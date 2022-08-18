(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa City police are looking for someone caught on camera robbing a gas station on the city's west side. Police say the suspect pretended to have a gun and threatened to shoot a worker at the Kum and Go at 955 Mormon Trek Boulevard around 1:12 a.m. Tuesday. Pictures of the suspect are posted on the Iowa City Public Safety Facebook page. Anyone with information is asked to visit this link.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO