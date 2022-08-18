Read full article on original website
Lolo Creek Fire burns southeast of Highway 12
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo Creek Fire is burning about six miles southeast of Highway 12 and Lolo Hot Springs. It's a half mile north of the Idaho-Montana state line and 1/2 mile northwest of Skookum Butte Lookout. It's burning moderatly across about an acre and a half of...
Indian Ridge Fire grows to 5,474 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Indian Ridge Fire burning in Idaho's Selway Bitterroot Wilderness, 30 miles southwest of Darby, has grown to 5,474 acres. According to Inciweb, weather at the scene has ramped up fire behavoir in recent days, mainly north of indian creek. The fire is burning in very...
Small wildfires burning in Lolo National Forest
Lolo National Forest officials report that crews are continuing to respond to several wildfires and aircraft are being shared between emerging incidents.
Limited growth on Garceau, Redhorn fires
MISSOULA, Mont. — Overnight infrared mapping shows limited growth of the Garceau and Redhorn fires burning on the Flathead Reservation and Lake County. New mapping puts the Redhorn Fire, burning 7 miles northeast of St. Ignatius, at 501 acres, up five acres from the last flight. Sensors found a...
Crews on scene of lightning-sparked fire near Dixon
MISSOULA, Mont. — Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire crews are on the scene of a new fire in the Dixon area. The Dixon Rural Fire Department posted about the blaze Monday evening. Officials report it's in the Revais Creek area, which is southwest of town. Division...
Dean Creek, Cannon Creek Fires burning in Bob Marshall Wilderness grow
MISSOULA, Mont. — Overnight infrared mapping shows growth on the Dean Creek and Cannon Fires burning in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. The Spotted Bear Ranger District Wildland Fire Module (WFM) has completed wrapping of structures at the Pentagon Cabin Administrative Site on the Dean Creek Fire. The team also installed hose lay and sprinklers which can be controlled by a remote-start pump. Personnel from the Spotted Bear WFM will remain in the area as lookouts to provide local updates from the fire.
Several train cars derail in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A train derailed in Missoula on Tuesday morning. No injuries have been reported and it was a slow speed derailment, according to Andy Garland with Montana Rail Link. The cause of the derailment is being investigated. We will update you when we receive more information.
Several small wildfires start due to lightning storm
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lolo National Forest says several small fires started due to a lightning storm Saturday night. The small fires started on the Superior, Ninemile, Plains-Thompson Falls, and Missoula Ranger Districts. Information for the two fires in Superior is listed below:. Murphy Creek Fire:. Size: 5 acres. Location:...
Quartz Fire grows to 1,678 acres in Glacier National Park
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Quartz Fire burning in Glacier National Park has grown to 1,678 acres, according ot overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 423 acres from Sunday's total. The daily flight log noted the following: "Growth was primarily to the SW tonight, though there were some slight...
Lolo Creek Fire starts 6 miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo Creek Fire was reported around 2 p.m., about six miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs. Lolo National Forest says the fire is between 2 to 3 acres, and was caused by a lightning strike. No closures are in place and no structures are currently...
FWP to host open houses across the state
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will host a number of open houses across Montana starting next Wednesday. FWP officials and staff members will visit regional offices during a tour of the state. Members of the public are invited to attend these open houses and ask questions.
FWP warns people to be aware of grizzlies in northern Bitterroot Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced several grizzly bears spending time in the northern Bitterroot Valley this month. Sightings of the two bears were most recently reported on the east side of the valley, in the river bottoms and at the edge of the Sapphire Mountains near Florence and Lolo.
Video: Fire spotted near mile marker 133 on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — A fire was spotted near mile marker 133 outside of Missoula County on I-90 Saturday afternoon. An NBC Montana staff member sent this video and saw smoke. Fire personnel were on the scene. NBC Montana reached out to Missoula County Sheriff's Office, and is waiting for...
Small plane crashes after leaving St. Ignatius
MISSOULA, Mont. — A twin-engine plane crashed on an airport road in St. Ignatius Tuesday afternoon. It went down shortly after it took off from the St. Ignatius Airport. According to Sheriff Don Bell, the pilot reported engine problems and was veering toward power lines and a house but was able to maneuver the plane to land on an airport road.
Caras Park to be re-dedicated on Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Caras Plaque Project invites the public to the Caras Park re-dedication, at Out to Lunch on Wednesday. It coincides with Wednesday being proclaimed Ames K Caras Day. He used his success to give back to the community, and a bronze plaque will be unveiled.
Man With a .317 BAC Causes Trouble at the Poverello Center in Missoula
On August 20, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a reported disturbance at the Poverello Center. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Poverello staff who advised that 50-year-old Michael Ansbaugh-Zimmerman had been placed on a 7-day out from the Poverello Center, which bars a person from the center for a 7-day period.
Hog Trough, Fuse Lake fires update: August 21
The Hog Trough and Fuse Lake fires are continuing to burn in the Bitterroot National Forest 18 miles southeast of Hamilton.
Northbound Reserve Street traffic back open
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is opening all northbound lanes on Reserve Street near Ernest Avenue. Police rerouted traffic after a two vehicle accident occurred in the area around 6 p.m. Officials say an injury was reported, and police were on the scene. This article will be...
Missoula Nurse Caught Trying to Put Cocaine in His Mouth
On August 17th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to Missoula Health and Rehab on Rattlesnake Drive. Officers were acting on information from an identified source that a nurse from the facility, later identified as 63-year-old William Kendrick, had stolen medication from the facility belonging to a patient, and had given it to the informant. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Swan Valley Cafe catches fire in Condon
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Swan Valley Café caught on fire in Condon Thursday afternoon. The Swan Valley Emergency Services responded to a call about the fire around 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene at 1:08 p.m. Fire Chief Randy Williams said the Swan Valley Café is located right...
