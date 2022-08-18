It has been a bit of a struggle for the offense of the New York Yankees in recent weeks. Take a look at their series against the Toronto Blue Jays, for example. Yes, they were able to salvage the final game of their four-game series, winning 4-2 on Sunday. That said, the four runs they scored Sunday doubled their total run output for the series, and followed up a game on Saturday in which they were shut out.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO