Deptford Township, NJ

Staying vigilant

The Deptford Township Police department presented a PSA on their Facebook page reminding people to keep an eye out for any potential theft opportunists. This happened after a series of car break-ins in Locust Grove that occurred due to the vehicles being unlocked. The reminders are:. – Lock your vehicles.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Police Department releases robbery summary

The Deptford Police Department released this summary of a bank robbery that happened at the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road on their Facebook page. On August 21st, 2022, at approximately 1:47 pm, Deptford Township Police Patrol Officers were dispatched to the Republic Bank (1750 Deptford Center Rd.) for a panic alarm. As officers were responding to the bank, it was reported that this call was actually a “robbery in progress.”
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Nonprofit to host a cultural performance program

The South Jersey chapter of Ekal Vidyalaya of U.S.A., a nonprofit with a goal to bring basic education to every child across rural India, will host a fundraiser on Sept. 17 at the Indian Cultural Center (ICC) in Marlton. The nonprofit, headquartered in Texas, currently has 60 chapters across the...
MARLTON, MD

