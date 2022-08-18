ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

ApowerMirror is a dead simple way to mirror your phone to your PC

Ever wanted to cast your phone screen to your computer monitor and take over full control with your mouse and keyboard? What about the other way around? Well, now you can with ApowerMirror’s mirroring app. ApowerMirror is an app that lets you mirror your phone screen to your computer...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

How to change the Slack notification sound

Slack notification sounds can help you to keep tabs on all of your important work notifications, whether you’re at your desk or on the go. You are also not limited to the default Knock Rush notification sound, however. There are a few other options to choose from when configuring your Slack notification sound.
SOFTWARE
knowtechie.com

New PS5 DualSense Edge controller is fully customizable

After a couple of months of rumors, Sony has finally revealed its new Pro controller for PlayStation consoles. The DualSense Edge Wireless is a new upcoming “high performance” gaming controller built to rival the Xbox Elite controller. The company officially revealed its upcoming controller in a blog post...
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

WhatsApp’s new Unread filter lets you quickly sort messages

WhatsApp has released a new feature that automatically sorts your messages through an “Unread” filter. This way, you won’t miss out on important messages. Previously, chat messages were arranged chronologically as they came in. Now, however, you can simply go to the “Unread chats filter” and view all unread messages first.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taskbar#Widgets#Finance
knowtechie.com

Preorder Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark gaming monitor and save $200

The Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor is now available for preorder. The Odyssey Ark is a first-of-its-kind, featuring a 55” 1000R Curved Quantum Mini LED display that rotates and a highly innovative and intuitive interface. The Odyssey Ark will sell for $3,499, and orders expect to ship in mid-September....
RETAIL
knowtechie.com

New Instagram feature rips off popular BeReal app

Instagram is internally testing a new challenge-based feature called Candid Challenges. First spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, it mimics the functionality of the viral BeReal app. That standalone app lets you post once per day, with a twist. The app sends you a notification at a random time to...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

How to stream Switch on Discord

Nintendo Switch games have always been very popular among the general public, but in recent years that popularity has just been rising, so being able to stream games from it seamlessly is a great option. It’s also great that there’s the option to stream your favorite Nintendo Switch games on...
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Doogee S89 Series with 12000mAh battery and 65W fast charge officially launched

As reported earlier, the infamous Doogee S89 Series will launch today, August 22nd, on AliExpress and Doogeemall. The S89 series is the latest rugged phone from the Chinese manufacturer and packs a powerful 12000mAh battery. In addition, the company claims it is the first and only rugged phone that will ship with a 65W charger.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Windows 10
knowtechie.com

Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headset is coming early next year

Sony has been slowly teasing its PlayStation VR2 headset since the beginning of the year. Now, Sony is gearing up for a full reveal, saying that the headset will be available in “early 2023.”. Posts on the Japanese PlayStation Twitter account and the Europe/North American Instagram page went live...
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Sennheiser’s new $349 Momentum 4 headphones are now available

Sennheiser is now shipping its $349.95 Momentum 4 wireless, noise-canceling headphones. In the fourth iteration of the Momentum line, they drop the classic styling but pick up 60 hours of battery life. The biggest improvement in the Momentum 4 is the 60-hour battery life. Sennheiser says that’s with ANC on....
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Shiba Inu Vs. Dogecoin – which one is better?

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coins are “meme coins” that have been quite popular in the market for a while. Thus, it becomes pretty difficult for most people to choose the right option for their purpose. But there’s no need to worry about it, though. In this article,...
MARKETS
knowtechie.com

Review: Amazon Fire 7 tablet (2022)

Amazon has been the king of the low-cost tablet market since the first Fire tablet all those years ago. They recently refreshed the Amazon Fire 7 with a better battery and a faster processor, and we’ve been testing one out. The thing is, Amazon sent us the Fire 7...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

MoviePass is coming back with beta access starting in September

Come September 5th, you may be able to join the beta launch of the revived MoviePass, which originally was shuttered in 2019. The beta test will not roll out to all US states at once. However, when launched, the service will be available in all major theaters across the US anywhere physical credit cards are accepted.
MOVIES
knowtechie.com

Amazon is blowing out Fire HD 10 tablets at just $100 a pop

If you’re looking for a tablet on the cheap that isn’t an iPad or a Galaxy Tab, feast your eyes on Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet. Seriously, look at it. If you like what you see, Amazon is blowing them out at just $100 each. That’s a $50 discount off the usual asking price, which is pretty impressive in our book.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Twitter whistleblower says poor security is a national risk

Twitter’s former head of cybersecurity has just released a massive disclosure that accuses the social media giant of having several security threats that endanger users, shareholders, and even national security. Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, Twitter’s former head of security, recently sent a massive disclosure to Congress that paints a not-so-appealing...
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 worth buying? Here’s what reviews say

Reviewers have had the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in their hands, and the embargoes are up. Is Samsung’s latest foldable worth its price tag, or is it ultimately just another gimmick?. The $1,099 Z Flip 4 folds on the horizontal, essentially taking the classic flip-phone design and bringing it to a foldable screen. That gives you a longer screen when you want it and keeps it safe when it’s in your pocket.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Obsbot’s Tiny 4K webcam gets a $64 discount in a one-day sale

The Obsbot Tiny 4K is arguably one of the best webcams. We recently reviewed it a month ago, and we absolutely loved it. The only kicker is that it’s not cheap, clocking in at $269. Well, here’s some good news. Today only, Obsbot currently has it down to just...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Review: Zeus Arc GTS Vaporizer (3rd Gen)

I have reviewed a lot of vapes. Never in my weed smoking history would I have imagined I’d review so many vapes. I come from a generation of smokers that would roll scratch weed in napkins. I have smoked weed out of Mountain Dew bottles, apples, and paper towel rolls.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Snag one of these SHELL portable chargers for 60% off

Portable chargers can get pretty expensive. They’re super useful to help keep your devices charged, but they can sometimes break the bank. That’s why this promotion from SHELL is so impressive. SHELL is offering a huge discount on two of its portable power banks using the code 60DZ4VCR....
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Do yourself a favor and grab these UGREEN X6 earbuds for $25

We reviewed UGREEN’s X6 noise-canceling earbuds back in 2021, and during our time with the earbuds, we absolutely loved them. So if you’re looking to give them a shot, the company is extending a special offer that brings the headphones down from its usual $45 to just $25 with promo code 121L4QZK and clipping the $15 on-site coupon.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy