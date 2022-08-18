MONDAY, Aug. 22 —Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail will retire in February, she has informed the county Board of Commissioners. “I have had strong feelings about not leaving our health department team, the Ingham County community, and the Board of Commissioners until I felt I had done everything I could to continue to provide leadership during this challenging and unprecedented time,” Vail said in a letter to Chair Bryan Crenshaw. “I am feeling confident at this time that we will have navigated our way through the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic by the time I retire.”

INGHAM COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO