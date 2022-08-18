FIU linebacker Luke Knox dies suddenly at age 22 on Wednesday, university announces

FIU linebacker Luke Knox died late Wednesday night after being hospitalized, according to an FIU official.

Knox was 22.

The university hasn’t yet disclosed the cause of death, but Capt. Delrish Moss of FIU’s police department said campus officers received a call at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday from one of Knox’s teammates, who said Knox was unresponsive.

FIU police officers arrived at Knox’s dorm at University Towers, an apartment building mostly for upper-class students on the Modesto A. Maidique Campus off Southwest Eighth Street. They began CPR until the county’s fire rescue unit took over.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took Knox to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where he died. After his death, the Miami-Dade Police Department became the lead investigator, said county detective Angel Rodriguez.

“We handle all death investigations for FIU and, as such, we assumed the investigation into the death of the football player,” Rodriguez said.

As of Thursday evening, the FIU police department hadn’t released the incident report. Police are awaiting the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report but don’t suspect any foul play at this point, Moss said.

Panthers coach Mike MacIntyre was saddened by Knox’s sudden passing.

“We cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox ,” MacIntyre said in a tweet. “I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU.

“While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember.”

FIU canceled football practice on Thursday, and grief counselors were made available.

Ken Jessell, FIU’s interim president, tweeted about Knox’s passing, “Our Panther family is heartbroken over the sudden loss of one of our football players, Luke Knox, last night. Our love, thoughts and prayers are with Luke’s family, teammates, friends and coaches during this difficult time.“

Knox, a 6-3, 245-pound junior who had been majoring in business, is from Brentwood, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville.

He would have turned 23 on Sept. 19.

His brother is Dawson Knox , a former Ole Miss tight end who now plays for the Buffalo Bills.

Luke Knox was a first-team All-State linebacker on a Brentwood Academy high school team that won three straight state titles. He made 18 tackles for losses as a senior.

Knox was a three-star recruit, signing with Ole Miss out of high school. He spent four years with the Rebels, making two starts. He was switched to tight end in the spring of 2021, but he was back at linebacker after transferring to FIU earlier this year.

“He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident,” MacIntyre said in his tweet. “Luke’s family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time.

“On behalf of the entire FIU football family, I extend sincere condolences to Luke’s family and all who loved him.”