Seattle, WA

MyNorthwest

Two boating collisions on Lake Washington occurred over busy weekend

Seattle Police investigated a hit-and-run collision between two boats, and a second collision between a boat and a personal watercraft, this weekend on Lake Washington. Saturday after 9 p.m., a 911 caller reported a boat sinking in Lake Washington near Madrona Beach. Arriving officers located three male and four female passengers aboard the victim vessel. Seattle Fire Department medics transported five passengers to Harborview Medical Center for apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Mid-week heatwave forecast to envelop Western WA

Another period of warmer than average weather is on tap this week. Higher pressure aloft over the Rocky Mountain region, already producing hot dry weather there, is expected to bulge over the Pacific NW by mid-week. This weather feature is forecast to push temperatures back up into the 80s across much of the North Sound, and potentially above 90 degrees in even warmer locations such as the Cascade valleys.
City
Seattle, WA
#Air Conditioning
MyNorthwest

Kitsap Transit bans large e-scooters from ferry, citing safety concerns

As of today, Kitsap Transit will no longer allow large electric scooters on the Fast Ferry to Bremerton and will limit how many smaller scooters will be allowed on board. Media spokesperson for Kitsap Transit, Sanjay Bhatt, told KIRO Newsradio that the e-scooters became a growing issue for the safety of our deckhands and passengers as they tried to move through the aisle.
BREMERTON, WA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
MyNorthwest

Seattle City Council loans $20 million to aquarium expansion project

The City Council has decided to loan $20 million to the Seattle Aquarium to expedite construction for a new addition. The expansion project will feature a new exhibit to the east of the current aquarium building across the street from Alaskan Way, which will be called the Ocean Pavilion. The project plans to add 40% more exhibit space and is set to include several major new attractions for the aquarium, including a Tropical Pacific exhibit.
MyNorthwest

Woman dead after stumbling onto tracks at Mount Baker Station

A woman died after being caught between the train and the platform at Mount Baker light rail station Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. Sound Transit Media Relations Supervisor John Gallagher said that the incident happened when the woman appeared to stumble and fall into the path of the train as it was slowing down to come into the station.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Mushroom grower facing lawsuit over gender discrimination, retaliation

Bob Ferguson, the Washington state Attorney General, has filed a civil rights lawsuit against a Washington state mushroom grower Ostrom Mushroom Farms. The lawsuit accuses Ostrom of discrimination and retaliation for firing its predominantly female workforce after they raised concerns, including one worker who reports being attacked by a manager for bringing up these issues.
WASHINGTON STATE
