Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers football will be playing in their first game in just three days, and will be looking to rely on their senior class for the upcoming year. The Tigers will have seventeen seniors on their roster, with many of them projected to be starters for their upcoming game. The Tigers have many standouts in this class with some potentially having the opportunity to play at the next level, but all sights right now are on the 2022 season. Offensively, defensive, and special teams all have key senior leaders back, and all have players that they can count on in times of uncertainty.

ADEL, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO