Dayton Public Schools to hold an all staff hiring event today
DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools will be holding an all-staff hiring event today one week after students returned to the classroom. The event will take place at the D.P.S. Community Room on S. Ludlow Street from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. >>Dayton Public superintendent answers charge that first-day school...
WLWT 5
Former student speaks at Lakota School Board meeting following incident with member
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lakota School Board revised its’ policy on school visitors at a meeting Monday night. It’s the same policy that the district said school board member, Darbi Boddy, violated earlier this year. Security footage showed Boddy entering the Liberty Early Childhood Center and...
Police: Man impersonates parent at Xenia school, planned to abduct child
XENIA — A man is in jail after police say he pretended to be a parent at a school “open house” event in Xenia with the intent to kidnap a child. Xenia Police said Reid Duran, 35, of Fairborn, went into St. Brigid School Monday night during a beginning of the school year “open house” event and pretended to be a parent of one of the children attending the event.
dayton.com
New Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest is hit with the crowd
The 2-day festival was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Springfield. Downtown was filled with music Friday and Saturday as the first Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest hit the right notes with the public as seven groups hit stages at Springfield Commons Park and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company. A...
1017thepoint.com
CHASE EXTENDS FROM RICHMOND TO NEW LEBANON
(Richmond, IN)--There was a police chase through some of Richmond’s busiest areas Monday morning. Officers began pursuing a passenger vehicle (pictured) on Richmond’s south side. The driver fled toward the city’s east side, making several U-turns around National Road East. The chase then went into New Paris, then to Eaton, then to West Alexandria, and then into New Lebanon in Montgomery County. Scanner traffic indicated that the abandoned vehicle was located but the suspect was not. That person’s identity is known to law enforcement.
Foodbank to host mass food distribution at Welcome Stadium Tuesday
DAYTON — The Foodbank will host a mass food distribution for Montgomery County residents in need of food assistance Tuesday. The food distribution starts at 10:00 a.m. and will run through 12:00 p.m. at the University of Dayton’s Welcome Stadium. People should arrive through a designated entry point...
countynewsonline.org
Hines continues a family tradition
GREENVILLE- At the ripe old age of 22, Peyton Hines, is a third generation swine judge. She might be young but the industry of swine and the kids is in her blood. “I do this because it’s all about the drive and helping the kids by sharing my experience. There were several times I would take one of the kids aside to give them a few pointers.” exclaimed Hines. “I try to be the best judge I can be but I don’t have a problem with teaching also.”
dayton.com
Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville
RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
Lima, Celina Walmart stores to be remodeled
LIMA — Walmart announced plans to invest an estimated $75 million this year in the west central Ohio area to update and remodel 12 stores, including stores at 2450 Allentown Road in Lima and at 1950 Havermann Road in Celina. In addition to the local jobs the investment supports,...
dayton.com
Rotary Food Truck Competition amends award winners
Organizers of the eighth annual Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition have announced a correction to an error made during the final rankings of competitors in Saturday’s event. Springfield-based food truck Wholly Smokes BBQ was announced as the actual second-place award recipient for its signature dish, “Black Pig” as...
WLWT 5
All aboard! Celebrate all things fall aboard Warren County’s Pumpkin Express
All aboard! The Pumpkin Express in Warren County celebrates all things fall. As we prep for the changing seasons, the historic Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad is inviting passengers on board to celebrate the season. Scarecrow hosts will lead passengers to their seats in the train cars, where customers can enjoy...
spectrumnews1.com
Credit Union gives stimulus checks to employees to offset inflation
DAYTON, Ohio — There was an 8.5% price increase for things like gas and food from July 2021 to 2022, according to latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index. And while it’s down .5% from June, it’s still making it harder to afford essential items.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
miamivalleytoday.com
WM Fire Department hosts annual waffle sale
WEST MILTON- Members of the West Milton Volunteer Fire Department continued a local tradition of over 60 years on Friday, Aug. 19, hosting their annual Fireman’s Waffle Sale to help fund the purchase of firefighting equipment. “We’ve been doing this since the mid 50’s,” assistant chief Nathan Dewey said....
dayton.com
Courthouse Square: Next ‘piece of the puzzle’ for downtown Dayton transformation
Also, the property has been used for activities that officials say hurt downtown, like the Ku Klux Klan-affiliated hate group rally in 2019. “What we have today isn’t working,” said Chris Kershner, president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, which is leading the new effort along with the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “Courthouse Square is the heart of our economic center downtown and we need to do a better job leveraging this asset.”
dayton247now.com
As homelessness worsens, COHHIO and 230 orgs ask state to invest in affordable housing
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- As the cost of rent continues to rise, so is the number of homeless Ohioans. More than 230 organizations have joined the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio’s proposal and are asking the state to invest $308 million of their $5.6 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create more affordable housing units.
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
Humane Society of Greater Dayton offers Clear the Shelter specials
One couple who adopted a dog from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton says there was no doubt that “Jeffrey" was the missing piece of their family.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms
LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Diamond Osborne, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation on a charge of felonious assault. She was ordered to pay restitution to the victim in the case. Keyown Pryor, 28, of Lima,...
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.
Ready for a deal? The Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering a special Bonus Buy deal for those who purchase Downtown Dollars for themselves or as a gift this summer. Starting Friday, August 19, at 12 p.m. noon, for every $50 Downtown Dollars purchased, an extra $25 of Downtown Dollars will be delivered in a separate e-gift card to the purchaser.
