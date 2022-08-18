Read full article on original website
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Storm win playoff series against Mystics, set to play Aces in semi-finals
The Seattle Storm closed out its WNBA playoff series with the Washington Mystics Sunday at home in Climate Pledge Arena. Sue Bird had 18 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds with four three-pointers. Coach Noel Quinn was hard-pressed to pick her favorite moment from the game. “With our crew, how...
Two boating collisions on Lake Washington occurred over busy weekend
Seattle Police investigated a hit-and-run collision between two boats, and a second collision between a boat and a personal watercraft, this weekend on Lake Washington. Saturday after 9 p.m., a 911 caller reported a boat sinking in Lake Washington near Madrona Beach. Arriving officers located three male and four female passengers aboard the victim vessel. Seattle Fire Department medics transported five passengers to Harborview Medical Center for apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
Seattle Fire responds to hit-and-run boat collision on Lake Washington
The Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of two boats colliding on Lake Washington Saturday night, according to the SFD. At about 9:36 p.m., water rescue responded to a report of two boats colliding near the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard. Initial reports said six people were injured,...
Mid-week heatwave forecast to envelop Western WA
Another period of warmer than average weather is on tap this week. Higher pressure aloft over the Rocky Mountain region, already producing hot dry weather there, is expected to bulge over the Pacific NW by mid-week. This weather feature is forecast to push temperatures back up into the 80s across much of the North Sound, and potentially above 90 degrees in even warmer locations such as the Cascade valleys.
Will ‘normal’ congestion return with reopening of the West Seattle Bridge?
We all know you are ready to get on the West Seattle Bridge again. It is scheduled to open one month from today, but do you really remember what it was like driving the bridge?. It’s been nearly 2.5 years since anyone has driven across the West Seattle Bridge. Memories...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
Major delays announced for light rail expansion into Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way
The ribbon cuttings for Sound Transit light rail extensions are being pushed back again. Construction problems, a concrete workers’ strike, and other issues are pushing all the projects behind schedule. East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way. None of them will likely open on time. Major construction flaws on...
Miles-long backup on I-5 South near Tumwater after semitruck crashes into overpass, killing driver
All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 between Tumwater and Maytown were closed Monday morning after a semitruck crashed into an overpass, killing the driver. The collision occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. at milepost 97 near 113th Avenue Southwest, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. WSDOT crews are diverting traffic...
Sea-Tac security breach causes delays, grounds flights for nearly an hour
A security breach at Seattle-Tacoma (Sea-Tac) International Airport caused a shutdown on Sunday. A passenger, who was in the secure area, mistakenly went through the C exit, realized she went the wrong way and went back. “All of it was on camera and she didn’t interact with anyone, was located,...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Three boats and marina catch fire on Lake Washington
Three boats caught fire at a Lake Washington marina late Sunday, temporarily stranding two people on a dock. The Seattle Fire Department said the fire happened near the Rainier Yacht Club on Seward Park Avenue South around 9:45 p.m.. In addition to the three boats, an overhead marina structure caught...
Kitsap Transit bans large e-scooters from ferry, citing safety concerns
As of today, Kitsap Transit will no longer allow large electric scooters on the Fast Ferry to Bremerton and will limit how many smaller scooters will be allowed on board. Media spokesperson for Kitsap Transit, Sanjay Bhatt, told KIRO Newsradio that the e-scooters became a growing issue for the safety of our deckhands and passengers as they tried to move through the aisle.
Seattle just got one step closer to banning gas-powered leaf blowers
The Seattle City Council voted out of committee Friday a resolution that sunsets City and privately owned gas-powered leaf blowers within city limits. The resolution declares the city’s intent to stop using the devices by 2025 and gradually phase out the equipment among the public by 2027. The Department...
Rare tick disease hospitalizes Whatcom County man in first case from WA
Anaplasmosis has hospitalized a Whatcom County man in the first locally acquired instance of the tick-borne disease in a human, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The man is in his 80s, and officials report he likely caught the disease after working in the brush in Mason County...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Lightning storms ignite 13 new wildfires in Eastern Washington
This week’s lightning storms ignited 13 new wildfires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Spokesperson Robin DeMario told KIRO Newsradio about half are near Cle Elum, but not a threat to homes. Steep cliffs are helping stop the fires’ spread. Many of the fires have started in areas of...
Several units at West Seattle apartment complex evacuated after water main break
Six units at a West Seattle apartment complex were evacuated after a water main break on Friday evening. Seattle Public Utilities crews were called to the 2200 block of Southwest Holden Street to get the water main break under control. Some customers lost water pressure in the area. Chopper 7...
Surge in pet surrenders leaves Tacoma Humane over max capacity
—— People are forced to give up their pets – that’s the latest impact of rising rents and increases in costs of living. And it’s more than shelters can handle. The Humane Society says there’s no more room, especially in Pierce County. The Tacoma-Pierce County...
Seattle City Council loans $20 million to aquarium expansion project
The City Council has decided to loan $20 million to the Seattle Aquarium to expedite construction for a new addition. The expansion project will feature a new exhibit to the east of the current aquarium building across the street from Alaskan Way, which will be called the Ocean Pavilion. The project plans to add 40% more exhibit space and is set to include several major new attractions for the aquarium, including a Tropical Pacific exhibit.
Woman dead after stumbling onto tracks at Mount Baker Station
A woman died after being caught between the train and the platform at Mount Baker light rail station Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. Sound Transit Media Relations Supervisor John Gallagher said that the incident happened when the woman appeared to stumble and fall into the path of the train as it was slowing down to come into the station.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Pike Place celebrates birthday tomorrow, pot shop robbed
Tomorrow is Pike Place Market’s 115th anniversary. It started as a response to consumer anger about the high cost of food in Seattle. Farmers were frustrated about low prices from wholesalers. So, they circled the wagons and the direct-to-consumer farmers market was born. To celebrate 115 years, the first...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Mushroom grower facing lawsuit over gender discrimination, retaliation
Bob Ferguson, the Washington state Attorney General, has filed a civil rights lawsuit against a Washington state mushroom grower Ostrom Mushroom Farms. The lawsuit accuses Ostrom of discrimination and retaliation for firing its predominantly female workforce after they raised concerns, including one worker who reports being attacked by a manager for bringing up these issues.
