ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers WRs called to team meeting day after Rodgers rips young receivers

By Guardian sport
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXef1_0hLxZT3u00
Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love were present at Wednesday’s meeting.

The Green Bay Packers corps of young wide receivers met with the team’s quarterbacks and a group of offensive coaches the day after Aaron Rodgers questioned their progress.

On Tuesday, the reigning MVP criticised his young receivers for “a lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route,” during practice, adding: “we’ve got to get better in that area.”

The Packers offense is regrouping after Rodgers’ favourite target, All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this year. The Packers have long been criticised for failing to draft receivers to complement Rodgers, arguably the most talented quarterback of his generation. The last time the team selected a wide receiver in the first-round was 2002.

“It was just really giving us advice,” Samori Toure, a seventh-round pick on this year’s draft, said after Wednesday’s meeting. “Basically, letting us know that the Green Bay receiving corps has always been held to a super-high standard. All the legends who have been through here. It’s just about us carrying on that standard and stepping up.”

Toure went on to catch a 50-yard touchdown pass from Green Bay’s No 2 quarterback, Jordan Love, during a joint practice session with the New Orleans Saints.

Rodgers had not directed criticism at his senior receivers, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, who also attended Wednesday’s meeting.

“Both Randall and Allen have been playing with [Rodgers] for quite a long time so certain things that we do, that we may have a mistake on, just from experience they’ve went through that same stage as well,” fourth-round Romeo Doubs said. “Just them picking up the young guys throughout these dog days of camp has been a tremendous blessing and great piece of advice.”

Cobb said it was irrelevant whether the young receivers liked Rodgers’ thoughts on their game.

“It doesn’t matter if they appreciate it or not,” he said. This is the way that we do things here. It’s either you deal with it or you get out of the room and we’ll find somebody else that’s going to get onboard with what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Love said Rodgers’ stature as a four-time league MVP gave him the authority to give his unvarnished thoughts.

“I’m trying to echo the same message he is just to get everybody on the same page,” Love said. “But yeah, I think it’s a little different coming from Aaron, the way he demands it. They look up to Aaron a little bit different. Obviously he’s got a lot of experience and a lot more knowledge than me. But I think we all demand the same thing. The receivers know what they need to do and everybody is on the same page with it.”

The Packers are among the favourites to win this season’s Super Bowl. They start their campaign against the Minnesota Vikings on 11 September.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#Rips#American Football#Nfl#Sports#The Green Bay Packers#Mvp#The Las Vegas Raiders#The New Orleans Saints
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To

Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
NFL
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Bay, WI
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Significant Packers Roster Move

The Packers are getting a big boost up front. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur announced on Sunday afternoon that offensive lineman David Bakhtiari is being activated. It's a huge boost to the Packers offensive line. Bakhtiari had been on the physically unable to perform list this offseason. The Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Was Asked If Ex-Patriots Star Could Return

The New England Patriots don't have too many players on their roster jumping off the page as potential superstars in 2022. So some fans are wondering whether Bill Belichick might try to recruit a former star. Appearing on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, Belichick was asked about the possibility of...
NFL
The Guardian

I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him

Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Rather than sink Donald Trump, the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid could save him

Donald Trump did nothing wrong! The longsuffering martyr and former US president is so keen to let us all know that he’s the innocent victim of yet another witch-hunt that he keeps broadcasting juicy details about his legal troubles on his social media platform Truth Social. “Wow!” he announced on Monday. “In the raid of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else.”
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

413K+
Followers
95K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy