 111 Bellis St., is also known as Starlight Senor Homes...
cwbradio.com
Milk Truck Overturns at Roundabout on Highway 10 East South of Marshfield
A milk truck overturned at the roundabout on Highway 10 East, just south of Marshfield. According to the Wood County Sheriff's Department, a truck with a milk trailer tipped at the roundabout around 8:46am this morning. With the heavy liquid, the truck tipped going around the roundabout. There were no major injuries in the incident.
Suspect in Rib Mountain standoff who fired at police sentenced Monday in Wausau
A 36-year-old former Marathon County woman who kept officers at bay for hours during a standoff at a Rib Mountain hotel before firing her weapon at police was sentenced Monday in Wausau to six years in prison. Katina Mulroy, who now lists a Milwaukee address, was convicted in May of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAW
Biadasz Family, Feltz Family Farm work together to advocate for farm safety
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Since August 2016, the Biadasz family has made it their mission to create awareness and education for farm safety. That’s because their loved one, Mike Biadasz, passed away after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide gas. The tragic incident inspired the family to help prevent...
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
spmetrowire.com
Stevens Point man donates over $80K for new playground
Lake Emily Park has a new playground, thanks to one generous donor with an extensive family history in the area.
WSAW
Wausau Police credit community in finding suspected vandal
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - George E. Wood, the man accused of cutting a Spectrum internet cable in Wausau on Saturday, made his first court appearance today. Wausau police say it was a community effort that helped track the suspect down. Around noon on Saturday, the Wausau police received a call...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin
On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
spmetrowire.com
Wiza blasts city ordinance with F bomb at weekend concert
Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza dropped some foul language during an Aug. 13 music show in Stevens Point. Wiza was in attendance ...
WSAW
Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan to help working families with the state’s budget surplus, where $600 million will be invested into fixing significant state issues. The governor visited Wausau City Hall this morning to hold a roundtable meeting with city leaders and receive feedback...
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/21/22 Fatal Crash In The Town Of Marshfield
A 34-year-old man from the St. Peter area of Fond du Lac County was killed when the truck he was driving went off Fond du Lac County Highway W early Sunday morning and crashed. Sheriff’s officials say he was heading north and failed to negotiate a curve at County Highway WH. His truck went into the ditch and became airborne. It traveled across County Highway WH and landed on the north side of that road where it rolled over several time ejecting the St. Peter man. He was the only occupant of the truck and died at the scene. Contributing factors in the crash included alcohol, speed, and lack of seatbelt use. The accident in the Town of Marshfield was reported just before 2:30 am.
Comments / 0