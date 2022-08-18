Read full article on original website
Massachusetts' second largest city urges indoor water limits
(AP) — The second largest city in Massachusetts is urging residents to limit indoor water use as the drought in the Northeast worsens. MORE DROUGHT COVERAGE: Most of Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts is in extreme drought. The city of Worcester on Monday declared drought as city reservoirs dipped...
AAA: Average prices of gasoline down 11 cents in Rhode Island and Massachusetts
(WJAR) — The average price of gasoline went down 11 cents in Rhode Island and Massachusetts from last week, according to AAA Northeast. The average price of regular gasoline in Rhode Island is $4.08 on Monday. Last week it was $4.19. In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gasoline...
Garage collapses in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Fire Department responded to a garage collapse in the city on Tuesday. Crews responded to a home on Whittier Avenue around 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported because of the collapse. The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.
On Your Dime: Property values soar 100% for Rhode Island mobile homes
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — South Kingstown homeowners are dealing with the fallout of property revaluations in an unstable market, with some properties increasing in value by more than 100%. Gary Marandola couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the new value of his mobile home. “It went...
Rhode Island officials say invasive spotted lanternfly is a threat to local agriculture
(WJAR) — The invasive spotted lanternfly is slowly moving into the area, with sightings in Rhode Island and Bristol County. They've been found in Dartmouth, Norton, and Warwick, and experts are looking into a possible new sighting this month in Smithfield. "People just see these new bugs 'Oh, aren't...
Fall River to spray for mosquitoes around Kennedy Park
(WJAR) — The city of Fall River, Massachusetts will be spraying for mosquitoes around Kennedy Park on Wednesday and Friday in preparation for the city's Holy Ghost Feast. The routine spraying is set to take place from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday and Friday, according to Mayor Paul Coogan's office.
Candidates for governor focus on Rhode Island's youngest children at forum
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A day before early voting in Rhode Island's primary election begins, gubernatorial candidates shared their plans Tuesday for prioritizing early childhood education. Four Democrats and one Republican running for Rhode Island governor took the stage at an early childhood voter forum hosted by the Right...
Longtime boatyard employee injured in massive Mattapoisett fire
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WJAR) — The owners of the Mattapoisett Boatyard have spent the past few days sifting through black soot and rubble, all that remains of the once busy business. "Just devastating, just our family business, our family livelihood, just literally all gone," said Ned Kaiser, owner of Mattapoisett...
Natural gas leak forces evacuation of shopping plaza in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A natural gas leak forced the evacuation of a shopping plaza in Providence on Tuesday morning. The leak was reported on North Main Street near University Market Place. An NBC 10 News crew observed that businesses at that plaza being cleared out. Traffic was being...
Volunteers needed for return of Rhode Island Folk Festival this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Folk Festival will be held at Rose Larisa Park in East Providence on Sunday, and organizers are looking for volunteers. The celebration was formerly known as the Providence Folk Festival. Over forty acts are set to perform from noon through 6...
North Providence, Smithfield police respond to incident
(WJAR) — Crews responded to an incident involving a car just over the North Providence town line in Smithfield on Sunday afternoon. An NBC 10 News crew on scene saw police from both towns responding to the end of Route 7 just before the bridge that leads to Governor Notte Park.
Crews battle structure fire in Pawtucket
(WJAR) — Crews responded to a structure fire on Smithfield Avenue in Pawtucket on Tuesday evening. NBC 10 crews on the scene observed smoke coming from the building. There was no word on if anyone was hurt or the extent of the damage. No further information was immediately available.
Commuters' patience put to test with Orange Line shutdown
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Monday marked the first full business day that Boston’s Orange Line subway was closed for a month-long maintenance shutdown. The morning commute was the first real test of how the closure will impact people getting to and from work in Boston. It appeared to go fairly smoothly.
Brush fire activity enhanced by Extreme Drought
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — As our drought worsens, vegetation continues to dry out, and brush fires become more likely. Rhode Island has banned outdoor fires at state campgrounds, parks, and management areas for good reason. The ground is much drier than usual, making for a situation that we typically...
Fatal stabbing marks Fall River's first homicide of 2022
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Prosecutors in Bristol County said Monday that a man was stabbed to death in Fall River, marking the city's first homicide of 2022. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said 58-year-old Antonio Santos of Fall River was attacked Sunday night on County Street. Officers...
Ballard's to appeal liquor and entertainment license suspensions
Ballard's Beach Resort on Block Island said it will appeal the New Shoreham Town Council's decision to suspend its liquor and entertainment licenses. After a lengthy meeting on Monday night, the Town Council voted to suspend Ballard's liquor and entertainment licenses for two weeks. The move came after police said...
Rollover crash in Providence sends three people to hospital
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash in Providence Saturday night. Providence police responded to a report of a rollover crash at the intersection of Courtland and Carpenter streets just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials told an NBC 10 News...
North Attleborough restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleborough was out $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleborough, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
Providence police search for white pickup truck in connection with shooting
(WJAR) — Providence police are searching for a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with tinted windows in connection with a shooting on Tuesday night. According to police, shots were fired into a house on Leah Street in Providence. Police said 10 bullet casings were located outside and five rounds...
Showers, occasional downpours help with drought Monday and Tuesday
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Finally, rain has arrived to help with the Extreme Drought across Southern New England. A warm front moves into Southern New England Mondy, bringing periods of rain, occasional thunderstorms, and downpours. Highs only reach the mid and upper 70s due to the low cloud and...
