The Deptford Police Department released this summary of a bank robbery that happened at the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road on their Facebook page. On August 21st, 2022, at approximately 1:47 pm, Deptford Township Police Patrol Officers were dispatched to the Republic Bank (1750 Deptford Center Rd.) for a panic alarm. As officers were responding to the bank, it was reported that this call was actually a “robbery in progress.”

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO