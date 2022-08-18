ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

numberfire.com

James McCann not in Mets' lineup on Sunday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. McCann is being replaced behind the plate by Michael Perez versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. In 125 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .175 batting average with a .495 OPS, 2 home...
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets

The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets Designate Rob Zastryzny, Nate Fisher; Select Connor Grey

The Mets have announced a series of roster moves, including selecting the contract of right-hander Connor Grey. Additionally, catcher Tomas Nido has been cleared to return from the COVID-19 IL, retaking his place on the roster. To make room on the active roster, left-hander Nate Fisher has been designated for assignment and right-hander Jose Butto has been optioned down to Triple-A Syracuse. Left-hander Rob Zastryzny was designated for assignment to open up another spot on the 40-man.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies play in game 4 of series

New York Mets (78-44, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (66-54, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Butto (0-0); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -118, Mets -101; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

How Yankees and Mets compare heading into Subway Series

NEW YORK — The last time the Yankees and Mets faced off, less than a month ago at Citi Field, a Subway World Series seemed probable, maybe even inevitable. The Yankees strutted into Queens with the best winning percentage (.680) in baseball. The Mets rose to the occasion and extended their division lead by sweeping the Yankees in the two-game set behind Max Scherzer's seven scoreless innings in the finale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Michael Perez sitting for Mets Monday

The New York Mets did not list Michael Perez in their lineup for Monday's game against the the New York Yankees. Perez will take a seat Monday while James McCann starts at catcher and bats ninth. Our models project Perez for 55 more plate appearances this season, with 1 home...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Mets' James McCann catching versus Yankees Monday

The New York Mets will start James McCann at catcher in Monday's game against the New York Yankees. McCann will hit ninth and handle catching duties Monday while Michael Perez sits out the team's series opener against the Yankees. McCann has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
QUEENS, NY

