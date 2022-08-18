Read full article on original website
ADM Football Looking to Rely on Senior Class
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers football will be playing in their first game in just three days, and will be looking to rely on their senior class for the upcoming year. The Tigers will have seventeen seniors on their roster, with many of them projected to be starters for their upcoming game. The Tigers have many standouts in this class with some potentially having the opportunity to play at the next level, but all sights right now are on the 2022 season. Offensively, defensive, and special teams all have key senior leaders back, and all have players that they can count on in times of uncertainty.
Football opener nears for Rams and ACGC
Football players and coaches from Greene County and ACGC will be spending Friday night likely wishing they were playing their season opening game against each other at that time. Due to sod issues at Linduska Field, the game was moved to Saturday night at 7 at Ogden High School instead of Friday night in Jefferson.
Greene County Rams Open Football Season in Ogden on Saturday Night
Some high school football players dream of playing in college under the lights on Saturday night and for the Greene County Rams part of that dream will come true this week. Greene County will open the 2022 regular season with the Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center Charges and instead of playing this Friday night, they’ll play Saturday and at a neutral field. Activities Director Dave Wright says there were renovations done to Linduska Field, including reducing the crown at the middle of the field and re-sodding all of it, which was mostly done in June.
Panorama Panthers Boys, Girls Cross Country Opens Season On Thursday
The Panorama Panthers boys and girls cross country teams will officially kick off their regular season with their first meet of the year this week. The Panthers cross country teams are prepared for their first regular action this week when they head to the Gowrie Country Club in Gowrie for a junior varsity and varsity invitational beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, August 25th.
ADM Teams Make Preseason Cross Country Lists
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers cross country teams are continuing on with their preseason practices with their first run of the season to be happening on Saturday, September 3rd in Pella. Both Tiger teams were apart of the first rankings through iowarunjumpthrow.com, as the boys team was ranked 10th in 3A and the girls ranked 18th.
DCG Volleyball Opens Season Today
Dallas Center – Grimes volleyball will be looking to put up a strong showing in their first action of the season today, when they will host multiple schools at DCG High School. DCG will be hosting Ankeny, Ankeny Centennial, Dowling Catholic, and Southeast Polk in a loaded field across...
Scrimmages over, games to begin for Rams
This week marks the opening week of competition that counts on the season record for Greene County’s volleyball and football teams. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s volleyball Rams open tomorrow in Maxwell vs. Class 1A non-conference opponents Glidden-Ralston and Collins-Maxwell. The Rams were 16-13 in 2021 and the great majority of players from that squad are back this season.
Panorama’s Van Meer Leads Panthers To Win Over Perry
Panorama quarterback Cayden VanMeer orchestrated an up-tempo style of offense very smoothly Friday night as Panorama pulled away late from Perry 39-21 in a week 0 matchup at Dewey Field. The game was delayed nearly an hour due to severe weather in the area. VanMeer and the offense piled up...
Two Rams on Top 100 Football List
Greene County continues to prepare for Saturday night’s season opening football game vs. ACGC at Ogden high school at a neutral site due to sod issues at Linduska Field in Jefferson. When Caden Duncan’s Rams take the field against the Chargers on August 27 at 7 p.m., they’ll have two of the top 100 high school players in the state on the field, according to the Des Moines Register. The publication printed a top 100 list in the Aug. 21 Sunday Des Moines Register.
Panthers Volleyball Takes The Court For First Regular Season Action Tomorrow
The Panorama Panthers volleyball team is kicking off their regular season tomorrow when they take on the West Central Valley Wildcats at Panorama High School. The Panthers will be taking on the Wildcats to open the season and they will be doing so under first year Panthers Head Coach Mollie Sorber with plenty of talent returning to the court this year. Last season the Panthers were able to get the win over the Wildcats in five sets winning the match 3-2.
West Central Valley Back To School Teacher Round Up Monday
Before the school year officially started, the West Central Valley School District rounded up all their teachers and staff for a breakfast on Monday. The Stuart Chamber of Commerce served cinnamon rolls, eggs, pancakes and other breakfast items to a large group of teachers and staff. Superintendent Rusty Shockley introduced all their new administrators that includes Justin Williams as the new high school principal, Drew Stonewall as the middle school principal and Andrew Mayes as the Stuart and Dexter Elementary Schools principal. Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio that this event was beneficial for him and other new employees to the district.
Greene County’s Sarah Stott Puts Mural on Display at Iowa State Fair
A Jefferson artist put her skills to the test as she completed a mural on one of Iowa’s biggest stages. Greene County High School Art Teacher Sarah Stott was chosen to paint an agricultural mural at the Iowa State Fair after a representative with the Iowa Food and Family Project heard about the chicken mural that her students designed and painted on the former chicken hatchery along Highway 4 in Jefferson. According to its website, the Iowa Food and Family Project celebrates and unites rural and urban Iowa to explore how food is grown and meet the producers who grow the food.
ADM’s Meadow View Elementary Prepares For Second School Year
At their most recent Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School Board meeting they approved the final pay application for the new Meadow View Elementary which is preparing for its second school year. With the first day of school tomorrow the new elementary building is ready to serve students from second through fourth grades for...
Keith Vander Wilt, 70, of Jefferson
A Celebration of Life for Keith Vander Wilt, 70, of Jefferson, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Performing Arts Center, Greene County High School, Jefferson, IA. Attendees should use the south doors of the Greene County High School. Additionally, the Celebration of Life will be live-streamed. Live streaming will begin a few minutes prior to the start of the Celebration of Life. You do not need a password. Click the link below to connect to the Slininger-Schroeder Facebook page:
Dallas Center Fall Festival Is This Week
If you are looking for plenty of fun activities to take part in coming up soon, the Dallas Center Fall Festival is taking place later this week. The festival will begin this Friday with activities including the judging of the Ugliest Cake Contest from 5-5:30 p.m. on the United Methodist Church lawn, along with free hotdogs provided by Raccoon Valley Bank, and the Ohana Pedal Power Tractor Pull from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Walnut Street.
Annual Wings Fly-In/Drive-In Iowa Aviation Hall Of Fame Induction This Weekend
The Iowa Aviation Museum will have their annual Fly-In and Drive-In and the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for 2022 this weekend. A pancake breakfast will be served by the Fontanelle Lions Club from 7:30 to 10am the Saturday. Following the breakfast Connie Rex Younger and Nicholas A. Turner will be inducted into the Iowa Aviation Hall of Fame.
Kevin Durbin, 70, of Jefferson
Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson is in charge of arrangements for Kevin Durbin, 70, of Jefferson. Kevin died August 18, 2022 at the Greene County Medical Center. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022 at Hastings Funeral Home with family present from 5-7. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 also at the funeral home.
Glenette Rohner, 72, of Arnold, Maryland, formerly of Fontanelle
Funeral Services for Glenette Rohner, 72, of Arnold, Maryland, formerly of Fontanelle, will be ll be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fontanelle with burial in the Fontanelle Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the church following the burial. The Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Ron DeBok, 83, of Jefferson
Funeral services for Ron DeBok, 83, of Jefferson, IA will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 29, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, Jefferson, IA. The service will be live-streamed. Interment with military rites will be in the Jefferson Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Monday. The family will greet friends from...
Business In Perry To Host Ribbon Cutting Next Week
A local business in Perry will celebrate a ribbon cutting with the Perry Chamber of Commerce next week. Susie’s Shop will be hosting a ribbon cutting beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 31st and Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says the variety shop will be celebrating a milestone while also being welcomed into the Chamber.
