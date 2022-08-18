ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home

LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
LA PORTE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Pflugerville, TX
Government
State
Texas State
City
Earth, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Pflugerville, TX
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

New seven-story office tower coming to South Lamar Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — Another office tower is set to rise just south of Lady Bird Lake on South Lamar Boulevard. According to a new report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, developers have begun demolishing the Schlotzsky's restaurant at 218 S. Lamar Blvd. to create the seven-story Zilker Point tower.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Despite this week's rainfall, Central Texas lake levels did not improve

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Despite the heavy rain we saw on Monday, and even seeing some overflowing creeks, lake levels did not benefit from the rainfall. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) regulates the water levels and dams throughout the Central Texas area. They said although the recent rains were welcomed, they have not produced much runoff to lakes.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lopez
KVUE

VIDEO: Shoal Creek overflows in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Heavy rainfall on Monday evening caused Shoal Creek to overflow over the hike-and-bike trail and into the Colorado River in Downtown Austin. Sensors at the location indicate Shoal Creek at West 12th Street spiked to over 16 feet in its major flood stage, at 16.37 feet. This ranks as the fourth highest gauge height on record at the site. The record is 23.11 feet in 1981.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin Watershed monitoring flooding hotspots as scattered rain remains in the forecast

AUSTIN, Texas — As the flood waters of Monday receded, the Austin Watershed Protection Department said it was prepared for the heavy downpour. "We have droughts that are interrupted by floods like the one we had yesterday, but luckily it was a fairly manageable flood. We were ready for it," Scott Prinsen, the program manager for Watershed's Early Flood Warning system, said.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#South Texas#Make A Wish#Texas Water Utilities#Walt Disney World#Lafc
KVUE

UT Austin's enrollment continues to grow

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday, Aug. 22, is the first day of school for students and staff at the University of Texas at Austin. And while many are continuing their education on campus, thousands are only just beginning. While the official enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year have yet...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Belton ISD librarian goes viral on TikTok over banned book display complaint

BELTON, Texas — A Belton ISD librarian went viral on TikTok after she posted a video about being told to take down her "banned book" display because of a parent complaint. Last Tuesday, a day before the first day of school, user miarwilson posted a video on the popular social media platform, which has garnered over 1 million views as of Monday night. In it, she explained how she was approached by her principal over the display and how she was worried that she'll get fired because she refused to take it down.
BELTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
KVUE

Austin police union President Ken Casaday to retire from department

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday said he is retiring from the Austin Police Department after 25 years. The move comes as officers are in the midst of labor contract negotiations with the City, but Casaday says he has other reasons for leaving, according to KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy