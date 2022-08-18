ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHIO Dayton

Dayton Public Schools to hold an all staff hiring event today

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools will be holding an all-staff hiring event today one week after students returned to the classroom. The event will take place at the D.P.S. Community Room on S. Ludlow Street from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. >>Dayton Public superintendent answers charge that first-day school...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police: Man impersonates parent at Xenia school, planned to abduct child

XENIA — A man is in jail after police say he pretended to be a parent at a school “open house” event in Xenia with the intent to kidnap a child. Xenia Police said Reid Duran, 35, of Fairborn, went into St. Brigid School Monday night during a beginning of the school year “open house” event and pretended to be a parent of one of the children attending the event.
XENIA, OH
dayton.com

New Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest is hit with the crowd

The 2-day festival was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Springfield. Downtown was filled with music Friday and Saturday as the first Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest hit the right notes with the public as seven groups hit stages at Springfield Commons Park and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company. A...
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

CHASE EXTENDS FROM RICHMOND TO NEW LEBANON

(Richmond, IN)--There was a police chase through some of Richmond’s busiest areas Monday morning. Officers began pursuing a passenger vehicle (pictured) on Richmond’s south side. The driver fled toward the city’s east side, making several U-turns around National Road East. The chase then went into New Paris, then to Eaton, then to West Alexandria, and then into New Lebanon in Montgomery County. Scanner traffic indicated that the abandoned vehicle was located but the suspect was not. That person’s identity is known to law enforcement.
RICHMOND, IN
countynewsonline.org

Hines continues a family tradition

GREENVILLE- At the ripe old age of 22, Peyton Hines, is a third generation swine judge. She might be young but the industry of swine and the kids is in her blood. “I do this because it’s all about the drive and helping the kids by sharing my experience. There were several times I would take one of the kids aside to give them a few pointers.” exclaimed Hines. “I try to be the best judge I can be but I don’t have a problem with teaching also.”
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville

RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
The Lima News

Lima, Celina Walmart stores to be remodeled

LIMA — Walmart announced plans to invest an estimated $75 million this year in the west central Ohio area to update and remodel 12 stores, including stores at 2450 Allentown Road in Lima and at 1950 Havermann Road in Celina. In addition to the local jobs the investment supports,...
LIMA, OH
dayton.com

Rotary Food Truck Competition amends award winners

Organizers of the eighth annual Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition have announced a correction to an error made during the final rankings of competitors in Saturday’s event. Springfield-based food truck Wholly Smokes BBQ was announced as the actual second-place award recipient for its signature dish, “Black Pig” as...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Credit Union gives stimulus checks to employees to offset inflation

DAYTON, Ohio — There was an 8.5% price increase for things like gas and food from July 2021 to 2022, according to latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index. And while it’s down .5% from June, it’s still making it harder to afford essential items.
DAYTON, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
miamivalleytoday.com

WM Fire Department hosts annual waffle sale

WEST MILTON- Members of the West Milton Volunteer Fire Department continued a local tradition of over 60 years on Friday, Aug. 19, hosting their annual Fireman’s Waffle Sale to help fund the purchase of firefighting equipment. “We’ve been doing this since the mid 50’s,” assistant chief Nathan Dewey said....
WEST MILTON, OH
dayton.com

Courthouse Square: Next ‘piece of the puzzle’ for downtown Dayton transformation

Also, the property has been used for activities that officials say hurt downtown, like the Ku Klux Klan-affiliated hate group rally in 2019. “What we have today isn’t working,” said Chris Kershner, president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, which is leading the new effort along with the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “Courthouse Square is the heart of our economic center downtown and we need to do a better job leveraging this asset.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

As homelessness worsens, COHHIO and 230 orgs ask state to invest in affordable housing

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- As the cost of rent continues to rise, so is the number of homeless Ohioans. More than 230 organizations have joined the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio’s proposal and are asking the state to invest $308 million of their $5.6 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create more affordable housing units.
NBC4 Columbus

Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Diamond Osborne, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation on a charge of felonious assault. She was ordered to pay restitution to the victim in the case. Keyown Pryor, 28, of Lima,...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Everything Kaye!

The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.

Ready for a deal? The Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering a special Bonus Buy deal for those who purchase Downtown Dollars for themselves or as a gift this summer. Starting Friday, August 19, at 12 p.m. noon, for every $50 Downtown Dollars purchased, an extra $25 of Downtown Dollars will be delivered in a separate e-gift card to the purchaser.
DAYTON, OH

