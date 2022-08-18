ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NBC New York

Frustrations Mount at Tri-State Area Airports as Fallout From Delays, Cancellations Continue

Travelers continue to deal with the fallout from cancellations and delays at tri-state area airports Tuesday. Some passengers have been waiting since 4 p.m. Monday at LaGuardia Airport to find a flight to get out of the city. Overall, there have been more than 500 flights cancelled or rescheduled across the three major airports in the New York City metro area over the past 32 hours.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Florida Democrats Choose Rep. Crist to Challenge DeSantis

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida Democrats sided with a...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC New York

15 Displaced From 3 NYC Homes After Fire Melts Siding, Injures Firefighters

A late-night fire made quick work of a Staten Island block, significantly damaging at least three homes and leaving at least 15 people without a roof over their head. In the span of 90 minutes, the fire jumped from the first structure to three neighboring residences on Pitney Avenue. Only three of the homes suffered damage bad enough to displace families.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC

At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Top Democrats Square Off in Tuesday's New York Primary: What to Know

New York is holding its second round of primary elections after voting in June for statewide races. Tuesday will cover the state’s 26 U.S. House seats, a delayed date after a judge ordered a redrawing of political maps. The new congressional districts have caused Democratic consternation, especially a new...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

6 Firefighters Hurt in Early Morning Brooklyn Blaze: FDNY

Six firefighters were hospitalized following an early morning multi-alarm fire in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, according to the FDNY. The Tuesday morning fire broke out at around 3:39 a.m. at a three-story mixed-use building that houses a restaurant and apartments on Union Avenue and quickly extended to all the floors.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Scooter-Riding Duo Sought for Three NYC Armed Robberies in 32 Minutes: NYPD

A scooter-riding duo is being sought by police in connection to a string of armed robberies that took place over the course of less than an hour in the Bronx, the NYPD said. According to police, the first reported incident connected to the pair took place around 2:58 p.m. Aug. 14 in the area of University Avenue and West 180 Street. Allegedly, a 42-year-old man was approached by the duo riding a scooter. One of them hopped off the scooter, displayed a firearm and took the man's chain and wallet, which contained his personal ID, credit cards and $800 in cash.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

What District Am I in for New York's 2022 Primary Election?

Election Day is here in New York as voters flock to polling locations to cast their ballots in part two of the state’s primary election. Residents are voting in district races for the U.S. House and Senate after a judge ordered the redrawing of political maps earlier this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Two 4-Year-Old NY Boys Dead in Separate Saturday Crashes

A pair of deadly traffic deaths claimed the lives of two 4-year-old boys on Long Island and Queens on Saturday, authorities investigating the deaths said. The first tragedy struck around 11:30 a.m. out in Suffolk County, where police said a boy was struck and killed in the driveway of his Huntington Station home.
NBC New York

Off-Duty NYPD Officer Robbed in Skull-Cracking Attack on Bronx Street: Police

An off-duty NYPD officer suffered a fractured skull during a violent attack and robbery in the Bronx, according to police. The attack occurred just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, police told NBC New York, when the officer may have been out for a morning jog. Police said that he was approached by three individuals, who repeatedly struck the victim in the head before taking off with his cellphone, keys and wallet — which contained multiple debit cards and forms of ID.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Attackers Shove Teens Down NYC Apartment Stairs in Robbery Beatdown

Startling video of a vicious attack on two teenagers in New York City has police on the lookout for a group of five attackers also accused of stealing from the victims. Investigators said a group of five people approached the duo and pushed them down a flight of stairs inside a Bronx apartment building. The assailants then punched and kicked the teens multiple times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

3 Shot in 2 Hours in Brooklyn Overnight

Three young men were shot in the space of just over two hours in unrelated incidents in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday. The first shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. at the Red Hook Houses, where a man was shot in the right leg in a sixth-floor hallway after a dispute with someone he knew. Cops say they're interviewing a person of interest.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

After Fight With Bronx Worker, Armed Man Rips Bodega Door Off Hinges

The front door of a Bronx bodega was torn off its hinges by a man police say threatened to hurt the man working inside. Police said the unidentified man entered the bodega on East 179th Street in Claremont Village around 11:30 p.m. Friday and got into a verbal argument with the 31-year-old worker.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Long Island Traffic Stop Foils Machete-Carrying Suspect's Kidnapping Attempt

What started as an apparent routine traffic stop uncovered a machete-wielding man's robbery and kidnapping attempt on Long Island, police said. Police conducting an investigation Saturday at the Edgewood Motel in Jericho witnessed a red Ford pickup truck leave the parking lot with four occupants inside. About 1.5 miles from...
WESTBURY, NY
NBC New York

NYC School Funding Fight: Public Classrooms Still Facing More Than $400M in Cuts

With 3 weeks to go before the start of the school year, it's still not known what the first day of school will look for kids in the largest district in America. New York City's public schools are facing more than $400 million in cuts. On Monday, frustrated parents joined others in a council hearing to talk about DOE massive funding gap.

