Ryan Hurd to Headline Jacksonville’s Spirit on Mountain Street

Calhoun Journal
 5 days ago

August 18, 2022

Local Events

Jacksonville, AL – Per the JSU public relations department start getting ready for delicious food, fun activities and country music because it’s almost time for Jacksonville’s largest outdoor festival, Spirit on Mountain Street! Everyone is invited to attend the event on Aug. 25, which will include a free concert by rising country star Ryan Hurd.

Spirit on Mountain Street started 16 years ago as an effort to raise money for the Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center, which is a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to local families in need. All the proceeds of the event go towards helping the JCOC with its work in the community.

The festivities will kick off at 6:00 pm on Jacksonville’s historic Mountain Street. There will be fun activities for all ages, including music, vendors, games and a Kids Zone. Guests can also browse through “Taste of the Town,” which is a taster’s fair featuring some of the area’s most popular restaurants. Tasters can purchase their favorite menu items from each restaurant with festival tickets that cost $1 each.

The night of fun will end with Ryan Hurd performing some of his hit songs at a free concert presented by JSU’s Student Government Association. The concert will begin at 8:00 pm at Burgess Snow Field Parking Lot. Doors will open at 7:00 pm.

Hurd is a Kalamazoo native who proves to be making waves in Nashville with his multi-dimensional version of country music that incorporates other genres and perspectives. The singer-songwriter has garnered over 698 million career streams worldwide and has caught the attention of reputable entertainment magazines, such as BillboardPeople and Esquire.

Before making country hits of his own, Hurd earned his reputation writing number one singles for some of the genre’s biggest artists, including Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Lady A. Now, his singles are ascending the charts.

The hit song “Chasing After You” marked his first official duet with his wife, Maren Morris, and became country radio’s most-added song shortly after it dropped in February 2021. The duet has amassed over 150 million on-demand streams in the U.S. The success of the song follows his 2020 EP featuring “Every Other Memory,” which was dubbed one of the “Best Songs of April 2020” by TIME magazine.

The artist is currently on tour for his latest album Pelago, which was released in October 2021. The debut studio album features “Chasing After You” and his Platinum-certified Top 20 single, “To A T.”

Learn more about Hurd at RyanHurd.com or follow him on Instagram and Twitter @RyanHurd and Facebook.com/RyanHurdOfficial.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

