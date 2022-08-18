Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KGMI
Lynden man arrested for threatening to kill six people
LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden man was arrested after threatening to kill several people on Facebook. Court documents state that 56-year-old Timothy Ehlers posted a long rant on August 16th, targeting six different family members and neighbors. In the post, he specifically threatened to shoot all six people. The...
MyNorthwest.com
The Crime Blotter: Ferndale cop standing trial in attempted child molestation case
The City of Ferndale has terminated the employment of Officer Scott Langton due to an inability to carry out his duties. Langton allegedly asked to have sex with a woman and her 12-year-old daughter, and admitted his sexual attraction to children, according to court records reported by The Bellingham Herald.
KGMI
City of Ferndale fires police officer charged with attempted child molestation
FERNDALE, Wash. – The City of Ferndale has fired police officer Scott Langton. Langton was arrested on July 26th and charged with Attempted Child Molestation in the second degree in Whatcom County Superior Court. The Bellingham Police Department is continuing to investigate and the City of Ferndale is also...
Kayakers said man couldn’t take pictures at Whatcom Falls Park, now they’re facing charges
One of the kayakers facing charges is from Bellingham, while the other is from Skagit County.
Whatcom County man reportedly drives a car off Bellingham lot, but he didn’t pay for it
The man already was awaiting trial in Whatcom County Superior Court on possession of a stolen vehicle charge.
q13fox.com
Deputies issue $200,000 arrest warrant for man accused of violating DV no-contact order
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The Island County Sheriff's Office issued a $200,000 arrest warrant for a man accused of violating a domestic violence no-contact order. Authorities say 54-year-old Aaron Leigh committed a felony violation of the no-contact order, and now seek to bring him into police custody. According to police,...
Investigators in Snohomish County dealing with 3 shooting cases in days, 2 fatal
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators in Snohomish County are dealing with three different shootings that occurred over three days — two of which were fatal. On Monday night, KIRO 7 learned that one of the suspects in the shootings is tied to a murder that occurred in Skagit County.
q13fox.com
'My son did not deserve to die that way'; Victim's mom calls for justice after Granite Falls quarry shooting
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - The man accused of killing 27-year-old Jordan Hurtado at a quarry in Granite Falls made an appearance in Snohomish County Court Monday. He was arrested and booked for murder following the fatal shooting on Saturday. Stephanie Hurtado said her son Jordan was her best friend, and...
Mount Vernon man faces murder charge for allegedly shooting, killing man at North Sound quarry
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 22-year-old Mount Vernon man is facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing a 27-year-old man on Saturday morning in a quarry near Granite Falls. The suspect is facing a charge of second-degree murder and is being held on $3 million bond. The...
Family of murdered South Everett woman appealing for help finding killers
EVERETT, Wash. — Irah Sok was shot and killed early Friday morning. Now, her family is speaking out — only on KIRO 7. Such a tragic story, a beautiful mother with a budding photography business. She opened her photography business just seven months ago. Now, incredibly, she is dead — killed in her own home with her family nearby.
q13fox.com
Suspect in Granite Falls deadly shooting appears in court
We're learning more about a deadly shooting in Granite Falls over the weekend. Investigators say a man was shot at a gravel pit after an argument.
KOMO News
Adult, two juveniles arrested after Safeway robbery leads to police chase
EVERETT, Wash. — Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested after a police chase early Monday in Snohomish County. It started as a robbery at the Safeway on 128th Street SW in Everett shortly after midnight. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said deputies soon saw one of the suspected vehicles driving and began to chase it a short time later.
The Crime Blotter: Fatal shooting near Paine Field prompts manhunt
Major Crimes detectives with Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are on the hunt for a man who shot another man multiple times near Paine Field on Sunday afternoon along Admiralty Way. The suspect, described by witnesses as a 5′ 8″ Black man in his 20s with short hair, a green...
q13fox.com
Authorities need help ID'ing man hit, killed by train in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - The Skagit County Coroner's Office needs help identifying a man hit and killed by a train in Mount Vernon. According to authorities, the man was crossing a railroad track on Friday, July 29 around 12:20 a.m. He was struck by a train and killed. Since then,...
Police searching for suspect after shooting, killing man near Paine Field
EVERETT, Wash. — Snohomish County Sherriff's deputies are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man near Paine Field in Everett. At approximately 12:43 p.m., witnesses called 911 and reported a man shot multiple times. The suspect, described by witnesses as a 5'8 Black man with short hair, a green shirt and tan pants, was said to have fled on foot.
Deadly encounter at North Sound quarry leaves 27-year-old man dead
A Mount Vernon man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed someone a witness and authorities described as a stranger on Saturday morning. The deadly shooting happened in a quarry near Granite Falls. Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said they are trying to determine why the brief encounter between the two men ended so violently.
CBP officers help save Canadian man’s life near Whatcom County border crossing
The officers saw the man, who was riding a bicycle near the border crossing, fall and administered life-saving care until EMS arrived.
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham School Board director faces possible $1,000 fine due to alleged PDC violations
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Washington Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) enforcement hearing is scheduled for August 25th to consider PDC staff allegations that Bellingham School Board Director Katie Rose violated Washington state law by failing to file a Personal Financial Affairs Statement (F-1) for 2021 by an April 2022 deadline.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale injury crash sends 1 to the hospital
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the T-intersection of Northwest Drive and W Pole Road Saturday, August 20th, about 10:50pm due to a report of a single-vehicle injury crash. Whatcom Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News in an email that a Jeep Wrangler was westbound...
KOMO News
Suspect in custody after man shot and killed in Granite Falls, officials say
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office was investigating after a man was fatally shot at a location in Granite Falls Saturday, authorities said. A suspect was in custody and could be facing charges in connection with the incident, authorities said. In a social media post, the...
