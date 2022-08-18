Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Top 50 NFL players, according to experts
- Fantasy football season is almost here.
- We've put together a consensus ranking based on the predictions of fantasy experts.
- With the help of FantasyPros , we compiled an average ranking of 18 experts from FantasyPros, The Action Network, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, The Washington Post, Yahoo! Sports, and The Athletic.
ESPN average draft position : 1.5
Bye week : 14
2021 stats : 1,811 rushing yards, 360 receiving yards, 20 touchdowns, 373.1 fantasy points2. Christian McCaffrey — RB, Carolina Panthers
ESPN average draft position : 3.5
Bye week : 13
2021 stats : 442 rushing yards, 343 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns, 127.5 fantasy points3. Derrick Henry — RB, Tennessee Titans
ESPN average draft position : 6.0
Bye week : 6
2021 stats : 937 rushing yards, 154 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, 193.3 fantasy points4. Dalvin Cook — RB, Minnesota Vikings
ESPN average draft position : 10.4
Bye week : 7
2021 stats : 1,159 rushing yards, 224 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 206.3 fantasy points5. Austin Ekeler — RB, Los Angeles Chargers
ESPN average draft position : 5.4
Bye week : 8
2021 stats : 911 rushing yards, 647 receiving yards, 20 touchdowns, 343.8 fantasy points6. Joe Mixon — RB, Cincinnati Bengals
ESPN average draft position : 15.8
Bye week : 10
2021 stats : 1,205 rushing yards, 314 receiving yards, 16 touchdowns, 287.9 fantasy points7. Najee Harris — RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
ESPN average draft position : 9.1
Bye week : 9
2021 stats : 1,200 rushing yards, 467 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, 300.7 fantasy points8. Justin Jefferson — WR, Minnesota Vikings
ESPN average draft position : 6.3
Bye week : 7
2021 stats : 108 receptions, 1,616 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, 330.4 fantasy points9. Nick Chubb — RB, Cleveland Browns
ESPN average draft position : 28.0
Bye week : 9
2021 stats : 1,259 rushing yards, 174 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, 215.3 fantasy points10. Cooper Kupp — WR, Los Angeles Rams
ESPN average draft position : 3.8
Bye week : 7
2021 stats : 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards, 16 touchdowns, 439.5 fantasy points11. Ja'Marr Chase — WR, Cincinnati Bengals
ESPN average draft position : 7.6
Bye week : 10
2021 stats : 81 receptions, 1,455 receiving yards, 13 touchdowns, 304.6 fantasy points12. Travis Kelce — TE, Kansas City Chiefs
ESPN average draft position : 20.2
Bye week : 8
2021 stats : 92 receptions, 1,125 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, 262.8 fantasy points13. D'Andre Swift — RB, Detroit Lions
ESPN average draft position : 17.5
Bye week : 6
2021 stats : 617 rushing yards, 452 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 208.9 fantasy points14. Saquon Barkley — RB, New York Giants
ESPN average draft position : 30.7
Bye week : 9
2021 stats : 593 rushing yards, 41 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns, 148.6 fantasy points15. Mark Andrews — TE, Baltimore Ravens
ESPN average draft position : 22.9
Bye week : 10
2021 stats : 107 receptions, 1,361 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, 301.1 fantasy points16. Stefon Diggs — WR, Buffalo Bills
ESPN average draft position : 13.3
Bye week : 7
2021 stats : 103 receptions, 1,225 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, 285.5 fantasy points17. Alvin Kamara — RB, New Orleans Saints
ESPN average draft position : 17.4
Bye week : 14
2021 stats : 898 rushing yards, 439 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, 234.7 fantasy points18. Aaron Jones — RB, Green Bay Packers
ESPN average draft position : 24.6
Bye week : 14
2021 stats : 799 rushing yards, 52 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, 229.0 fantasy points19. Davante Adams — WR, Las Vegas Raiders
ESPN average draft position : 11.4
Bye week : 6
2021 stats : 123 receptions, 1,553 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns, 344.3 fantasy points20. CeeDee Lamb — WR, Dallas Cowboys
ESPN average draft position : 16.5
Bye week : 9
2021 stats : 79 receptions, 1,102 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 232.8 fantasy points21. Deebo Samuel — WR, San Francisco 49ers
ESPN average draft position : 12.8
Bye week : 9
2021 stats : 77 receptions, 1,405 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns, 339.0 fantasy points22. Javonte Williams — RB, Denver Broncos
ESPN average draft position : 26.0
Bye week : 9
2021 stats : 903 rushing yards, 316 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 204.9 fantasy points23. Mike Evans — WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ESPN average draft position : 33.9
Bye week : 11
2021 stats : 74 receptions, 1,035 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns, 262.5 fantasy points24. Leonard Fournette — RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ESPN average draft position : 22.0
Bye week : 11
2021 stats : 812 rushing yards, 454 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, 255.6 fantasy points25. Tyreek Hill — WR, Miami Dolphins
ESPN average draft position : 18.4
Bye week : 11
2021 stats : 111 receptions, 1,239 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, 296.5 fantasy points26. Kyle Pitts — TE, Atlanta Falcons
ESPN average draft position : 40.9
Bye week : 14
2021 stats : 68 receptions, 1,026 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, 176.6 fantasy points27. James Conner — RB, Arizona Cardinals
ESPN average draft position : 28.4
Bye week : 13
2021 stats : 752 receptions, 375 receiving yards, 18 touchdowns, 257.7 fantasy points28. A.J. Brown — WR, Philadelphia Eagles
ESPN average draft position : 39.3
Bye week : 7
2021 stats : 63 receptions, 869 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns, 180.9 fantasy points29. Tee Higgins — WR, Cincinnati Bengals
ESPN average draft position : 33.3
Bye week : 10
2021 stats : 74 receptions, 1,091 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 219.1 fantasy points30. Michael Pittman Jr. — WR, Indianapolis Colts
ESPN average draft position : 38.6
Bye week : 14
2021 stats : 88 receptions, 1,082 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 238.6 fantasy points31. Cam Akers — RB, Los Angeles Rams
ESPN average draft position : 32.8
Bye week : 7
2021 stats : 3 rushing yards, 3 receiving yards, 0 touchdowns, 4.3 fantasy points32. Ezekiel Elliott — RB, Dallas Cowboys
ESPN average draft position : 42.5
Bye week : 9
2021 stats : 1,002 rushing yards, 47 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns, 252.1 fantasy points33. Josh Allen — QB, Buffalo Bills
ESPN average draft position : 23.4
Bye week : 7
2021 stats : 4,407 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 763 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns, 402.6 fantasy points34. DJ Moore — WR, Carolina Panthers
ESPN average draft position : 37.0
Bye week : 13
2021 stats : 93 receptions, 1,157 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns, 237.5 fantasy points35. Keenan Allen — WR, Los Angeles Chargers
ESPN average draft position : 26.0
Bye week : 8
2021 stats : 106 receptions, 1,138 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 257.8 fantasy points36. Breece Hall — RB, New York Jets
ESPN average draft position : 51.4
Bye week : 10
2021 stats : N/A (rookie)37. Mike Williams — WR, Los Angeles Chargers
ESPN average draft position : 53.3
Bye week : 8
2021 stats : 76 receptions, 1,146 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, 246.6 fantasy points38. Courtland Sutton — WR, Denver Broncos
ESPN average draft position : 66.0
Bye week : 9
2021 stats : 58 receptions, 776 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns, 150.2 fantasy points39. J.K. Dobbins — RB, Baltimore Ravens
ESPN average draft position : 50.0
Bye week : 10
2021 stats : N/A (injury)40. Jaylen Waddle — WR, Miami Dolphins
ESPN average draft position : 37.2
Bye week : 11
2021 stats : 104 receptions, 1,015 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 245.8 fantasy points41. Terry McLaurin — WR, Washington Commanders
ESPN average draft position : 43.7
Bye week : 14
2021 stats : 77 receptions, 1,053 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns, 213.5 fantasy points42. David Montgomery — RB, Chicago Bears
ESPN average draft position : 46.5
Bye week : 14
2021 stats : 849 rushing yards, 301 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 195.0 fantasy points43. Elijah Mitchell — RB, San Francisco 49ers
ESPN average draft position : 77.1
Bye week : 9
2021 stats : 963 rushing yards, 137 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 165.0 fantasy points44. DK Metcalf — WR, Seattle Seahawks
ESPN average draft position : 52.7
Bye week : 11
2021 stats : 75 receptions, 967 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns, 244.3 fantasy points45. George Kittle — TE, San Francisco 49ers
ESPN average draft position : 47.8
Bye week : 9
2021 stats : 71 receptions, 910 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 198.0 fantasy points46. Justin Herbert — QB, Los Angeles Chargers
ESPN average draft position : 37.9
Bye week : 8
2021 stats : 5,014 passing yards, 38 passing touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 302 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 380.8 fantasy points47. Brandin Cooks — WR, Houston Texans
ESPN average draft position : 60.3
Bye week : 6
2021 stats : 90 receptions, 1,037 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 231.8 fantasy points48. Patrick Mahomes — QB, Kansas City Chiefs
ESPN average draft position : 30.6
Bye week : 8
2021 stats : 4,839 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 381 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 361.7 fantasy points49. Gabriel Davis — WR, Buffalo Bills
ESPN average draft position : 81.4
Bye week : 7
2021 stats : 35 receptions, 549 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 125.9 fantasy points50. AJ Dillon — RB, Green Bay Packers
ESPN average draft position : 107.4
Bye week : 14
2021 stats : 803 rushing yards, 313 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 185.6 fantasy pointsRead the original article on Insider
