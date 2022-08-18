Read full article on original website
Oklahoma County Commission Decreases Speed Limits After 2021 Crash
Oklahoma County Commissioners voted to lower the speed limits of certain roads after a deadly crash last year. Harrah Road from Memorial to Britton Roads, Memorial Road from Potawatomi to Luther Roads, Triple X Road from Wilshire Boulevard to 63rd Street, and Memorial Road from Luther Road to SLSF Railroad will now have a speed limit of 45 miles per hour.
All Northbound I-35 Lanes Near SH-33 In Guthrie Closed
GUTHRIE, Okla. - All lanes of northbound I-35 are closed at SH-33 in Guthrie due to a crash according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Drivers are currently being diverted onto the shoulder and should expect significant delays. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and locate an alternate route.
OCPD Investigating Homicide In SW OKC
Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide Sunday in southwest Oklahoma City. Police were called at around 5 a.m. near Southwest 22nd and Brookline after shots were fired. Officers said they found a body on the scene. Police haven’t released any additional information. This is a developing story.
Yukon Fire Department Sergeant Passes Away
Flags are at half-staff in Yukon this week in honor of Sgt. Rudy Sanchez. City leaders say the 14-year veteran of the fire department passed away Monday morning after a battle with cancer. Flags will remain at half-staff through sunset on Aug. 28.
1 Deputy Killed, Another Deputy Wounded In SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police said two Oklahoma County deputies were shot on the city’s southwest side. The shooting happened at a residence near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. The deputies were transported to OU Health in Oklahoma City. One of the two deputies has died. The fallen deputy...
Fallen Oklahoma County Deputy Profiled By Sheriff's Office In 2018
An Oklahoma County deputy is dead after suffering a fatal gunshot wound in a double shooting on Monday. The fallen deputy has been identified as Sgt. Bobby Swartz. According to authorities, the shooting happened at a residence near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Scanner traffic from Monday afternoon...
WATCH: Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Updates Deputy Shooting
After two deputies were shot at a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson battled through emotions while updating their conditions Monday afternoon. Officials said the deputies were serving lockout papers Monday at a home near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. The deputies were transported to...
Reaction Pours In To Deadly OCSO Shooting
A day after a double shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Monday afternoon that left one Oklahoma County deputy dead and another injured, condolences are still pouring in for the deputies. According to authorities, Sgt. Bobby Swartz. was shot and killed while serving court orders, another officer also suffered injuries...
Calvey Defeats Gieger In Contentious Race For Oklahoma Co. DA Republican Nominee
A hotly-contested Republican race for Oklahoma County’s district attorney has reached its end. As of 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Kevin Calvey garnered 60.7 percent of the vote over Gayland Gieger’s 39.3 percent. At this time, there are 100 percent of precincts reporting election results. Calvey declared victory over Gieger...
Suspect Identified In Connection With SW OKC Homicide
Oklahoma City police said it has identified a suspect in connection with a homicide over the weekend. Authorities said they received a call to a shooting around 5 a.m. Sunday near South May Avenue and Southwest 25th Street from a man named Tony Ivers. Ivers told police that a person...
Stillwater Police Search For Car Burglar
The Stillwater Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Aug. 21 car burglary. The burglary happened around midnight early Sunday morning. Stillwater PD urges anyone with information to contact their tipline at 405-533-TIPS (405-533-8477).
Neighbors React To Deputy Shooting in SW OKC Neighborhood
Two deputies were shot in a neighborhood while serving routine eviction paperwork Monday afternoon. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office confirming that one of those deputies, Bobby Swartz, died from his injuries after being rushed to the hospital. During a press conference Monday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Department said this was...
Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported On I-40 In Yukon
Four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40. The collision happened just after 7 a.m. near North Czech Hall Road. The eastbound lanes were affected by the wreck, but traffic has returned to normal. It is not known if there were any...
Court Documents Reveal Turmoil At Home Where Deputies Were Shot
Court documents reveal turmoil inside an Oklahoma City home where two deputies were shot, one of them fatally, while enforcing an eviction. Records show Oklahoma City police and deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office had visited the home several times over the past month. According to documents the...
Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine Dedication Rescheduled For February
The dedication ceremony for the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine has been rescheduled to Feb. 17, 2023, according to a press release obtained from the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City. The release said the dedication was originally scheduled for Nov. 4, but this move is to ensure all non-construction items are ready,...
Choctaw High School Goes On Lockdown After People With A Gun Show Up On Campus
Choctaw High School was briefly placed on lockdown after a man and a 17-year-old girl showed up on campus with a gun. According to Choctaw police, the man and teen showed up to a practice field and asked to see a particular person participating in the practice. Staff at the...
Porch Pirates Busted After Neighbor Intervenes
Two suspects are in custody after they were caught stealing mail from multiple Yukon mailboxes. A neighbor was driving down Piedmont Drive when he said he saw a group of porch pirates strike and took quick action. William Collins and Amber Wilson were arrested by Oklahoma City Police in this...
New Doggy Daycare, Boarding And Spa Opens In Tulsa
A new spot is giving furry friends a vacation of their own while you’re at work or when you leave town. Dogtopia of South Tulsa just opened for business. It’s a franchise that's been around for two decades. There's a location in Edmond, but this is the first...
James Coddington Execution Thursday Unless Clemency Granted
Death row inmate, James Coddington, is set for execution Thursday. The execution will go thru unless Governor Stitt grants clemency as recommended by the Pardon and Parole Board. Coddington murdered Albert Hale of Choctaw in 1997 because Hale refused to give him money for drugs. Coddington says in the years...
Watch: Author Carol Cash Large Discusses Her New Book 'Happy Anywhere - Blake Shelton'
"Happy Anywhere - Blake Shelton" is a new book out now by retired Konawa school teacher, and longtime friend of Shelton, Carol Cash Large. Carol joined the News On 6 team on Monday morning to discuss the new book.
