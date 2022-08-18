ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

MLive

Man accused of killing Flint mother of 3 has prelim delayed

FLINT, MI – A man accused of killing a mother of three in a May 2021 shooting remains jailed without bond. Kenyatta Lee Walters Jr., 33, was scheduled to appear before Genesee District Court Judge Vikki Bayeh Haley Monday, Aug. 22, for a preliminary examination on single counts of first-degree premeditated murder, discharging a firearm at a building causing death, possession of a firearm by a felon, possessing of ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Fight isn't over for men found guilty of leading plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, defense attorneys say

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The fight isn’t over for two men found guilty Tuesday of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to their attorneys. “We will be pursuing all avenues of relief for our clients in between now and sentencing,” Christopher Gibbons, the attorney for Adam Fox, told reporters Tuesday when asked about appealing the conviction.
WYOMING, MI
WNEM

Flint Police address video of woman's arrest

FLINT, Mich. – The Flint Police Department is addressing a video circulating on social media that some believe shows officers being too aggressive when arresting a woman. A viewer sent in the video to WNEM TV5 over the weekend, however, the incident happened last month, according to police. The...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Bay County house fire claims man's life, displaces family

GIBSON TWP, MI — A man is dead and his surviving family displaced after a house fire in rural Bay County. At 9:58 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to the reported fire of a two-story house at 1650 Brown Road in Gibson Township, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. They arrived to find the building engulfed in flames.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WLNS

LPD recovers gun, 50 round magazine during traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were sleeping, a routine traffic stop by Lansing Police led to the arrest of a wanted suspect and the recovery of a stolen handgun. According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, officials found a 50-round drum magazine. No other details were given about the time or […]
LANSING, MI
MLive

'I pray she comes through this victoriously,' says mom of Saginaw teen on ventilator after hit-and-run

SAGINAW, MI — Having turned 16 in May, Avery M. Smith had a vision and a plan for how her life would play out. An all-A student going into her junior year at Arthur Hill High School this autumn and with a job at Kokomo’ Family Fun Center, Avery studied building construction and wanted to be an architect. Also an athlete, Avery was co-captain of the junior varsity volleyball team for two years and played junior varsity and varsity basketball.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Investigators look for answers after injured dog found abandoned

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is asking for information after an injured dog was found abandoned early Saturday morning. An officer responded to scene on West Genesee Avenue near Bay Road. Investigators said the pup is extremely emaciated and matted with signs of neglect for...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
PORTLAND, MI
MLive

MLive

