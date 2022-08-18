ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellamore, WV

WVNews

United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia distributes grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, Inc. awarded grants in August of 2022 totaling over $100,000 to several organizations in West Virginia. The grant awards include two North Central West Virginia churches: Cheat Lake United Methodist Church in Morgantown to expand its technological...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

With two low medalists, Bridgeport tops four-team field at home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport golf remained tough to beat on its home course Tuesday, defeating North Marion, Philip Barbour and Lincoln in a nine-hole match at Bridgeport Country Club. Jayden Gregory and Brayden Stutler were joint low medalists for the Indians, each shooting a 39. The team...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

WVU felt need for speed in offseason

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — When you finish 6-7, as West Virginia did last season, there obviously are a number of areas that need improvement and during the off-season coach Neal Brown and his staff zeroed in on improving those weaknesses, despite the fact that they were operating in what is the grey area of the transfer portal.
MORGANTOWN, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Ellamore, WV
Lewisburg, WV
Sports
WVNews

Lincoln boys down Notre Dame, 6-0

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Andrew Ash and Kaiden Posey each scored two goals to lead Lincoln to its first win of the season with a 6-0 shutout of Notre Dame in high school soccer action Tuesday night at Hite Field. The Cougars (1-1) scored two goals in the...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Weapons detection system showcased at Bridgeport High School by Harrison County Schools (West Virginia) safety personnel

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Schools safety personnel showcased the district’s new weapons detection system Tuesday, a day prior to classes resuming. The weapons detection system — CEIA Opengate units — is different from metal detectors because the units can be fine-tuned to filter out specific types of metal density.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Predicting West Virginia's 2022 football season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — I really hate making season predictions. Heck, I dislike picking games that are a day away, much less forecasting contests that are a quarter of the year in the future. However, there’s also the fact that just about every person that sees me asks some form...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

New scholarship aimed at keeping physical therapists in state

MORGANTOWN — Future physical therapists studying at the West Virginia University School of Medicine will benefit from a new scholarship established by a growing north central West Virginia practice to help keep skilled clinicians in the state. Country Roads Physical Therapy established the namesake scholarship to benefit a third-year...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Applications due Aug. 29 for Green Bank deer hunt

SOUTH CHARLESTON — A special resident-only controlled deer hunt at the Green Bank Observatory in Green Bank, Pocahontas County, has been scheduled for Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 3-4, the Observatory and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced Friday. All hunters who wish to apply must do so online...
GREEN BANK, WV
Sports
WVNews

Susan Chambers

THORNTON, W.Va. — Susan Lyn Chambers, 58 of Thornton, W.Va. passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20…
WVNews

Mon Health

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The American College of Cardiology (ACC) has recognized Mon He…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

First readings approved for updated Bridgeport (West Virginia) ordinances

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council unanimously approved first readings of three proposed ordinances during a regular meeting Tuesday. One ordinance would allow the city to control the demolition of dilapidated buildings. Under the nine-page ordinance, code enforcement officials would be able to identify unsafe structures and consider ordering their demolition — whether at the city’s or the owner’s expenses.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Libraries, Arthurdale Heritage receive state grants

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History has announced grants awarded organizations and individuals for fiscal year 2023 through the State Library Commission, State Historic Preservation Office and the State Arts Office. West Virginia Library Commission grants in Preston County went to the Kingwood Public...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

ATC

ALBRIGHT — There will be a traffic delay on County Route 22, Coal Lick Road, from the junction of W.Va. 26, North Preston Highway, to the junction of County Route 3, Brandonville Pike, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday for paving and shoulder work.
ALBRIGHT, WV

