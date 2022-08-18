Read full article on original website
Man driving drunk with kids crashes into 3 vehicles in Franklin Square, according to police
46-year-old Ramon Oliveras of 76-34 170th Street, Fresh Meadows, was arrested on August 21 at 1:40 AM in Franklin Square for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Police responded to a 911 call for an auto accident in the vicinity of Doris Avenue and Langdon Street. Oliveras was allegedly operating a white 2020 Infiniti QX4 when he collided with three unoccupied parked vehicles. Upon arrival, officers observed heavy front-end damage to the Infiniti and a 49-year-old woman, and two female teens, ages 15 and 13, that suffered minor abrasions and lacerations.
FDNY firefighter from Point Lookout died Friday in an off-duty incident
New York City firefighter James P. Mulvey, of Point Lookout, died Friday "after succumbing to injuries sustained off duty," the city fire department announced Monday. The department said Mulvey was assigned to Engine Company 325 and had served for 19 years. It said he was 45 years old and is survived by his wife, Katelyn and children Joseph and Charlotte.
Alleged Green Acres arson suspects at large
Police are looking for four men who allegedly set fire to two buses in the back parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream causing a third bus to be set ablaze and destroyed last month. Nassau County Fire Communications alerted Valley Stream...
