411mania.com
Toxic Attraction Out Of WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Due to Injury
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament has been changed again due to an injury to Gigi Dolin. WWE announced on Monday that Dolin has suffered an injury and as a result, Toxic Attraction is out of the tournament. Toxic Attraction defeated Natalya & Sonya Deville on last week’s...
411mania.com
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.22.22
How fun! My Mac decided to update about 1 minute before RAW automatically, so I had to cover the first ten minutes on my damned phone! Forgive the truncated report to start. It’s Monday…you know what that means. We are starting hot and heavy, with zero foreplay, as...
411mania.com
Bayley Acknowledges Sasha Banks Tribute On Last Night’s WWE Raw
Bayley has acknowledged that one of her moves on last night’s episode of WWE Raw was a tribute to Sasha Banks. Last night’s show saw Bayley defeat Aliyah in her first on-screen WWE match since her return, and during the bout she did a double kneedrop to Aliyah on the second turnbuckle. The move is one of Banks’ signature maneuvers, and Bayley posted to Instagram with a video comparison of her move to Banks’ doing the same from their match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015.
411mania.com
NJPW Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer At Events Next Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will finally be allowed to cheer at their events starting with shows in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The events, which will have a limited capacity, happen on September 5 and 6. Matches include. September 5:. * Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs....
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
NJPW Sells Out Pre-Sale For Return To New York City
As previously reported, NJPW will return to New York City for Rumble on 44th Street on October 28. PWInsider reports that the the PPV at the Palladium in Times Square immediately sold out all tickets put on sale. The venue seats 2,100 people. There are still a few tickets on...
411mania.com
WWE News: Beth Phoenix Appears On Raw to Save Edge, Bayley Defeats Aliyah
– Beth Phoenix made her on-screen return to WWE on Raw, making the save for her husband Edge. Monday’s show saw Edge defeat Damian Priest in the main event, after which he prepared to do a Con-Chair-To before Rhea Ripley low blowed him. Finn Balor then delivered a Coup de Grace before Phoenix came out and grabbed the chair, forcing the three to retreat:
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back NXT Creative Producer
WWE is reportedly looking to bring a creative figure from NXT’s past back into the fold in Ryan Katz. Fightful Select reports that the company is interested in bringing back Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts.
411mania.com
Bobby Fish Shares Update on Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly’s Returns, Says ‘It Won’t Be Long’
– While speaking to the The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, AEW wrestler Bobby Fish discussed the injuries of his stablemates Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, which prevented them from competing in the AEW Trips Championship Tournament to crown the inaugural champions. Bobby Fish stated the following on Cole and O’Reilly (via Fightful):
411mania.com
Another WWE Hall of Famer Backstage For Tonight’s RAW (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
As previously reported, Trish Stratus is set to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Toronto. This will be her first appearance on the show since 2019. PWInsider reports that another WWE Hall of Famer is backstage, as Beth Phoenix is in Toronto. It’s unknown if she will appear on camera, but her husband, Edge, faces Damian Priest tonight.
411mania.com
Hangman Page Reveals His Wrestling Mt. Rushmore
Hangman Page is the latest wrestling star to name his “Mt. Rushmore” of wrestling. The former AEW World Champion was asked the oft-posed question during his Q&A at GalaxyCon recently and shared his thoughts on the topic. “Four of me,” Page joked in response to the question (per...
411mania.com
Pre-Sale Code For AEW’s Debut In Canada
AEW makes its debut in Canada in October, and the pre-sale codes have been revealed. PWInsider reports that the October 12th and 13th tapings go on pre-sale on Thursday, and the presale code is RYTOJG. The links to pre-order on Thursday at 10 AM ET are below via Ticketmaster:. *...
411mania.com
Two Matches Set For NJPW Declaration of Power In October
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two matches for the upcoming NJPW Declaration of Power event on October 10. The event happens at Ryogoku Sumo Hall. The lineup includes:. * IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Tama Tonga. * Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH. October 10 will see NJPW...
411mania.com
Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
– It looks like The Trustbusters have a new member in the form of a “Trust Butler” for the group. During this weekend’s AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, VSK made his debut at the tapings, appearing as a butler for The Trustbusters stable (h/t Fightful).
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For NXT Worlds Collide
The first title matches are set for NXT Worlds Collide. WWE announced the following matches on Tuesday’s episode of NXT:. * NXT & NXT UK Championship Unification Match: Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate. * NXT & NXT UK Women’s Championship Unification Match: Mandy Rose vs. Meiko Satomura vs. Blair...
411mania.com
Taya Valkyrie On Bringing Lucha Elements Into the NWA, Wants More Mexican Talent There
Taya Valkyrie is set to battle for the NWA World Women’s Title at NWA 74, and she recently discussed bringing a lucha style to the company and more. The AAA Reina de Reinas Champion spoke with the Battleground Podcast for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):
411mania.com
AEW Road to Cleveland Previews World Title Unification Match, More
AEW heads to Cleveland for Dynamite and Rampage this week, and the new Road To video looks at the World Title Unification match and more. You can see the video below, which previews CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley and the rest of the cards:
411mania.com
WWE Draft No Longer Expected to Be Held After Clash at the Castle
The WWE Draft is no longer expected to take place after Clash at the Castle, according to a new report. It was reported earlier this month that talent expected the Draft to take place shortly after the September 3rd PPV due to the fact that several Raw stars were scheduled for the September 9th episode of Smackdown, while Smackdown talent were scheduled for episodes of Raw on September 5th and 12th.
411mania.com
Wardlow Makes Surprise Appearance at Revenge Pro’s Press Your Luck
– AEW TNT Champion Wardlow made a surprise appearance over the weekend at Revenge Pro’s Press Your Luck event. The card was held last night The Avalon Hotel & Event Center in Erie, Pennsylvania. Avvording to Revenge Pro’s Twitter, Wardlow made an announced appearance and destroyed “The Man Dime” Elijah Dean (h/t WrestlingInc.com).
411mania.com
Eddie Kingston on Not Being in the Mood for Commentary During His Feud With Chris Jericho
– During an interview with the Under the Ropes podcast this week, AEW star Eddie Kingston discussed his stint on commentary for AEW Dark: Elevation and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Eddie Kingston on doing commentary for AEW Dark: Elevation: “I had fun man.I had a blast doing...
411mania.com
