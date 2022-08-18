ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Toxic Attraction Out Of WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Due to Injury

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament has been changed again due to an injury to Gigi Dolin. WWE announced on Monday that Dolin has suffered an injury and as a result, Toxic Attraction is out of the tournament. Toxic Attraction defeated Natalya & Sonya Deville on last week’s...
WWE
411mania.com

Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.22.22

How fun! My Mac decided to update about 1 minute before RAW automatically, so I had to cover the first ten minutes on my damned phone! Forgive the truncated report to start. It’s Monday…you know what that means. We are starting hot and heavy, with zero foreplay, as...
WWE
411mania.com

Bayley Acknowledges Sasha Banks Tribute On Last Night’s WWE Raw

Bayley has acknowledged that one of her moves on last night’s episode of WWE Raw was a tribute to Sasha Banks. Last night’s show saw Bayley defeat Aliyah in her first on-screen WWE match since her return, and during the bout she did a double kneedrop to Aliyah on the second turnbuckle. The move is one of Banks’ signature maneuvers, and Bayley posted to Instagram with a video comparison of her move to Banks’ doing the same from their match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015.
WWE
411mania.com

NJPW Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer At Events Next Month

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will finally be allowed to cheer at their events starting with shows in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The events, which will have a limited capacity, happen on September 5 and 6. Matches include. September 5:. * Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs....
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Njpw#Professional Wrestling#Wrestle Kingdom#Dash#Combat#Njpw Announces#New Japan Pro Wrestling
411mania.com

NJPW Sells Out Pre-Sale For Return To New York City

As previously reported, NJPW will return to New York City for Rumble on 44th Street on October 28. PWInsider reports that the the PPV at the Palladium in Times Square immediately sold out all tickets put on sale. The venue seats 2,100 people. There are still a few tickets on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
411mania.com

WWE News: Beth Phoenix Appears On Raw to Save Edge, Bayley Defeats Aliyah

– Beth Phoenix made her on-screen return to WWE on Raw, making the save for her husband Edge. Monday’s show saw Edge defeat Damian Priest in the main event, after which he prepared to do a Con-Chair-To before Rhea Ripley low blowed him. Finn Balor then delivered a Coup de Grace before Phoenix came out and grabbed the chair, forcing the three to retreat:
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back NXT Creative Producer

WWE is reportedly looking to bring a creative figure from NXT’s past back into the fold in Ryan Katz. Fightful Select reports that the company is interested in bringing back Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Another WWE Hall of Famer Backstage For Tonight’s RAW (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)

As previously reported, Trish Stratus is set to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Toronto. This will be her first appearance on the show since 2019. PWInsider reports that another WWE Hall of Famer is backstage, as Beth Phoenix is in Toronto. It’s unknown if she will appear on camera, but her husband, Edge, faces Damian Priest tonight.
WWE
411mania.com

Hangman Page Reveals His Wrestling Mt. Rushmore

Hangman Page is the latest wrestling star to name his “Mt. Rushmore” of wrestling. The former AEW World Champion was asked the oft-posed question during his Q&A at GalaxyCon recently and shared his thoughts on the topic. “Four of me,” Page joked in response to the question (per...
WWE
411mania.com

Pre-Sale Code For AEW’s Debut In Canada

AEW makes its debut in Canada in October, and the pre-sale codes have been revealed. PWInsider reports that the October 12th and 13th tapings go on pre-sale on Thursday, and the presale code is RYTOJG. The links to pre-order on Thursday at 10 AM ET are below via Ticketmaster:. *...
VIDEO GAMES
411mania.com

Two Matches Set For NJPW Declaration of Power In October

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two matches for the upcoming NJPW Declaration of Power event on October 10. The event happens at Ryogoku Sumo Hall. The lineup includes:. * IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Tama Tonga. * Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH. October 10 will see NJPW...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)

– It looks like The Trustbusters have a new member in the form of a “Trust Butler” for the group. During this weekend’s AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, VSK made his debut at the tapings, appearing as a butler for The Trustbusters stable (h/t Fightful).
411mania.com

Updated Lineup For NXT Worlds Collide

The first title matches are set for NXT Worlds Collide. WWE announced the following matches on Tuesday’s episode of NXT:. * NXT & NXT UK Championship Unification Match: Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate. * NXT & NXT UK Women’s Championship Unification Match: Mandy Rose vs. Meiko Satomura vs. Blair...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Draft No Longer Expected to Be Held After Clash at the Castle

The WWE Draft is no longer expected to take place after Clash at the Castle, according to a new report. It was reported earlier this month that talent expected the Draft to take place shortly after the September 3rd PPV due to the fact that several Raw stars were scheduled for the September 9th episode of Smackdown, while Smackdown talent were scheduled for episodes of Raw on September 5th and 12th.
WWE
411mania.com

Wardlow Makes Surprise Appearance at Revenge Pro’s Press Your Luck

– AEW TNT Champion Wardlow made a surprise appearance over the weekend at Revenge Pro’s Press Your Luck event. The card was held last night The Avalon Hotel & Event Center in Erie, Pennsylvania. Avvording to Revenge Pro’s Twitter, Wardlow made an announced appearance and destroyed “The Man Dime” Elijah Dean (h/t WrestlingInc.com).
ERIE, PA
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

How fun! My Mac decided to update about 1 minute before RAW automatically, so I had to cover the first ten minutes on my damned phone! Forgive the truncated report to start. It’s Monday…you know what that means. We are starting hot and heavy, with zero foreplay, as...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy