SFGate
Soccer Mommy Dives Into ‘Sometimes, Forever’ With Intimate Solo Set at the Grammy Museum
Sophie Allison, better known as Soccer Mommy in the music world, has always been fascinated with mixing beauty and ugliness in her songwriting. On Aug. 22, Allison sat down with Los Angeles Times pop music critic Mikael Wood at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles for an extensive conversation about how this method plays into her latest studio album, “Sometimes, Forever,” before playing a stripped-back guitar set of songs from the record.
thebrag.com
Margaret Urlich dies at age 57
Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
SFGate
A Decade After ‘Call Me Maybe,’ Carly Rae Jepsen’s Future Looks Brighter Than Ever
People keep asking Carly Rae Jepsen how she’s doing. After all, between the pandemic and the three-year gap since her last proper album, we haven’t heard much from the pop star lately. “It’s a loaded question,” she says, “and my answer has been complicated.” Jepsen admits she struggled to adjust to life at home during quarantine after years of nonstop touring and recording, and she suffered a family loss during the pandemic that led her to therapy to deal with her grief. “It caused a lot of contemplation,” she says. “Like, ‘Where am I? What decisions have I made to get here? Am I happy?’ Many of those hard questions you have to face one way or another.”
SFGate
Muse Team Up With Jim Beam for One-Night ‘Homecoming’ Show
It’s been a busy year for Muse. The legendary British rock trio is set to release their ninth studio effort this week, Will Of The People, which arrives as the band is two-thirds of the way through a 30-show tour that’s seen them play to as many as 90,000 fans in massive stadiums along the European summer festival circuit.
Major Hollywood movie 'Thomas Crown Affair' will film in San Francisco
The film will get $19.5 million in tax credits and bring $87.9 million to the SF economy.
SFGate
Granger on Film: ‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies’ is more who cares than whodunit
The obnoxious, rich 20-somethings in “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” don’t die soon enough for me. Summer blockbuster season is definitely over when this kind of horror/slasher trash worms its way into local theaters. Here’s the set-up: five longtime friends and their respective companions gather at a remote vacation...
SFGate
‘Street Fighter 6’ Comes to Rolling Stone on Twitch
Street Fighter is back! Surrounding its 35th anniversary and six years after the launch of the last installment, Street Fighter V, the grandmaster of all fighting games returns to consoles and PC next year with Street Fighter 6. Rolling Stone on Twitch is here with an exclusive sneak peek at music from the game. This Friday, Aug. 26, Rolling Stone will reveal the character themes for fighters Kimberly and Juri live on our Twitch daily show, along with a number of other surprises.
