Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, FloridaEvie M.Boynton Beach, FL
5 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida School Shooter Named "Damaged", Says AttorneyBryan DijkhuizenParkland, FL
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Partnership With East Harbor FinancialBrian MurphyPalm Beach, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
IS YOUR POOL CLEAN? These Boca Raton, Delray Beach Pools Are Unsatisfactory Says Health Dept.
Vizcaya, Casa Bella, Allure By Windsor, More… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Several pools have received the rating of “unsatisfactory” by inspectors with the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County. We note that the ratings are accurate at the time they are […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
New West Palm Beach townhomes brought to you by the guys from the Nora district
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Is nothing sacred in South Florida? Sure, the Town of Palm Beach protects its landmark buildings as fiercely as security guards protect Mar-a-Lago, um, except for that opera singer who drove through barricades that time and the mastermind college freshmen who sashayed past the secret service, and, oh yeah, that pesky FBI raid.
A restaurant in the middle of a Holiday Inncourtesy of Prayitnos on creative commons.org. I have to say, Florida just might be the hotel capital of the United States. There are colonies and streets blocked off just for hotels, which is pretty normal really, but they have consumed so much of Florida. This also makes sense considering it's one of the top tourist destinations in the country (maybe the world).
Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival announces celebrity-filled lineup, ticket sales
The Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival returns this year with new faces, places and experiences. Ticket sales kicked off Tuesday for the four-day, five-city foodie series of dinners, lunches, brunches, cookouts and walk-around tastings that run from Dec. 8 through 11. The new faces include Bravo TV's “Below Deck” celebrity chef Ben Robinson, Food Network star chef and restaurateur Antonia Lofaso, Miami standout chefs Niven Patel, and Valerie Chang and a lineup of craft barbecue pitmasters from Texas...
Palm Beach County election results: Florida primary 2022
Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 primary and nonpartisan general elections. Polls are now closed. ► For election results, visit palmbeachpost.com/elections/results/local. For election...
Whole Foods Market on its way to Boynton Beach
This real estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction with high demand for more housing, offices, and stores throughout the area. You can ask questions through this form or by e-mail [email protected], if you are wondering “what is being built there?” in your community. This is one of the latest projects.
World-class performing arts center coming to downtown Boca Raton
Plans are in the works to upgrade the Mizner Park Amphitheater and construct a multi-space innovative venue for theater, music, tech and business events.
New movie documents Palm Beach Gardens dancer's 'victory' despite blindness, crushed leg
Dancer Amy Jordan has spent her life transforming trauma into triumph. When doctors discovered that at age 4 Jordan had Type 1 diabetes and suggested she would meet her death by age 30, she danced. ...
Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut
Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
Health advisory issued for South Inlet Park in Boca Raton
The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has issued a health advisory for South Inlet Park in Boca Raton due to high levels of bacteria in the water.
Two former friends are now rivals for open Broward County Commission seat
Former Rep. Bobby DuBose, Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Robert McKinzie and community organizer Aude Sicard are competing to represent District 8. When Bobby DuBose got elected state Representative in 2014, he recruited a three-time County Commission candidate to run for his seat on the Fort Lauderdale City Commission. Now, that candidate,...
Best Weekend Getaways in Fort Lauderdale Area
Fort Lauderdale, located in Florida's southeast, is a fantastic city to explore and a must-see location while visiting the country. It's a city that, in many ways, feels less unexplored than locations like Miami, yet it's still one you shouldn't pass over. You'll be spoiled for choice in Fort Lauderdale because there are so many things to do there. However, if you spend only a few days here, it would be a good idea to plan what you want to see and do. Let's look at some of the best weekend getaways in Fort Lauderdale area.
Election Day latest: Confusion at Palm Beach polls
Voting today? Tell us about your voting experience and what drove you to cast a ballot. Seeing anything at the polls that you want to tell us about? Text the word ‘voting’ to 786-677-0767. Or reach out on social media @wlrn on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. New restrictions...
STUDENT WITH KNIFE DETAINED AT DON ESTRIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL BOCA RATON
Student Saw Something. Said Something. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was detained at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School on Monday. Sources within the Palm Beach County School District confirmed the incident to BocaNewsNow.com Monday evening. BocaNewsNow.com […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Medical 'marketer' headed to prison for patient brokering after pharmacy paid thousands in kickbacks
WEST PALM BEACH — A Broward County man accused of being involved in a fraudulent mail-order prescription drug scheme pleaded guilty Friday to patient brokering charges in two separate cases. During a hearing at the Palm Beach County Courthouse, Allan Jarboe pleaded to one count of patient brokering involving 20 or more patients in a case...
Parents of Palm Beach County student-athletes raise privacy concerns
Parents of athletes in Palm Beach County public schools now have another way to turn in their paperwork after many were worried about their child's privacy.
Live! Resorts Pompano: Topgolf Venue, Retail Center, Publix Approved
Two components of the Live! Resorts Pompano project received site plan approval from the Planning and Zoning Board in June – a Topgolf sports entertainment venue and a retail center that includes a Publix. Live! Resorts Pompano is being developed on the 223-acre Isle Casino Pompano Park property, located...
Boat damaged by wake of Boca Raton Fire Rescue vessel: Who pays?
A Boca Raton man said the wake from a speeding Boca Raton Fire Rescue boat led to more than $2,000 in damages to his brand new Boston Whaler. The city denied his claim. One of Stuart Oliver’s 31-foot Boston Whaler is named “Special Activities, and one of his special activities is taking his wife out on for a spin on their home in Boca Raton.
PANTS SUIT! Man Claims Injury In Palm Beach County Dressing Room
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You could call it the “Pants Suit.” A Palm Beach County man says he was trying on pants in the Cost Less Dry Cleaners in Lake Worth when he sat on the bench in the dressing room. The […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Best things to do this week in South Florida: Roger Waters, Black Keys, National Dog Day movie and an all-dessert dinner
Perhaps you’ll spend Monday, heck, the whole week, bickering over Sunday night’s introduction to a new generation of those wacky Targaryens in “House of the Dragon,” HBO’s prequel spinoff of “Game of Thrones” — when “GoT” premiered in 2011 your office probably hummed with people and what looked like productivity, interrupted by chatter about the show at an actual water cooler. There are other ...
