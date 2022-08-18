Read full article on original website
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: trial scheduled as defense files to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
City of Austin launching new team to coordinate homeless encampment cleanups
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin announced Tuesday that it is streamlining its approach to managing homeless encampments. On Tuesday, the City will launch the Homeless Encampment Management Team, a multi-departmental group that will coordinate management of public spaces occupied by homeless encampments. The City said it will...
KVUE
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
Some UT Austin students will dissect Taylor Swift lyrics for class credit this semester
AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas at Austin students know all too well how fast certain classes can fill up – and one new course probably has some Longhorns thinking they should've said no to one of their classes to leave a blank space on their schedule. Starting...
KVUE
After CTRMA started billing again for TxTag, some customers are seeing wrong charges again
AUSTIN, Texas — A few weeks after the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority resumed billing transactions declined for payment by TxTag, KVUE viewers reached out saying they are still being incorrectly charged. One of them is Aimee Ash. "I waited an hour on hold," said Ash. "So, you know,...
New seven-story office tower coming to South Lamar Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — Another office tower is set to rise just south of Lady Bird Lake on South Lamar Boulevard. According to a new report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, developers have begun demolishing the Schlotzsky's restaurant at 218 S. Lamar Blvd. to create the seven-story Zilker Point tower.
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
Despite this week's rainfall, Central Texas lake levels did not improve
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Despite the heavy rain we saw on Monday, and even seeing some overflowing creeks, lake levels did not benefit from the rainfall. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) regulates the water levels and dams throughout the Central Texas area. They said although the recent rains were welcomed, they have not produced much runoff to lakes.
17-year-old Michigan girl who went missing from North Austin hotel found safe
AUSTIN, Texas — A missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Sunday morning has been found safe, according to the Austin Police Department. The teen was reported missing on Friday, Aug. 19, after disappearing from the Springhill Suites at 10936 Stonelake Blvd. in North Austin. Police said her...
VIDEO: Shoal Creek overflows in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Heavy rainfall on Monday evening caused Shoal Creek to overflow over the hike-and-bike trail and into the Colorado River in Downtown Austin. Sensors at the location indicate Shoal Creek at West 12th Street spiked to over 16 feet in its major flood stage, at 16.37 feet. This ranks as the fourth highest gauge height on record at the site. The record is 23.11 feet in 1981.
Austin Watershed monitoring flooding hotspots as scattered rain remains in the forecast
AUSTIN, Texas — As the flood waters of Monday receded, the Austin Watershed Protection Department said it was prepared for the heavy downpour. "We have droughts that are interrupted by floods like the one we had yesterday, but luckily it was a fairly manageable flood. We were ready for it," Scott Prinsen, the program manager for Watershed's Early Flood Warning system, said.
KVUE
How Austin businesses prepared for weather damage
The flooding has impacted several businesses around Austin. Some even boarded up their shops Monday night to prevent damage.
Three Hays CISD students have died from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month, school district says
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Over the past weekend, a 15-year-old Hays CISD high school student died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in San Marcos, according to Hays CISD. The student was a sophomore. The 15-year-old's death marks the third suspected fentanyl overdose death involving a Hays CISD student in...
KVUE
Widespread showers and storms across Central Texas; Flood Watch in effect
AUSTIN, Texas — A Flood Watch is in effect through 1 p.m. Wednesday.*. 7:49 p.m. - There are no active warnings in Central Texas. Water levels are currently falling in Shoal Creek. 6:28 p.m. - Capital Metro said it is monitoring the inclement weather, which is affecting its services....
City of Austin will spend next three years studying floodplain, other watershed protections
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin’s floodplain covers about 10% of the city, the city’s floodplain management website shows. That floodplain changes over time, partly due to development and capital improvement projects. Austin’s Watershed Protection Department works to limit erosion and pollution and reduce flooding. The office launched “Rain...
UT Austin's enrollment continues to grow
AUSTIN, Texas — Monday, Aug. 22, is the first day of school for students and staff at the University of Texas at Austin. And while many are continuing their education on campus, thousands are only just beginning. While the official enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year have yet...
KVUE
Belton ISD librarian goes viral on TikTok over banned book display complaint
BELTON, Texas — A Belton ISD librarian went viral on TikTok after she posted a video about being told to take down her "banned book" display because of a parent complaint. Last Tuesday, a day before the first day of school, user miarwilson posted a video on the popular social media platform, which has garnered over 1 million views as of Monday night. In it, she explained how she was approached by her principal over the display and how she was worried that she'll get fired because she refused to take it down.
KVUE
Austin-area residents share images, videos of flooding
Austin saw record rainfall on Monday. Here's a look at the weather from your perspective.
Austin police union President Ken Casaday to retire from department
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday said he is retiring from the Austin Police Department after 25 years. The move comes as officers are in the midst of labor contract negotiations with the City, but Casaday says he has other reasons for leaving, according to KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski.
'This means so much': Austin Pride festival, parade back after two-year hiatus due to pandemic
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: You can watch the full live stream of the parade at the bottom of this story. The annual Austin Pride celebration was back in Downtown Austin on Saturday. The 30th annual event returned in 2022 for the first time since 2019, after it was...
Students relocated with little notice due to maintenance problems at UT dorm
AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of students at the University of Texas’s newest on-campus residence hall were told last-minute they would have to be relocated due to extensive maintenance problems at the building as the fall semester begins. The university purchased the 27-story Dobie Twenty21 in October 2021 for...
KVUE
