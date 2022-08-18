Boston police arrest Hyde Park rape suspect

Police said the alleged incident took place Tuesday at about 2:25 p.m. in the area of 800 Hyde Park Avenue.

Police are trying to identify the person in these photos following an attempted rape Tuesday afternoon in Hyde Park. Boston Police Department

Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in connection with an attempted rape of a woman in Hyde Park.

Eric Davis, 67, of Dorchester is expected to appear in West Roxbury District Court on charges of assault with intent to rape, indecent assault and battery, and assault and battery of a victim over 65 years of age.

The news comes after police released surveillance images of the suspect earlier in the day.

