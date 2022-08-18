Read full article on original website
Saginaw County trio ordered to pay $14,000 in cruelty case of 41 animals
SAGINAW, MI — In the spring of 2021, Saginaw County Animal Care and Control officers seized 41 animals in poor health from a local farm. As a result, three people ended up facing animal cruelty charges and they now owe a five-figure sum in restitution to the county. On...
Man accused of killing Flint mother of 3 has prelim delayed
FLINT, MI – A man accused of killing a mother of three in a May 2021 shooting remains jailed without bond. Kenyatta Lee Walters Jr., 33, was scheduled to appear before Genesee District Court Judge Vikki Bayeh Haley Monday, Aug. 22, for a preliminary examination on single counts of first-degree premeditated murder, discharging a firearm at a building causing death, possession of a firearm by a felon, possessing of ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.
Michigan woman allegedly embezzled $400K from employer, used it to gamble with husband
LANSING, MI – A Michigan woman allegedly embezzled more than $400,000 from a car dealership where she worked and “primarily used the money to gamble with her husband,” authorities said. Amanda and Justin Root are expected to stand trial on multiple felony charges after Judge Cynthia Ward...
Police looking for 17-year-old alleged homicide suspect in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Police are asking the public to help them locate an alleged teenage homicide suspect. 17-year-old Koryion Deshawn Welch Jr. has a warrant out for his arrest for a homicide that occurred on 10/10/21 in the area of Trautner Rd. and Cardinal Square Blvd. A 21-year-old man...
Fight isn’t over for men found guilty of leading plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, defense attorneys say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The fight isn’t over for two men found guilty Tuesday of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to their attorneys. “We will be pursuing all avenues of relief for our clients in between now and sentencing,” Christopher Gibbons, the attorney for Adam Fox, told reporters Tuesday when asked about appealing the conviction.
Flint Police address video of woman’s arrest
FLINT, Mich. – The Flint Police Department is addressing a video circulating on social media that some believe shows officers being too aggressive when arresting a woman. A viewer sent in the video to WNEM TV5 over the weekend, however, the incident happened last month, according to police. The...
Michigan man accused of abusing boy in River North McDonald's bathroom due in court
Police say the young boy was in the bathroom when the 62-year-old suspect went into a stall and sexually abused him.
Brothers bound over for trial in double homicide at Flint Christmas party
FLINT, MI – A security guard working at an after-hours Christmas party on Flint’s north side late Christmas night 2021 and into the following morning testified Monday, Aug. 22 that he stood within a foot of a man he identified as Ronald Dendy Jr. before Dendy opened fire outside the party.
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
Michigan Man, 36, Drowns While Attempting to Rescue His Fiancée's Dog from River: 'It's Tragic'
A Michigan man accidentally drowned after attempting to save his fiancée's dog from a river, according to authorities. The 36-year-old Lainsburg man was located at the bottom of Thunder Bay River in Alpena on Sunday afternoon shortly after his disappearance, the Alpena Fire Department and Police Departments said in a joint news release obtained by PEOPLE.
Bay County house fire claims man’s life, displaces family
GIBSON TWP, MI — A man is dead and his surviving family displaced after a house fire in rural Bay County. At 9:58 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to the reported fire of a two-story house at 1650 Brown Road in Gibson Township, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. They arrived to find the building engulfed in flames.
Here are the stories, photos you may have missed from 2022 Back to the Bricks
GENESEE COUNTY, MI — For 18 years, Back to the Bricks has built its foundation in the heart of Vehicle City. Rain or shine, this year continued with that tradition as the celebration of classic cars found its way from the bricks of Saginaw Street to Grand Blanc and numerous other neighboring Genesee County cities for its 2022 events.
Officer injured when suspect rams police vehicle with stolen Jeep during chase
WARREN, MI – A Warren police officer has a broken wrist and a concussion after a suspect allegedly rammed a patrol vehicle during a chase through multiple Metro Detroit communities over the weekend, authorities said. Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, Warren police officers were called to the...
LPD recovers gun, 50 round magazine during traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were sleeping, a routine traffic stop by Lansing Police led to the arrest of a wanted suspect and the recovery of a stolen handgun. According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, officials found a 50-round drum magazine. No other details were given about the time or […]
Clare County Animal Control warns public of mystery virus killing dogs
The Clare County Animal Control director is warning the public about a mysterious virus, which has similar symptoms to the canine parvovirus, that is killing dogs within three days of symptoms.
‘I pray she comes through this victoriously,’ says mom of Saginaw teen on ventilator after hit-and-run
SAGINAW, MI — Having turned 16 in May, Avery M. Smith had a vision and a plan for how her life would play out. An all-A student going into her junior year at Arthur Hill High School this autumn and with a job at Kokomo’ Family Fun Center, Avery studied building construction and wanted to be an architect. Also an athlete, Avery was co-captain of the junior varsity volleyball team for two years and played junior varsity and varsity basketball.
Investigators look for answers after injured dog found abandoned
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is asking for information after an injured dog was found abandoned early Saturday morning. An officer responded to scene on West Genesee Avenue near Bay Road. Investigators said the pup is extremely emaciated and matted with signs of neglect for...
Man who killed two women in mid-Michigan pleads guilty but mentally ill
Double murder suspect Kiernan Brown has pled guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
After losing in 2020 election, Saginaw Township realtor appointed as trustee
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Two years after Constance “Connie” Reppuhn lost in a tight election for the Saginaw Township Board of Trustees, the Republican received unanimous approval from the 6-member group to join it as an appointed trustee. The Monday, Aug. 22, board decision added Reppuhn as...
