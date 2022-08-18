Fort Lauderdale, located in Florida's southeast, is a fantastic city to explore and a must-see location while visiting the country. It's a city that, in many ways, feels less unexplored than locations like Miami, yet it's still one you shouldn't pass over. You'll be spoiled for choice in Fort Lauderdale because there are so many things to do there. However, if you spend only a few days here, it would be a good idea to plan what you want to see and do. Let's look at some of the best weekend getaways in Fort Lauderdale area.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO