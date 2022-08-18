ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive

Comments / 7

Rose LaChapelle
5d ago

Thank all of you for saving the puppies. What a beautiful thing to do. Hopefully karma comes to the one who tried to destroy them babies.💕🐶❤️

Reply
3
Chris McKenzie
5d ago

if I was Queen of the world whoever dumped those and I found out who it was to go to prison for the rest of their lives

Reply(1)
2
Related
MLive

Boy drowns while swimming with friend in Kalamazoo County pond

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A 14-year-old boy died Sunday, Aug. 21, while swimming with a friend in a pond northeast of Vicksburg. The boy’s name has not been released. Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies responded around 1 p.m. to a report that a child was missing in a private pond in the 11000 block of South 37th Street in Wakeshma Township.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Volunteers#Brooklyn#Swamp#Animals#Dog#Facebook
WILX-TV

Sheriff’s Office: No kidnapping attempt was made at Howell outlet mall

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is clarifying a situation that was presented as a potential kidnapping over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office said no kidnapping attempt was made. According to authorities, a man was reportedly following a teen girl and two younger children while...
HOWELL, MI
WTOL 11

Body pulled from Maumee River identified as Perrysburg man

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A man's body was pulled from the Maumee River by Perrysburg first responders Monday afternoon. Perrysburg police and fire responded to the scene near the Maple Street Boat Launch. The 88-year-old man's body was found in the water by the docks just before 2:30 p.m., city of Perrysburg spokesperson Marie Dunn told WTOL 11.
PERRYSBURG, OH
MLive

4 men arrested after stabbing, home invasion in Jackson

JACKSON, MI -- An alleged home invasion left two men injured and another four in jail Tuesday morning, police said. At about 5:03 a.m. Aug. 23, officers from the Jackson Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of S. Blackstone Street for a reported assault. At...
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
PORTLAND, MI
13abc.com

Divers recover body of man, 79, who fell into River Raisin

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Divers in Monroe recovered the body of a man who was reported missing after he fell into the River Raisin, Monroe Police said Saturday. Neill Odenwald, 79, of Monroe County, was reported missing in the area of the Riverfront Marina Friday around 3:45 p.m. Crews halted their search at around 10 p.m. and resumed their efforts Saturday morning.
MONROE, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Vail announces retirement as Ingham County's top health official

MONDAY, Aug. 22 —Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail will retire in February, she has informed the county Board of Commissioners. “I have had strong feelings about not leaving our health department team, the Ingham County community, and the Board of Commissioners until I felt I had done everything I could to continue to provide leadership during this challenging and unprecedented time,” Vail said in a letter to Chair Bryan Crenshaw. “I am feeling confident at this time that we will have navigated our way through the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic by the time I retire.”
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

MLive

48K+
Followers
50K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy