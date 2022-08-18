ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Top 50 NFL players, according to experts

By Tyler Lauletta
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
Cooper Kupp.

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

  • Fantasy football season is almost here.
  • We've put together a consensus ranking based on the predictions of fantasy experts.
  • With the help of FantasyPros , we compiled an average ranking of 18 experts from FantasyPros, The Action Network, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, The Washington Post, Yahoo! Sports, and The Athletic.
1. Jonathan Taylor — RB, Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor.

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

ESPN average draft position : 1.5

Bye week : 14

2021 stats : 1,811 rushing yards, 360 receiving yards, 20 touchdowns, 373.1 fantasy points

2. Christian McCaffrey — RB, Carolina Panthers

ESPN average draft position : 3.5

Bye week : 13

2021 stats : 442 rushing yards, 343 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns, 127.5 fantasy points

3. Derrick Henry — RB, Tennessee Titans

ESPN average draft position : 6.0

Bye week : 6

2021 stats : 937 rushing yards, 154 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, 193.3 fantasy points

4. Dalvin Cook — RB, Minnesota Vikings

ESPN average draft position : 10.4

Bye week : 7

2021 stats : 1,159 rushing yards, 224 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 206.3 fantasy points

5. Austin Ekeler — RB, Los Angeles Chargers
David Eulitt/Getty Images

ESPN average draft position : 5.4

Bye week : 8

2021 stats : 911 rushing yards, 647 receiving yards, 20 touchdowns, 343.8 fantasy points

6. Joe Mixon — RB, Cincinnati Bengals

ESPN average draft position : 15.8

Bye week : 10

2021 stats : 1,205 rushing yards, 314 receiving yards, 16 touchdowns, 287.9 fantasy points

7. Najee Harris — RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

ESPN average draft position : 9.1

Bye week : 9

2021 stats : 1,200 rushing yards, 467 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, 300.7 fantasy points

8. Justin Jefferson — WR, Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson works against Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams.

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

ESPN average draft position : 6.3

Bye week : 7

2021 stats : 108 receptions, 1,616 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, 330.4 fantasy points

9. Nick Chubb — RB, Cleveland Browns

ESPN average draft position : 28.0

Bye week : 9

2021 stats : 1,259 rushing yards, 174 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, 215.3 fantasy points

10. Cooper Kupp — WR, Los Angeles Rams

ESPN average draft position : 3.8

Bye week : 7

2021 stats : 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards, 16 touchdowns, 439.5 fantasy points

11. Ja'Marr Chase — WR, Cincinnati Bengals

ESPN average draft position : 7.6

Bye week : 10

2021 stats : 81 receptions, 1,455 receiving yards, 13 touchdowns, 304.6 fantasy points

12. Travis Kelce — TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce.

AP Photo/Nick Wass

ESPN average draft position : 20.2

Bye week : 8

2021 stats : 92 receptions, 1,125 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, 262.8 fantasy points

13. D'Andre Swift — RB, Detroit Lions

ESPN average draft position : 17.5

Bye week : 6

2021 stats : 617 rushing yards, 452 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 208.9 fantasy points

14. Saquon Barkley — RB, New York Giants

ESPN average draft position : 30.7

Bye week : 9

2021 stats : 593 rushing yards, 41 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns, 148.6 fantasy points

15. Mark Andrews — TE, Baltimore Ravens

ESPN average draft position : 22.9

Bye week : 10

2021 stats : 107 receptions, 1,361 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, 301.1 fantasy points

16. Stefon Diggs — WR, Buffalo Bills
Stefon Diggs celebrates a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints.

AP Photo/Butch Dill

ESPN average draft position : 13.3

Bye week : 7

2021 stats : 103 receptions, 1,225 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, 285.5 fantasy points

17. Alvin Kamara — RB, New Orleans Saints

ESPN average draft position : 17.4

Bye week : 14

2021 stats : 898 rushing yards, 439 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, 234.7 fantasy points

18. Aaron Jones — RB, Green Bay Packers

ESPN average draft position : 24.6

Bye week : 14

2021 stats : 799 rushing yards, 52 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, 229.0 fantasy points

19. Davante Adams — WR, Las Vegas Raiders

ESPN average draft position : 11.4

Bye week : 6

2021 stats : 123 receptions, 1,553 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns, 344.3 fantasy points

20. CeeDee Lamb — WR, Dallas Cowboys

ESPN average draft position : 16.5

Bye week : 9

2021 stats : 79 receptions, 1,102 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 232.8 fantasy points

21. Deebo Samuel — WR, San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel makes a play against the Green Bay Packers.

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

ESPN average draft position : 12.8

Bye week : 9

2021 stats : 77 receptions, 1,405 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns, 339.0 fantasy points

22. Javonte Williams — RB, Denver Broncos

ESPN average draft position : 26.0

Bye week : 9

2021 stats : 903 rushing yards, 316 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 204.9 fantasy points

23. Mike Evans — WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ESPN average draft position : 33.9

Bye week : 11

2021 stats : 74 receptions, 1,035 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns, 262.5 fantasy points

24. Leonard Fournette — RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ESPN average draft position : 22.0

Bye week : 11

2021 stats : 812 rushing yards, 454 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, 255.6 fantasy points

25. Tyreek Hill — WR, Miami Dolphins

ESPN average draft position : 18.4

Bye week : 11

2021 stats : 111 receptions, 1,239 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, 296.5 fantasy points

26. Kyle Pitts — TE, Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Pitts fights off a defender against the Buffalo Bills.

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

ESPN average draft position : 40.9

Bye week : 14

2021 stats : 68 receptions, 1,026 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, 176.6 fantasy points

27. James Conner — RB, Arizona Cardinals

ESPN average draft position : 28.4

Bye week : 13

2021 stats : 752 receptions, 375 receiving yards, 18 touchdowns, 257.7 fantasy points

28. A.J. Brown — WR, Philadelphia Eagles

ESPN average draft position : 39.3

Bye week : 7

2021 stats : 63 receptions, 869 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns, 180.9 fantasy points

29. Tee Higgins — WR, Cincinnati Bengals

ESPN average draft position : 33.3

Bye week : 10

2021 stats : 74 receptions, 1,091 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 219.1 fantasy points

30. Michael Pittman Jr. — WR, Indianapolis Colts
Micheal Pittman Jr. runs with the ball after a catch against the Arizona Cardinals.

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

ESPN average draft position : 38.6

Bye week : 14

2021 stats : 88 receptions, 1,082 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 238.6 fantasy points

31. Cam Akers — RB, Los Angeles Rams

ESPN average draft position : 32.8

Bye week : 7

2021 stats : 3 rushing yards, 3 receiving yards, 0 touchdowns, 4.3 fantasy points

32. Ezekiel Elliott — RB, Dallas Cowboys

ESPN average draft position : 42.5

Bye week : 9

2021 stats : 1,002 rushing yards, 47 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns, 252.1 fantasy points

33. Josh Allen — QB, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen runs with the ball during a game against the New England Patriots.

AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes

ESPN average draft position : 23.4

Bye week : 7

2021 stats : 4,407 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 763 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns, 402.6 fantasy points

34. DJ Moore — WR, Carolina Panthers

ESPN average draft position : 37.0

Bye week : 13

2021 stats : 93 receptions, 1,157 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns, 237.5 fantasy points

35. Keenan Allen — WR, Los Angeles Chargers

ESPN average draft position : 26.0

Bye week : 8

2021 stats : 106 receptions, 1,138 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 257.8 fantasy points

36. Breece Hall — RB, New York Jets

ESPN average draft position : 51.4

Bye week : 10

2021 stats : N/A (rookie)

37. Mike Williams — WR, Los Angeles Chargers

ESPN average draft position : 53.3

Bye week : 8

2021 stats : 76 receptions, 1,146 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, 246.6 fantasy points

38. Courtland Sutton — WR, Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton.

AP Photo/Bart Young

ESPN average draft position : 66.0

Bye week : 9

2021 stats : 58 receptions, 776 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns, 150.2 fantasy points

39. J.K. Dobbins — RB, Baltimore Ravens

ESPN average draft position : 50.0

Bye week : 10

2021 stats : N/A (injury)

40. Jaylen Waddle — WR, Miami Dolphins

ESPN average draft position : 37.2

Bye week : 11

2021 stats : 104 receptions, 1,015 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 245.8 fantasy points

41. Terry McLaurin — WR, Washington Commanders
Terry McLaurin.

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

ESPN average draft position : 43.7

Bye week : 14

2021 stats : 77 receptions, 1,053 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns, 213.5 fantasy points

42. David Montgomery — RB, Chicago Bears

ESPN average draft position : 46.5

Bye week : 14

2021 stats : 849 rushing yards, 301 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 195.0 fantasy points

43. Elijah Mitchell — RB, San Francisco 49ers

ESPN average draft position : 77.1

Bye week : 9

2021 stats : 963 rushing yards, 137 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 165.0 fantasy points

44. DK Metcalf — WR, Seattle Seahawks
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

ESPN average draft position : 52.7

Bye week : 11

2021 stats : 75 receptions, 967 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns, 244.3 fantasy points

45. George Kittle — TE, San Francisco 49ers

ESPN average draft position : 47.8

Bye week : 9

2021 stats : 71 receptions, 910 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 198.0 fantasy points

46. Justin Herbert — QB, Los Angeles Chargers

ESPN average draft position : 37.9

Bye week : 8

2021 stats : 5,014 passing yards, 38 passing touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 302 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 380.8 fantasy points

47. Brandin Cooks — WR, Houston Texans

ESPN average draft position : 60.3

Bye week : 6

2021 stats : 90 receptions, 1,037 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 231.8 fantasy points

48. Patrick Mahomes — QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes.

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

ESPN average draft position : 30.6

Bye week : 8

2021 stats : 4,839 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 381 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 361.7 fantasy points

49. Gabriel Davis — WR, Buffalo Bills

ESPN average draft position : 81.4

Bye week : 7

2021 stats : 35 receptions, 549 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 125.9 fantasy points

50. AJ Dillon — RB, Green Bay Packers
AJ Dillon.

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

ESPN average draft position : 107.4

Bye week : 14

2021 stats : 803 rushing yards, 313 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 185.6 fantasy points

Read the original article on Insider

ESPN

NFL Quarterback Council 2022: Ranking the top 10 QBs in arm strength, accuracy, decision-making, rushing ability, more

The modern NFL quarterback has to be talented in so many different skills, from reading the field to finding open receivers to airing out deep shots to being able to pick up important first downs on the ground when needed. How do the top signal-callers compare in each skill area, though? How do the NFL's best of the best stack up by specific traits and abilities?
NFL
