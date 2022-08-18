ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, MA

WCVB

Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts, including multiple on North Shore

SAUGUS, Mass. — Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts as a majority of the state is now experiencing severe drought conditions or worse. Crews continue to fight fires at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, which started just before sunset on Aug. 16. The reservation, which offers more than 600 acres of forest reserve, was closed this weekend by the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.
SAUGUS, MA
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms

REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
REHOBOTH, MA
WCVB

Family seeking dog owners after 4-year-old bitten at Quincy, Massachusetts, park

QUINCY, Mass. — A 4-year-old Milton, Massachusetts, girl has bite wounds on her leg after being attacked by a dog at a local park. The attack happened during an outdoor concert in Safford Park in Quincy last Saturday evening while Maelle was dancing with her older sister. The family said the dog was on a leash at the time, so the owners probably know about the incident.
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

4 dead in murder-suicide that spans 3 crime scenes in Lynn, Massachusetts

LYNN, Mass. — Authorities say a murder-suicide has resulted in the deaths of four people across three crime scenes in Lynn, Massachusetts. Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said Lynn police responded to 98 Rockaway St. shortly before 2:55 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of shots fired in the area.
LYNN, MA
WCVB

Volunteer firefighter rescues neighbor from burning home

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (Video above: WPIV via CNN) — A volunteer firefighter in New Jersey put his training to use when his neighbor's home caught fire recently. One neighbor told WPIV they first saw smoke coming from the home's sunroom around 6:40 p.m., and, within minutes, flames were taking over the two-story home in Mansfield Township.
WCVB

Massachusetts team returns home after Little League World Series run

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts youth baseball team is back home after playing in the Little League World Series. The Middleboro Little League All-Stars represented the entire region of New England at the famed tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. A homecoming celebration was held for the boys Monday night at...
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man uses bear spray on people outside NH restaurant, police say

LEBANON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police said he used bear spray on people outside a restaurant in Lebanon, New Hampshire. According to Lebanon police, 41-year-old John Cahill is facing six counts of simple assault, four counts of disorderly conduct, a single count of criminal threatening and driving under the influence.
LEBANON, NH
WCVB

Bluebikes reports busiest weekend ever as Orange Line shutdown begins

BOSTON — A record-setting number of riders traveled through the Boston area on Bluebikes this weekend during the opening days of a30-day Orange Line shutdown, according to city officials. Bluebikes were taken on more than 36,000 weekend rides, with both Saturday and Sunday beating the system's previous daily ridership...
BOSTON, MA

