Madera County man ejected from a gas-powered scooter dies on a rural road, CHP said.

A Chowchilla man riding a scooter on a rural Madera County road died after losing control, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.

The 33-year-old was not wearing any safety equipment while on the 2020 50cc Solona scooter headed east on Avenue 19 east of Road 12 in the area of Dairyland about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, CHP said.

For unknown reasons, he lost control of the scooter, which officers also described as a motorcycle/moped, and was ejected onto the two-lane rural road, CHP said.

He died from his injuries at the scene, CHP said.

His identity was not released pending the notification of the next of kin, according to officers.