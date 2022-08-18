Previewing Sun Prairie East's season opener

The 2022 football season is finally upon us. After a summer of practice and a four-team scrimmage with Grafton, Kettle Moraine, and Stoughton on Friday, Aug. 12, the Sun Prairie East Cardinals are ready for the real deal.

They kick off the year with a non-conference opponent, Monona Grove, at home on week one.

HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE

Sun Prairie East inherits the traditions and records once held by the original Sun Prairie High School, and that includes an impressive home record. The Cardinals have never lost at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.

Since opening its doors in the fall of 2020, the Cardinals are a perfect 10-0 when playing at home. This includes three wins in the COVID-shortened alternate spring season of 2020 as well as four regular season wins and three WIAA playoff wins in 2021.

SCOUTING THE SILVER EAGLES

Monona Grove belongs to the Badger - Small conference. Last season, the Silver Eagles put up a 4-3 record to finish fourth in conference play as well as a 6-4 overall mark. Also members of Division 2, the Silver Eagles had an early exit from the WIAA playoffs last season, losing 33-6 to Menomonie in Level 1.

They should be rebuilding this season after being hit hard by graduation in the offseason. The Badger - Small's co-offensive player of the year and first team all-conference receiver Ty Hoier is gone, as are first team all-conference defensive backs Tyler and Grant Dahlhauser. Monona Grove also loses second team all-conference quarterback Casey Marron and running back Fabian Jackson. Honorable mention all-conference selections like Hayden Echols, Gavin Luedke, Kody Cummings, Brooks Goff, Seth Ramer, Pierce Evans, and Peter Ng have all graduated as well.

Monona Grove's highest-honored returnee is senior place kicker Cuinn Larsh, who was a first team all-conference selection last season. The Silver Eagles also get back a senior trio of honorable mention all-conference selections in offensive lineman Isaac Dresen, linebacker Dalton Card, and defensive back Eddie Rivera.

TRENCH WARFARE

Despite this being Sun Prairie East's first season in Division 2, they enter as the more experienced team with a wealth of talent coming back from last season's state title run. But, not every position is fully loaded.

The Cardinals' offensive line was hit hard by graduation and losses to West in the offseason, bringing back just one major contributor in junior Logan Gross. Big Alton Williams is slotted in at left tackle, but the rest has been an ongoing competition through the summer.

The group showed flashes of excellence in the four-team scrimmage last week, but also some reasons for concern. They had trouble punching the ball into the endzone from a short distance on two separate occasions. Thursday will be a window into how the group is gelling and if they've hit their stride.

AIR ATTACK

No matter how the offensive line plays, it will get an immediate boost from a reliable and experienced signal caller in the backfield. Senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski and his collection of weapons are ready to wreak havoc once again in 2022.

Kaminski has a habit of making an entrance. He balled out in Sun Prairie's first game of the year at Hudson last season. He completed 19 of his 26 passing attempts for 343 yards and three touchdowns. All of this damage came in just three quarters as the backups finished the game off in an eventual 48-7 shellacking.

Now, he and senior receivers Jonathan Vandewalle and Evan Richmond as well as junior Connor Stauff and junior H-back Drew Kavanaugh are ready to make some noise in the passing game once again.

RUSHING MONONA GROVE

The Cardinals are excited by their senior trio of defensive linemen in 2022. Nolan Olson, Billy Benson, and Talib Miller make up one of the stronger units on the team this season. They could have a heavy influence on the game's outcome if they get to the quarterback early.

THE DETAILS

Sun Prairie East hosts Monona Grove at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 18. The game is set to kick off at 7 pm.