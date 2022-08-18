Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Police: Crash Turns Into Gunfight In Cheswold,16-Year-Old Shooter Hit, Man, 18, Wanted
Cheswold Police are investigating an auto accident turned shooting. Officials said on 08/15/2022 at 3:12 PM Cheswold Police were dispatched for the report of a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Boggs Run in Cheswold, DE. The first police unit was on scene at 3:14 PM and quickly blocked off the area, locating a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound and rendered medical assistance as other police units and EMS arrived and transported the male to the hospital.
WBOC
Police Investigating Berlin Home Invasion
BERLIN, Md. - Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a late Sunday night home invasion in Berlin. The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation said it happened at around 11 p.m. at a home on Broad Street. Berlin police officers responded to the scene and learned a male suspect forcefully gained entry through a window to the home while the owners were inside. A weapon was produced during the incident. After a brief struggle ensued, the suspect took off on foot prior to the officers' arrival. Officers with the Berlin Police Department then contacted the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation to pursue the investigation.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Pair arrested in Del. elementary school burglary
FELTON, Del. – Felton Police have arrested the suspects wanted for burglarizing a local school over the weekend. Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the Lake Forest North Elementary School in the 300 block of E. Main Street for a burglary alarm. It was determined that the two suspects broke two exterior screens and entered the building through a window. Fingerprint evidence obtained at the scene, as well as video surveillance, led detectives to identify the pair as 21-year-old Eric Davidson II and 23-year-old Jacob Flannery.
WMDT.com
Police: Del. elementary school burglarized, investigation underway
FELTON, Del. – Felton Police are asking for the public’s help after a local elementary school was burglarized over the weekend. We’re told on Sunday, two unknown suspects broke into Lake Forest North Elementary School through a window, ransacked the school, and stole a computer. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
WMDT.com
Police asking for public’s help in recent home invasion investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in a home invasion/shooting/attempted murder investigation. On August 8th, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Honeysuckle Drive for a report of shots fired in the area. Through the investigation, it was learned that multiple unknown subjects went to the residence in a stolen vehicle and committed a home invasion. During the home invasion, the victim and suspects reportedly exchanged gunfire before the suspects fled in the stolen vehicle.
WMDT.com
Serious assault lands three behind bars in Milford
MILFORD, Del. – Three men are behind bars following a serious assault in the Milford area last week. Just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the area of North Street and NW 2nd Street for a report of an unconscious male subject laying in the grass. It was learned that the victim was suffering from a medical emergency and had injuries consistent with being physically assaulted.
WMDT.com
Police working to identify graffiti suspect in Rehoboth Beach area
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Police in Rehoboth Beach are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to several graffiti incidents in the area. The suspect (pictured above) is wanted in connection to seven separate graffiti incidents that took place between July 25th and August 11th. Police have been actively investigating the incidents and have been able to obtain photos from surveillance videos taken around the time of the incidents.
WBOC
Attempted Murder/Home Invasion Investigation in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.-The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted murder in Salisbury. Officials say it happened on August 8th on Honeysuckle Drive. Several people broke into a home, exchanging gunfire with the victim according to the Sheriff's office. The intruders took off in a stolen vehicle-one is believed to have been hit in the shooting.
WMDT.com
Berlin home invasion with a weapon, police now seeking suspect
BERLIN, Md. – Sunday, August 21st, around 11:00 pm, officers with the Berlin Police Department responded to the area of Broad Street, for a home invasion. After arrival, police found out that a male suspect forced his way through a window into the home, while the owners were there.
WMDT.com
Baltimore man arrested on gun charges in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Baltimore man is behind bars on gun and other related charges following a pursuit in Rehoboth Beach. At around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a Rehoboth Beach Police bicycle patrol officer reportedly attempted to stop a subject, later identified as 32-year-old Deandre Patterson, as the officer suspected he was smoking marijuana in public. Shortly after the officer stopped Patterson, he reportedly fled on foot, leading the officer on a chase.
Woman Smoking While On Oxygen Airlifted To Maryland Hospital After Fire Breaks Out: Officials
A Maryland homeowner had to be airlifted to an area hospital after suffering burns when a fire broke out while she was smoking and on oxygen, according to the state’s fire marshal. First responders were dispatched to a Wicomico County home on Windy Hill Circle in Delmar shortly before...
WBOC
Police ID Man Killed in Selbyville Crash
SELBYVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash that happened late last week in Selbyville. Troopers identified the victim as Edwin Marzariegos-Coronado, 28, of Frankford, Del. Police said that just after 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, a Honda Civic was traveling...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Frankford Man Killed In Selbyville Accident Thursday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on August 18, 2022, in Selbyville as Edwin Marzariegos-Coronado, 28, of Frankford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday...
Bicyclist dies following crash in Glen Burnie
Anne Arundel County Police say Thomas Eric Siebert was riding on the shoulder of Route 10 near E. Furnace Branch Road, when he suddenly turned in front of a Hyundai Sonata and was struck.
People
'People Magazine Investigates': How a Couple's Ocean City Getaway Ended in a Tragic Double Murder
In 2002, 32-year-old Joshua Ford and 51-year-old Martha "Geney" Crutchley set out on a romantic weekend getaway in Ocean City, Md. They traveled to the resort town in Maryland from Fairfax, Va., for Memorial Day weekend, so they were expected home early the following week. After the holiday weekend ended, friends and family grew concerned when Ford and Crutchley didn't show up for work or return phone calls. They were then declared missing.
WBOC
Two New Vehicles Linked to Deadly Tokyo Steakhouse Hit and Run
SALISBURY -- It is confirmed that Colin H. Lin, the 29-year-old killed in the tragic hit and run on Tuesday, August 16th, is the son of the family that owns Tokyo Steakhouse in Salisbury. Information has also surfaced that the original photo released by police, which described a blue "bobtail" truck with a white stripe down the side, might be incorrect. According to the Maryland State Police Department, based on new evidence found at the scene, they believe they have a new lead on the vehicle that was involved in that hit and run. On Monday, investigators identified additional vehicles of interest. One of the cars was a white 2009 Ford Edge. That car has been seized and is being stored at the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack. Police are investigating another vehicle of interest. An analysis of the debris from the car at the scene identified the parts belonging to a Kia Soul, believed to be a light colored Kia between the model years 2016 and 2019.
Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Asking for Public’s Assistance in Shooting
SALISBURY, MD – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to assist with...
WMDT.com
Berlin Home Invasion
Berlin, MD- On August 21st at approximately 11 p.m officers with the Berlin Police Department responded to an active home invasion off of Broad Street. Officer arrived on scene to learn that a male suspect had forcefully gained entry into the home through a window while the owners were present.
WBOC
Fire Damages Salisbury Townhouse
SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities are investigating a fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Salisbury townhouse. A Salisbury police officer on routine patrol came across the fire shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at the two-story home located at 502 Green Mor Court Unit 1. The...
Ocean City Seeking Women Wanted for Restaurant Theft
OCEAN CITY, MD – On Friday, Ocean City Police responded to a restaurant on the...
