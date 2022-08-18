Atlanta’s rainbow crosswalk vandalized with hate symbol

Rainbow Crosswalks The Rainbow Crosswalks at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue in midtown Atlanta. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

ATLANTA — Crews have cleaned up the rainbow crosswalk in midtown Atlanta after police say they were vandalized on Wednesday night.

While patrolling around the intersection of Piedmont Rd. and 10th St., officers found a hate symbol that had been spray painted on the crosswalk. APD’s LGBTQ Liaison Unit was alerted to the symbol that appeared to be a swastika.

Officials said Atlanta Department of Transportation crews responded to remove the vandalized portion of the crosswalk and that investigators are working to determine the details surrounding the incident.

The City of Atlanta released the following statement:

“Atlanta Police immediately notified the Mayor’s Office of the matter, then ATLDOT scrambled a crew—in the rain—to remove the disgusting act of vandalism from our street. We thank the women and men of ATLDOT and APD for erasing the hate that has no place in our city in a such a swift and efficient manner.” — Michael Smith, Press Secretary

Police have not released any details on possible suspects and say their investigation is ongoing.

Earlier this year, the rainbow crosswalks were defaced by apparent street racers doing doughnuts in the intersection leaving the area covered in tire marks on multiple occasions.

