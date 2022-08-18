Read full article on original website
Linn County's Chain O Lakes Still Recovering From 2020 Derecho
(Linn County, IA) -- Two years after the 2020 derecho, work continues to erase some of the remaining damage at Chain O Lakes Wildlife Area in northern Linn County. The storm caused heavy damage to the 1,150-acre wildlife area, stripping sections of the tree canopy and knocking down trees. “It...
Iowa City Police Looking For Gas Station Robbery Suspect
(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa City police are looking for someone caught on camera robbing a gas station on the city's west side. Police say the suspect pretended to have a gun and threatened to shoot a worker at the Kum and Go at 955 Mormon Trek Boulevard around 1:12 a.m. Tuesday. Pictures of the suspect are posted on the Iowa City Public Safety Facebook page. Anyone with information is asked to visit this link.
