Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
ApowerMirror is a dead simple way to mirror your phone to your PC
Ever wanted to cast your phone screen to your computer monitor and take over full control with your mouse and keyboard? What about the other way around? Well, now you can with ApowerMirror’s mirroring app. ApowerMirror is an app that lets you mirror your phone screen to your computer...
knowtechie.com
How to change the Slack notification sound
Slack notification sounds can help you to keep tabs on all of your important work notifications, whether you’re at your desk or on the go. You are also not limited to the default Knock Rush notification sound, however. There are a few other options to choose from when configuring your Slack notification sound.
knowtechie.com
New PS5 DualSense Edge controller is fully customizable
After a couple of months of rumors, Sony has finally revealed its new Pro controller for PlayStation consoles. The DualSense Edge Wireless is a new upcoming “high performance” gaming controller built to rival the Xbox Elite controller. The company officially revealed its upcoming controller in a blog post...
knowtechie.com
WhatsApp’s new Unread filter lets you quickly sort messages
WhatsApp has released a new feature that automatically sorts your messages through an “Unread” filter. This way, you won’t miss out on important messages. Previously, chat messages were arranged chronologically as they came in. Now, however, you can simply go to the “Unread chats filter” and view all unread messages first.
IN THIS ARTICLE
knowtechie.com
Preorder Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark gaming monitor and save $200
The Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor is now available for preorder. The Odyssey Ark is a first-of-its-kind, featuring a 55” 1000R Curved Quantum Mini LED display that rotates and a highly innovative and intuitive interface. The Odyssey Ark will sell for $3,499, and orders expect to ship in mid-September....
knowtechie.com
New Instagram feature rips off popular BeReal app
Instagram is internally testing a new challenge-based feature called Candid Challenges. First spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, it mimics the functionality of the viral BeReal app. That standalone app lets you post once per day, with a twist. The app sends you a notification at a random time to...
knowtechie.com
How to stream Switch on Discord
Nintendo Switch games have always been very popular among the general public, but in recent years that popularity has just been rising, so being able to stream games from it seamlessly is a great option. It’s also great that there’s the option to stream your favorite Nintendo Switch games on...
knowtechie.com
Doogee S89 Series with 12000mAh battery and 65W fast charge officially launched
As reported earlier, the infamous Doogee S89 Series will launch today, August 22nd, on AliExpress and Doogeemall. The S89 series is the latest rugged phone from the Chinese manufacturer and packs a powerful 12000mAh battery. In addition, the company claims it is the first and only rugged phone that will ship with a 65W charger.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knowtechie.com
Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headset is coming early next year
Sony has been slowly teasing its PlayStation VR2 headset since the beginning of the year. Now, Sony is gearing up for a full reveal, saying that the headset will be available in “early 2023.”. Posts on the Japanese PlayStation Twitter account and the Europe/North American Instagram page went live...
knowtechie.com
Sennheiser’s new $349 Momentum 4 headphones are now available
Sennheiser is now shipping its $349.95 Momentum 4 wireless, noise-canceling headphones. In the fourth iteration of the Momentum line, they drop the classic styling but pick up 60 hours of battery life. The biggest improvement in the Momentum 4 is the 60-hour battery life. Sennheiser says that’s with ANC on....
knowtechie.com
Shiba Inu Vs. Dogecoin – which one is better?
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coins are “meme coins” that have been quite popular in the market for a while. Thus, it becomes pretty difficult for most people to choose the right option for their purpose. But there’s no need to worry about it, though. In this article,...
knowtechie.com
Review: Amazon Fire 7 tablet (2022)
Amazon has been the king of the low-cost tablet market since the first Fire tablet all those years ago. They recently refreshed the Amazon Fire 7 with a better battery and a faster processor, and we’ve been testing one out. The thing is, Amazon sent us the Fire 7...
knowtechie.com
MoviePass is coming back with beta access starting in September
Come September 5th, you may be able to join the beta launch of the revived MoviePass, which originally was shuttered in 2019. The beta test will not roll out to all US states at once. However, when launched, the service will be available in all major theaters across the US anywhere physical credit cards are accepted.
knowtechie.com
Amazon is blowing out Fire HD 10 tablets at just $100 a pop
If you’re looking for a tablet on the cheap that isn’t an iPad or a Galaxy Tab, feast your eyes on Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet. Seriously, look at it. If you like what you see, Amazon is blowing them out at just $100 each. That’s a $50 discount off the usual asking price, which is pretty impressive in our book.
knowtechie.com
Twitter whistleblower says poor security is a national risk
Twitter’s former head of cybersecurity has just released a massive disclosure that accuses the social media giant of having several security threats that endanger users, shareholders, and even national security. Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, Twitter’s former head of security, recently sent a massive disclosure to Congress that paints a not-so-appealing...
knowtechie.com
Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 worth buying? Here’s what reviews say
Reviewers have had the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in their hands, and the embargoes are up. Is Samsung’s latest foldable worth its price tag, or is it ultimately just another gimmick?. The $1,099 Z Flip 4 folds on the horizontal, essentially taking the classic flip-phone design and bringing it to a foldable screen. That gives you a longer screen when you want it and keeps it safe when it’s in your pocket.
knowtechie.com
Obsbot’s Tiny 4K webcam gets a $64 discount in a one-day sale
The Obsbot Tiny 4K is arguably one of the best webcams. We recently reviewed it a month ago, and we absolutely loved it. The only kicker is that it’s not cheap, clocking in at $269. Well, here’s some good news. Today only, Obsbot currently has it down to just...
knowtechie.com
Review: Zeus Arc GTS Vaporizer (3rd Gen)
I have reviewed a lot of vapes. Never in my weed smoking history would I have imagined I’d review so many vapes. I come from a generation of smokers that would roll scratch weed in napkins. I have smoked weed out of Mountain Dew bottles, apples, and paper towel rolls.
knowtechie.com
Snag one of these SHELL portable chargers for 60% off
Portable chargers can get pretty expensive. They’re super useful to help keep your devices charged, but they can sometimes break the bank. That’s why this promotion from SHELL is so impressive. SHELL is offering a huge discount on two of its portable power banks using the code 60DZ4VCR....
knowtechie.com
Do yourself a favor and grab these UGREEN X6 earbuds for $25
We reviewed UGREEN’s X6 noise-canceling earbuds back in 2021, and during our time with the earbuds, we absolutely loved them. So if you’re looking to give them a shot, the company is extending a special offer that brings the headphones down from its usual $45 to just $25 with promo code 121L4QZK and clipping the $15 on-site coupon.
Comments / 0