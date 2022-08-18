MISSOULA, Mont. — Overnight infrared mapping shows growth on the Dean Creek and Cannon Fires burning in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. The Spotted Bear Ranger District Wildland Fire Module (WFM) has completed wrapping of structures at the Pentagon Cabin Administrative Site on the Dean Creek Fire. The team also installed hose lay and sprinklers which can be controlled by a remote-start pump. Personnel from the Spotted Bear WFM will remain in the area as lookouts to provide local updates from the fire.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO