46-year-old Ramon Oliveras of 76-34 170th Street, Fresh Meadows, was arrested on August 21 at 1:40 AM in Franklin Square for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Police responded to a 911 call for an auto accident in the vicinity of Doris Avenue and Langdon Street. Oliveras was allegedly operating a white 2020 Infiniti QX4 when he collided with three unoccupied parked vehicles. Upon arrival, officers observed heavy front-end damage to the Infiniti and a 49-year-old woman, and two female teens, ages 15 and 13, that suffered minor abrasions and lacerations.

FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO