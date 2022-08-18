Read full article on original website
Related
txktoday.com
Excel Tips and Tricks Course Offered at UA Hope Campus
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is offering an Excel tips and tricks course on September 8, 15, and 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hope campus. The class will teach students to understand and navigate Microsoft Excel. The cost for the course is $20 per session or $55...
foxsportstexarkana.com
TWU to close E. 18th St., Nix Creek on Aug. 24
TEXARKANA — Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) says they will be working on East 18th and Nix Creek on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Both lanes of traffic will be closed starting at 8:00 a.m. in order to conduct the repair. Road closure and detour signs will be posted. Maintenance and repair personnel will be in the area.
See Flooding Roads in Texarkana? Turn Around, Don’t Drown
There has been a lot of rain today. The Dallas Fort Worth area was experiencing flooded areas earlier today and even rescues with motorists stranded in flooding areas. The Texarkana area is under a Flash Flood Watch today (August 22) tonight and all day tomorrow (Tuesday, August 23). Right now might be a great time to go over some things to know and pay attention to if we start seeing some flooding on roads in town.
hopeprescott.com
Charlie Conway Charged With Theft by Receiving and Fraudulent Use of Credit or Debit
On August 18, 2022 at approximately 3:10pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Charlie Conway, 37, Hope, AR. Mr. Conway was arrested and charged with theft by receiving and fraudulent use of credit card or debit card. The arrest occurred in the 500 block of West 3rd Street in Hope, AR. Conway was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westcentralsbest.com
New Caddo Parish 'village' to provide permanent homes for the homeless
BETHANY, La. - Tiny homes are a solution a local nonprofit is working toward to provide a more permanent solution for the homeless community of Shreveport. It is called Settled Inn Village and sits on about 48 acres. There's some existing mobile homes with tenants already there. Settled Inn Village...
LIST: East Texas counties that have lifted their burn bans
PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, some counties have made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Tuesday: Anderson County Camp County Cass County Franklin County Gregg County Henderson County Harrison County Kaufman County Marion County Morris County Nacogdoches […]
Did People Really Spot a 20 Foot Long Monster in Caddo Lake?
It was March of 1969 when J.L. Wilson, a writer for the Shreveport Times, first broke the news to the public. Caddo Lake was home to a monster! This monster was approximately 18 to 20 feet in length, and though no one actually had photographic evidence of its existence, scores of other people reported they had also spotted the creature.
This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone’s Gas Tank
Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
swark.today
The Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce holds Ribbon Cutting for Hands on Healing Contouring
The Hope Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Hands on Healing Contouring in downtown Hope today. Owner Operator, Sasha Smith is licensed in Therapy Lymphatic Drainage, Wood Therapy and Vacuum Butt Lifting for Body Contouring. Mayor, Don Still was present and said, “I am excited to...
Cash for Vaccines is Back in Shreveport
If you haven't yet gotten the jab... the Caddo Parish Commission, The Pines Road Area Business Association, Inc. (PRABA), LA Department of Health and LSU Health have gotten together to hold a COVID Vaccination Clinic and Health Fair on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10:00am - 2:00pm, at Gracepoint Church of the Nazarene, 6825 Pines Road, Shreveport, 71129.
KTAL
Some Caddo Parish Schools closed due to power outage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Broadmoor STEM Academy will be closed Tuesday due to a power outage. Caddo Parish Schools sent the following message at about 8:19 on August 23. “Broadmoor STEM Academy will be closed today, August 23, due to a power outage. Parents have been asked to return...
KSLA
40+ shots fired at crowded Texarkana gas station; 1 person injured
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - One person is recovering from their injuries after being shot in Texarkana over the weekend. It happened early Sunday morning (Aug. 21) at the Raceway convenience store on N Stateline Avenue on the Arkansas side, police say. Officials say more than 40 shots were fired. One...
txktoday.com
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Adds to Award-Winning Neurosurgery Team in Texarkana
Each year, it is estimated that more than 22 million people suffer from disorders and injuries requiring the expertise of a neurosurgeon. With these highly trained specialists in such high demand, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, part of the well-established CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, is excited to announce the addition of Joseph McMordie, M.D. to the award-winning neurosurgery team.
What Keeps Law Enforcement Busy? Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for 8/15 – 21
Heaven's to Betsy, every week this report reveals some of the more stupid stuff that continuously happens and keeps the Deputies busy at your Bowie County Sheriff's Office. Crimes like theft, assault, sexual assault, animal welfare, unauthorized use of a vehicle, death investigations, and more. Read all about this week's list and who "allegedly" done it, in the weekly report for the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
magnoliareporter.com
Rodfathers, SAU rodeo team asking for A&P money
Two events will request money from the Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission during its meeting at noon Monday. The commission meets at the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce office on West Main Street. The 8th Annual Rodfathers Cruising Against Brusin’ Car and Truck Show seeks $1,400. The Southern Arkansas University...
KTAL
Heavy rain causing hazards across the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flooding and heavy rains caused traffic hazards and felled trees in several areas across the ArkLaTex Monday night. As of 2:30 a.m., officials reported hazards in these areas.:. Louisiana:. Caddo Parish. Shreveport. The 8900 block of Kingston Rd. in the Brookwood neighborhood is flooded. De...
KTAL
Marshall monitoring wastewater spill in 8-Mile Creek
MARSHALL, Texas – The City of Marshall says it is monitoring after a broken sewer main sent hundreds of thousands of gallons of wastewater into a local creek last week. The spill sent 144,000 gallons of domestic wastewater into 8-Mile Creek on Monday, Aug. 15, after a 21″ clay tile pipe encased in concrete broke in the 1800 block of Elysian Fields Road on the West side of the creek. According to Marshall Public Works, city crews flushed the area with about 350,000 gallons of potable water through a fire hydrant and followed that with a heavy dose of granular chlorine.
KSLA
5 armed suspects steal sports car from Swoop, Bert Kouns; 2 arrested in Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another carjacking to add to the growing list of recent carjackings; five suspects approached a man and then took his sports car. On Saturday, Aug. 20 at 3:59 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a dispatch to the Swoop gas station at 109 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. When SPD arrived they learned that a male victim was reportedly approached by 5 Black males in a White Yukon Denali, the alleged suspects were armed with pistols and rifles and were wearing masks. Two suspects got into the victim’s 2019 Silver Convertible Camaro then the suspects fled the scene onto I-49.
swark.today
Hope Police: warrants served, accidents, arrests reported August 15-20
Adrianna Woodberry, 33, of Prescott, AR Failure to Comply. Derrick Woodley, 29, of Prescott, AR Failure to Comply. Steven Caple Jr., 25, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Cortavious Rhodes, 22, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Derek Sisk, 35, of Emmet, AR Failure to Appear. Steven Taylor, 26, of...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shreveport man arrested in stolen car
Ruston Police arrested a man wanted by Caddo Parish and recovered a stolen vehicle Saturday evening. Kenny C. Montgomery, 34, was found at the Whataburger on the N. Service Road driving a 1996 Lexus SC300 coupe matching the description of a car stolen in Shreveport. The vehicle bore a Texas license plate registered to a 2009 BMW.
Comments / 0