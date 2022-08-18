Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC New York
Cross Sound Ferry Passenger Captures Waterspout on Video in Long Island Sound
Scattered storms in the area Tuesday afternoon produced a waterspout in Long Island Sound. The waterspout was captured on video between New London and Orient Point, New York around 1:20 p.m. by a passenger on the Cross Sound Ferry. A waterspout is most simply explained as a tornado over water...
NBC New York
Frustrations Mount at Tri-State Area Airports as Fallout From Delays, Cancellations Continue
Travelers continue to deal with the fallout from cancellations and delays at tri-state area airports Tuesday. Some passengers have been waiting since 4 p.m. Monday at LaGuardia Airport to find a flight to get out of the city. Overall, there have been more than 500 flights cancelled or rescheduled across the three major airports in the New York City metro area over the past 32 hours.
NBC New York
Limited Quarantining, No Test-to-Stay: NY Adopts CDC School Guidance
The days of testing to stay in school are over for New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday previewed the state's plans to adopt the latest CDC guidance pertaining to schools and COVID-19 public safety practices ahead of the academic year's start. The federal public health agency relaxed its guidelines...
NBC New York
Florida Democrats Choose Rep. Crist to Challenge DeSantis
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida Democrats sided with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
15 Displaced From 3 NYC Homes After Fire Melts Siding, Injures Firefighters
A late-night fire made quick work of a Staten Island block, significantly damaging at least three homes and leaving at least 15 people without a roof over their head. In the span of 90 minutes, the fire jumped from the first structure to three neighboring residences on Pitney Avenue. Only three of the homes suffered damage bad enough to displace families.
NBC New York
5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC
At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
NBC New York
Top Democrats Square Off in Tuesday's New York Primary: What to Know
New York is holding its second round of primary elections after voting in June for statewide races. Tuesday will cover the state’s 26 U.S. House seats, a delayed date after a judge ordered a redrawing of political maps. The new congressional districts have caused Democratic consternation, especially a new...
NBC New York
Fake Warrant, Real Handcuffs: NYC Cop Impersonators Rob Tenants of $24K
New York City police are on the lookout for a pair of armed suspects pretending to be one of their own. The police department said two individuals claiming to be police officers back on May 6 scored a big payday robbing the tenants of a Bronx apartment. Around 6 p.m.,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC New York
6 Firefighters Hurt in Early Morning Brooklyn Blaze: FDNY
Six firefighters were hospitalized following an early morning multi-alarm fire in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, according to the FDNY. The Tuesday morning fire broke out at around 3:39 a.m. at a three-story mixed-use building that houses a restaurant and apartments on Union Avenue and quickly extended to all the floors.
NBC New York
Scooter-Riding Duo Sought for Three NYC Armed Robberies in 32 Minutes: NYPD
A scooter-riding duo is being sought by police in connection to a string of armed robberies that took place over the course of less than an hour in the Bronx, the NYPD said. According to police, the first reported incident connected to the pair took place around 2:58 p.m. Aug. 14 in the area of University Avenue and West 180 Street. Allegedly, a 42-year-old man was approached by the duo riding a scooter. One of them hopped off the scooter, displayed a firearm and took the man's chain and wallet, which contained his personal ID, credit cards and $800 in cash.
NBC New York
What District Am I in for New York's 2022 Primary Election?
Election Day is here in New York as voters flock to polling locations to cast their ballots in part two of the state’s primary election. Residents are voting in district races for the U.S. House and Senate after a judge ordered the redrawing of political maps earlier this year.
NBC New York
Two 4-Year-Old NY Boys Dead in Separate Saturday Crashes
A pair of deadly traffic deaths claimed the lives of two 4-year-old boys on Long Island and Queens on Saturday, authorities investigating the deaths said. The first tragedy struck around 11:30 a.m. out in Suffolk County, where police said a boy was struck and killed in the driveway of his Huntington Station home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC New York
Long Island Police Bust Alleged Attempted MS-13 Kidnapping and Possible Murder Plot
Police on Long Island found a man beaten and held hostage in the back of a pickup truck in what they believe was an attempted abduction and possible murder plot from the notorious MS-13 gang. The twisted plot was foiled by Nassau County police on the night of Aug. 20,...
NBC New York
Off-Duty NYPD Officer Robbed in Skull-Cracking Attack on Bronx Street: Police
An off-duty NYPD officer suffered a fractured skull during a violent attack and robbery in the Bronx, according to police. The attack occurred just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, police told NBC New York, when the officer may have been out for a morning jog. Police said that he was approached by three individuals, who repeatedly struck the victim in the head before taking off with his cellphone, keys and wallet — which contained multiple debit cards and forms of ID.
NBC New York
Attackers Shove Teens Down NYC Apartment Stairs in Robbery Beatdown
Startling video of a vicious attack on two teenagers in New York City has police on the lookout for a group of five attackers also accused of stealing from the victims. Investigators said a group of five people approached the duo and pushed them down a flight of stairs inside a Bronx apartment building. The assailants then punched and kicked the teens multiple times.
NBC New York
3 Shot in 2 Hours in Brooklyn Overnight
Three young men were shot in the space of just over two hours in unrelated incidents in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday. The first shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. at the Red Hook Houses, where a man was shot in the right leg in a sixth-floor hallway after a dispute with someone he knew. Cops say they're interviewing a person of interest.
NBC New York
After Fight With Bronx Worker, Armed Man Rips Bodega Door Off Hinges
The front door of a Bronx bodega was torn off its hinges by a man police say threatened to hurt the man working inside. Police said the unidentified man entered the bodega on East 179th Street in Claremont Village around 11:30 p.m. Friday and got into a verbal argument with the 31-year-old worker.
NBC New York
Long Island Traffic Stop Foils Machete-Carrying Suspect's Kidnapping Attempt
What started as an apparent routine traffic stop uncovered a machete-wielding man's robbery and kidnapping attempt on Long Island, police said. Police conducting an investigation Saturday at the Edgewood Motel in Jericho witnessed a red Ford pickup truck leave the parking lot with four occupants inside. About 1.5 miles from...
NBC New York
See Every Democrat, Republican Candidate in NY's Primary Election on Tuesday
Tuesday marks the finale of New York’s two-part primary election after voters previously cast their ballots in June for statewide races. District voting for New York’s U.S. House and Senate races was delayed after a judge ordered the redrawing of political maps in the state. The new congressional...
NBC New York
NYC School Funding Fight: Public Classrooms Still Facing More Than $400M in Cuts
With 3 weeks to go before the start of the school year, it's still not known what the first day of school will look for kids in the largest district in America. New York City's public schools are facing more than $400 million in cuts. On Monday, frustrated parents joined others in a council hearing to talk about DOE massive funding gap.
Comments / 0