United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia distributes grants
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, Inc. awarded grants in August of 2022 totaling over $100,000 to several organizations in West Virginia. The grant awards include two North Central West Virginia churches: Cheat Lake United Methodist Church in Morgantown to expand its technological...
Donaldson could make immediate splash for West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — First, an admission. I wouldn’t know C.J. Donaldson if he walked into my apartment and announced he’s cooking me a steak for dinner.
With two low medalists, Bridgeport tops four-team field at home
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport golf remained tough to beat on its home course Tuesday, defeating North Marion, Philip Barbour and Lincoln in a nine-hole match at Bridgeport Country Club. Jayden Gregory and Brayden Stutler were joint low medalists for the Indians, each shooting a 39. The team...
WVU felt need for speed in offseason
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — When you finish 6-7, as West Virginia did last season, there obviously are a number of areas that need improvement and during the off-season coach Neal Brown and his staff zeroed in on improving those weaknesses, despite the fact that they were operating in what is the grey area of the transfer portal.
Lincoln boys down Notre Dame, 6-0
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Andrew Ash and Kaiden Posey each scored two goals to lead Lincoln to its first win of the season with a 6-0 shutout of Notre Dame in high school soccer action Tuesday night at Hite Field. The Cougars (1-1) scored two goals in the...
Mon Health Medical Center of Morgantown, West Virginia, earns reaccreditation as HeartCARE Center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The American College of Cardiology (ACC) has recognized Mon Health Medical Center for its demonstrated commitment to comprehensive, high-quality culture and cardiovascular care, officials said. Mon Health Medical Center was awarded the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence for the third year in a...
Appalachian Regional Commission Co-Chair announces $73.5 million ARISE initiative at inaugural Tech Yeah conference
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin has announced the Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies, a $73.5 million grant initiative that aims to strengthen the region while bringing its 13 states — including West Virginia — closer together. Manchin announced the...
Weapons detection system showcased at Bridgeport High School by Harrison County Schools (West Virginia) safety personnel
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Schools safety personnel showcased the district’s new weapons detection system Tuesday, a day prior to classes resuming. The weapons detection system — CEIA Opengate units — is different from metal detectors because the units can be fine-tuned to filter out specific types of metal density.
Predicting West Virginia's 2022 football season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — I really hate making season predictions. Heck, I dislike picking games that are a day away, much less forecasting contests that are a quarter of the year in the future. However, there’s also the fact that just about every person that sees me asks some form...
New scholarship aimed at keeping physical therapists in state
MORGANTOWN — Future physical therapists studying at the West Virginia University School of Medicine will benefit from a new scholarship established by a growing north central West Virginia practice to help keep skilled clinicians in the state. Country Roads Physical Therapy established the namesake scholarship to benefit a third-year...
Applications due Aug. 29 for Green Bank deer hunt
SOUTH CHARLESTON — A special resident-only controlled deer hunt at the Green Bank Observatory in Green Bank, Pocahontas County, has been scheduled for Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 3-4, the Observatory and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced Friday. All hunters who wish to apply must do so online...
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council approves property acquisition, easement for rail-trail development
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council voted Tuesday evening in favor of buying more land for a rail-trail expansion project — a purchase which officials consider to be a huge step toward completion of the amenity. Council passed two ordinances Tuesday: One approving the purchase 7.45...
Susan Chambers
THORNTON, W.Va. — Susan Lyn Chambers, 58 of Thornton, W.Va. passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20…
Monongalia County, West Virginia, school board hears about potential impact of Amendment 2
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County Assessor Mark Musick spoke to the county Board of Education Tuesday evening about the potential impacts of Amendment 2, which will be on November’s ballot. Amendment 2, which will appear on the ballot as the “Property Tax Modernization Amendment," would give...
Mon Health
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The American College of Cardiology (ACC) has recognized Mon He…
RCB #12 WHS #37_6.jpg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – Brayden Thomason fired in three goals and the Robert C. Byrd F…
First readings approved for updated Bridgeport (West Virginia) ordinances
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council unanimously approved first readings of three proposed ordinances during a regular meeting Tuesday. One ordinance would allow the city to control the demolition of dilapidated buildings. Under the nine-page ordinance, code enforcement officials would be able to identify unsafe structures and consider ordering their demolition — whether at the city’s or the owner’s expenses.
Libraries, Arthurdale Heritage receive state grants
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History has announced grants awarded organizations and individuals for fiscal year 2023 through the State Library Commission, State Historic Preservation Office and the State Arts Office. West Virginia Library Commission grants in Preston County went to the Kingwood Public...
Harrison, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office continuing to investigate fatal crash last Thursday on I-79
ANMOORE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a crash last Thursday afternoon that killed a 47-year-old Fairmont woman on Interstate 79 at Anmoore. Wendy Jo Curry, formerly of Grafton, was killed in the single-vehicle crash near the 117-mile marker exit ramp, according...
ATC
ALBRIGHT — There will be a traffic delay on County Route 22, Coal Lick Road, from the junction of W.Va. 26, North Preston Highway, to the junction of County Route 3, Brandonville Pike, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday for paving and shoulder work.
