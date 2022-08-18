Read full article on original website
WCVB
Rain brings 'temporary relief' from Massachusetts brush fires as drought drags on
BOSTON — Rain and humidity are temporarily reducing the risk of brush fires in Massachusetts, but the amount of precipitation will not be enough to pull the state out of drought conditions. Some parts of the state received more than two or even three inches of rain Monday, with...
WCVB
Lowell, Massachusetts, man, 19, shot outside Rockingham Park Mall in New Hampshire
Police in Salem, New Hampshire, on Tuesday released additional information after a man was shot outside the Rockingham Park Mall on Monday. Police identified the shooting victim as a 19-year-old from Lowell, Massachusetts. Officers responded to a mall parking lot around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired...
WCVB
Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts, including multiple on North Shore
SAUGUS, Mass. — Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts as a majority of the state is now experiencing severe drought conditions or worse. Crews continue to fight fires at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, which started just before sunset on Aug. 16. The reservation, which offers more than 600 acres of forest reserve, was closed this weekend by the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.
WCVB
How a Massachusetts firefighter invented an industry standard for fire vehicles
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Inside a 25,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, a Massachusetts company makes special tanks used by fire departments all over the world. United Plastics Fabricating, in North Andover, building custom tanks that are designed to hold water inside a firefighting apparatus. "I think that's what's sort of exciting,...
WCVB
Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
WCVB
Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms
REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
WCVB
Block Island resort temporarily loses liquor, entertainment licenses after fights
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. — Authorities on the Rhode Island tourist hotspot of Block Island have voted to suspend the liquor and entertainment licenses of a beachfront resort that was the site of a brawl during a crowded music festival earlier this month that was later followed by a fight on a ferry to the mainland.
WCVB
Drivers asked to avoid Blue Hill Ave in Milton, Massachusetts, after water main break
MILTON, Mass. — Drivers are being asked to avoid a busy road in Milton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. Sky 5 was over a water main break in the 600-block of Blue Hill Avenue at about noon Tuesday. Water could be seen flowing under the asphalt and over the roadway surface.
WCVB
Massachusetts men victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, police say
CONCORD, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are dead in connection with separate possible drownings in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police officials said the department first received a call about a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol at about 12:40 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police that a man...
WCVB
Family seeking dog owners after 4-year-old bitten at Quincy, Massachusetts, park
QUINCY, Mass. — A 4-year-old Milton, Massachusetts, girl has bite wounds on her leg after being attacked by a dog at a local park. The attack happened during an outdoor concert in Safford Park in Quincy last Saturday evening while Maelle was dancing with her older sister. The family said the dog was on a leash at the time, so the owners probably know about the incident.
WCVB
4 dead in murder-suicide that spans 3 crime scenes in Lynn, Massachusetts
LYNN, Mass. — Authorities say a murder-suicide has resulted in the deaths of four people across three crime scenes in Lynn, Massachusetts. Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said Lynn police responded to 98 Rockaway St. shortly before 2:55 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of shots fired in the area.
WCVB
Volunteer firefighter rescues neighbor from burning home
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (Video above: WPIV via CNN) — A volunteer firefighter in New Jersey put his training to use when his neighbor's home caught fire recently. One neighbor told WPIV they first saw smoke coming from the home's sunroom around 6:40 p.m., and, within minutes, flames were taking over the two-story home in Mansfield Township.
WCVB
Massachusetts team returns home after Little League World Series run
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts youth baseball team is back home after playing in the Little League World Series. The Middleboro Little League All-Stars represented the entire region of New England at the famed tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. A homecoming celebration was held for the boys Monday night at...
WCVB
Coworkers apply tourniquet after 22-year-old suffers severe injury at National Guard Armory in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Coworkers applied a tourniquet to an injured peer Saturday after he suffered a severe left arm injury in Framingham over the weekend, according to Fire Department Chief Michael Dutcher. The incident occurred just before noon on Saturday at the National Guard Armory, located at 522 Concord...
WCVB
Former Massachusetts resident to plead guilty to $2.5 million in PPP loan fraud
BOSTON — A man who used to live in Massachusetts has agreed to plead guilty to filing fraudulent applications in order to receive $2.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds through the Paycheck Protection Program, according to federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 34-year-old Vinicius Santana, of Boca Raton,...
WCVB
Prosecution: Prisoners knew 'Whitey' Bulger would be transferred, conspired to kill him
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Inmates in a federal prison knew about the impending transfer of notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger to their facility in West Virginia, where he was killed within hours of his arrival, according to information revealed in a recent hearing. A transcript from Monday's detention hearing...
WCVB
Suspect in rape at Tufts Medical Center MBTA Station in Boston taken into custody
BOSTON — A man who is accused of committing rape at a Boston MBTA station earlier this month was taken into custody Monday, Transit police said. Steven Wade Coffey, 27, was wanted in connection with an Aug. 4 sexual assault that happened at about 2:30 a.m. at the Tufts Medical Center Station.
WCVB
New England school districts have hundreds of open positions as back-to-school looms
BOSTON — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New England still have dozens, or even hundreds, of unfilled jobs. Custodians, food service workers, bus drivers and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Earlier this month, Beacon Mobility,...
WCVB
Massachusetts man uses bear spray on people outside NH restaurant, police say
LEBANON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police said he used bear spray on people outside a restaurant in Lebanon, New Hampshire. According to Lebanon police, 41-year-old John Cahill is facing six counts of simple assault, four counts of disorderly conduct, a single count of criminal threatening and driving under the influence.
WCVB
Bluebikes reports busiest weekend ever as Orange Line shutdown begins
BOSTON — A record-setting number of riders traveled through the Boston area on Bluebikes this weekend during the opening days of a30-day Orange Line shutdown, according to city officials. Bluebikes were taken on more than 36,000 weekend rides, with both Saturday and Sunday beating the system's previous daily ridership...
