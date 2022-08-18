Read full article on original website
James McCann not in Mets' lineup on Sunday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. McCann is being replaced behind the plate by Michael Perez versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. In 125 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .175 batting average with a .495 OPS, 2 home...
Mets Announce Decision On Tuesday Starter Against Yankees
The New York Yankees will catch a huge break for the second game of their Subway Series against the New York Mets. Before Monday's game at Yankee Stadium, Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed a change to his starting rotation. Taijuan Walker, whose regular turn got pushed back after leaving last...
Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets
The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
Mets Designate Rob Zastryzny, Nate Fisher; Select Connor Grey
The Mets have announced a series of roster moves, including selecting the contract of right-hander Connor Grey. Additionally, catcher Tomas Nido has been cleared to return from the COVID-19 IL, retaking his place on the roster. To make room on the active roster, left-hander Nate Fisher has been designated for assignment and right-hander Jose Butto has been optioned down to Triple-A Syracuse. Left-hander Rob Zastryzny was designated for assignment to open up another spot on the 40-man.
Marlins beat Athletics again and offense ends near-historic run of futility
For the second consecutive game, Miami Marlins pitchers dominated against the Oakland Athletics — although the probably game got a little too close for comfort in the ninth inning.
New York Mets’ top pitching prospect, Jose Butto, will make MLB debut Sunday
Jose Butto, arguably the best pitching prospect in the New York Mets farm system is reportedly in line to make
Tommy Pham in Boston Red Sox lineup vs. Orioles for Little League Classic on Sunday
Tommy Pham is back in the Boston Red Sox lineup Sunday vs. the Baltimore Orioles. Boston and Baltimore will play at 7:10 p.m. in the Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark in Williamsport, Penn. Pham was removed from Boston’s game Friday because of lower back tightness. He then did...
New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies play in game 4 of series
New York Mets (78-44, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (66-54, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Butto (0-0); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -118, Mets -101; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York...
How Yankees and Mets compare heading into Subway Series
NEW YORK — The last time the Yankees and Mets faced off, less than a month ago at Citi Field, a Subway World Series seemed probable, maybe even inevitable. The Yankees strutted into Queens with the best winning percentage (.680) in baseball. The Mets rose to the occasion and extended their division lead by sweeping the Yankees in the two-game set behind Max Scherzer's seven scoreless innings in the finale.
Michael Perez sitting for Mets Monday
The New York Mets did not list Michael Perez in their lineup for Monday's game against the the New York Yankees. Perez will take a seat Monday while James McCann starts at catcher and bats ninth. Our models project Perez for 55 more plate appearances this season, with 1 home...
Mets' James McCann catching versus Yankees Monday
The New York Mets will start James McCann at catcher in Monday's game against the New York Yankees. McCann will hit ninth and handle catching duties Monday while Michael Perez sits out the team's series opener against the Yankees. McCann has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
